This story about “The Sea Beast” first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap awards magazine. “The Sea Beast,” the latest feature from director Chris Williams (“Big Hero 6,” “Moana”) and his first for Netflix, is a rollicking throwback to the kind of old-school adventure movies that Williams grew up with: 1976’s “King Kong,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Clash of the Titans,” and of course, “Star Wars.” It is set in a mythical land with deep ties to the ocean — a place where monster-hunting isn’t just encouraged, it’s sponsored by the kingdom. And it’s where one monster hunter named Jacob (voiced by Karl Urban) forms an unlikely friendship with a young girl (Zaris-Angel Hator) and learns that the creatures aren’t just killing machines.

