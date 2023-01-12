Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Retakes $20K, Leading as Broad Crypto Rally Continues
Bitcoin's (BTC) 2023 surge continues, with the crypto now above $20,000 for the first time since the FTX collapse in early November. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization started the week near the $17,000...
Bernstein Expects Crypto Revenue to Jump to Around $400B by 2033
This year will lay the foundations for a decade-long "golden age" of innovation for cryptocurrency applications, as crypto pivots from a fat infrastructure thesis to a fat application thesis, Bernstein said in a research report on Monday.
Grayscale Slams SEC's 'Unreasonable' Barring of Spot Bitcoin ETFs
In a new court filing, digital asset management company Grayscale blasted the U.S. securities regulator for its "illogical" and "fundamentally unreasonable" argument against approving a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). The document filed on...
Circulating Supply for The Graph’s GRT Token Jumps With Major Framework Ventures Unlock
The circulating supply for The Graph, a data query protocol for blockchains, jumped over 1% this week after venture backer Framework withdrew 99 million GRT tokens worth some $7 million – the address's biggest withdrawal ever – from The Graph's GRT stakingcontract.
Crypto Markets Analysis: A Fresh Look at Bitcoin Price Charts After Biggest Rally in 9 Months
This week's sudden burst in the crypto markets means it's time to reassess key levels on bitcoin's price charts. Bitcoin (BTC) rose 12.5% over the most recent seven days, its best weekly performance...
DeFi Lending: 3 Major Risks to Know
As with most things in the financial world, when something promises extremely high rates of return there’s usually a catch. DeFi lending is no exception. To put it simply, DeFi, shorthand for decentralized finance, is an ecosystem of blockchain-based applications that offer a range of financial services similar to those provided by traditional banks, insurance brokers, and other financial intermediaries. The main difference being, these decentralized applications, known as dapps, run autonomously without any third party acting in the middle. That’s because each dapp is powered by a smart contract – a special computer program that automatically performs a function when certain predefined conditions are met.
Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Finishes Best Week Since March; Solana’s Bonk Barks
In the past few weeks, a Shiba inu-themed token took center stage in the Solana ecosystem as sentiment around the blockchain network took a hit in the aftermath of the Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX debacle. CoinDesk's Shaurya Malwatook a closer look at Bonk Inu:
Worldwide Grassroots Projects Can Lead Crypto Recovery
During theHouse Financial Services Committee's FTX hearings last month, Rep. Jesus Garcia (D-Ill.) described crypto as "an entire industry" that "thinks it's above the law," and then said something that irked me even more than that unhelpful opening generalization.
President Herbert Hoover Saves the Day for a Crypto Bank? Yeah, That’s Weird
Silvergate Bank (SI) started in San Diego in 1988 as asavings and loan association (S&L) when that was all the rage. It's a bank now – for … uh … reasons – that markets itself as a "leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services for the growing digital currency industry."
George Santos' company moves HQ from M.I. penthouse to Melbourne mail store
The Devolder Organization LLC, the supposed source of disgraced Rep. George Santos's wealth, has changed its headquarters from a penthouse on Merritt Island to a mail-services store in Melbourne. The move came just as FLORIDA TODAY was preparing a story about Santos's Brevard County connections. Santos, a Republican, was elected...
Hive Blockchain Deploys First Intel-Powered Bitcoin Mining Machines
Bitcoin mining firm Hive Blockchain (HIVE) has deployed its first machines based on Intel's (INTC) Blockscale chips,the miner said on Friday. The new chips not only have the potential to break the effective duopoly...
Crypto Bankruptcies Are Very Complicated
CoinDesk's fees for Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) went up tenfold over the past few months. You can probably guess why. A lot of the major crypto bankruptcy cases we're following are now in full swing. FTX, BlockFi and Voyager Digital are all deep in the process of trying to organize their resources.
Options Flip to Show Stronger Bitcoin Into July
Expectations for bitcoin's (BTC) price over the next six months have turned positive after a long time, in another sign of confidence in the cryptocurrency's latest bull revival. Bitcoin's 180-day call-put skew has crossed...
DOJ Objects to FTX’s Choice of Lawyers, Citing Conflict of Interest
The U.S. Trustee has voiced objections to FTX hiring New York law firm Sullivan and Cromwell, claiming potential conflicts of interest from its previous activity, in aJan. 13 legal filing. The complaint echoes those...
Government urged to combat ‘pitiful returns’ for musicians
Parliamentary report calls for more streamlined policymaking for the creative industries, in order to make the British music ecosystem more amenable to artists
Web3 Studio Sortium Raises $7.8M in Seed Round
Sortium, a developer of Web3 entertainment technology, has raised $7.75 million in a seed round, with crypto hedge fund Arca among the investors. Web3 infrastructure advancements are widely seen as key to bringing more people and brands into the crypto industry.
Elon Musk's Warning Ahead Of Fed's Feb. 1 Decision: 'Higher The Rates, Harder They Fall'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to recall the Federal Reserve's lowering interest rates in the aftermath of the 2007-09 Great Recession. The billionaire also recounted how his flagship electric vehicle venture received timely help back then. What Happened: Sharing a chart of the Fed funds rate, Musk reflected...
Why Property & Casualty Insurance Should Not Be Optional
Americans who bypass property & casualty insurance are taking a huge financial risk, experts say.
Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months
Crypto markets surged to regain the $1 trillion market capitalization mark over the weekend amid signs of bottoming and a record number of short liquidations contributing to the uptick. Nearly $500 million in shorts,...
US job openings are historically high and there’s no ‘quick fix,’ expert warns
The divergence between U.S. job openings and unemployment could create volatility across the economy, Cato Institute director of general economics Scott Lincicome argues.
