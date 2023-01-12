ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Sea Beast’ Director Chris Williams on Crafting the Opening Sequence: ‘I Wanted to Make a Splash’￼

This story about “The Sea Beast” first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap awards magazine. “The Sea Beast,” the latest feature from director Chris Williams (“Big Hero 6,” “Moana”) and his first for Netflix, is a rollicking throwback to the kind of old-school adventure movies that Williams grew up with: 1976’s “King Kong,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Clash of the Titans,” and of course, “Star Wars.” It is set in a mythical land with deep ties to the ocean — a place where monster-hunting isn’t just encouraged, it’s sponsored by the kingdom. And it’s where one monster hunter named Jacob (voiced by Karl Urban) forms an unlikely friendship with a young girl (Zaris-Angel Hator) and learns that the creatures aren’t just killing machines.
‘Phineas and Ferb’ Returning to Disney With 2 More Seasons Under Dan Povenmire

Looks like there will be more days of summer vacation: “Phineas and Ferb” is returning to Disney with two more seasons, co-creator Dan Povenmire announced during the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour. The two installments of the hit animated series — which are part of his newly inked overall deal at the company — will consist of 40 episodes in total.
‘Snowpiercer’ Season 4 Scrapped at TNT

TNT will not air the fourth and final season of “Snowpiercer,” a rep for the network confirmed to TheWrap on Friday, but it is helping shop the sc-fi series to other networks. “This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors and crew who...
