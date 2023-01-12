Read full article on original website
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
