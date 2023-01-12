Read full article on original website
Youthful Shenandoah boys focusing on growth, seeing positives
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah boys basketball's first year of the Ryan Spiegel era has been a rebuilding year, but the Mustangs have plenty of positives to build off. The Mustangs currently have a 2-10 record and picked up a win earlier this week in a 46-45 thriller over Griswold. "It's been...
Underwood girls use defense, 27-4 stretch to beat AHSTW
(Underwood) -- The 2A No. 7 Underwood girls turned a close first half into an easy victory Friday night behind a stellar defense and a strong run in the second and third quarters. The Eagles (10-2, 5-0) struggled with AHSTW for a period, then used a 27-4 run early in...
Williams, East Mills down Fremont-Mills for fifth straight win
(Malvern) -- East Mills girls basketball extended its win streak to five games with a 63-52 victory over Fremont-Mills Friday. In a game that saw 47 total fouls called, the Wolverines (8-3) avenged their early-season loss to the Knights (8-4). “I think we played way better tonight,” East Mills head...
Underwood shakes up WIC picture with 1-point win over AHSTW
(Underwood) -- Underwood's first win over AHSTW in four years doubled as a statement victory for the Eagles Friday night. Underwood (8-2, 6-2) controlled the second half and fought off a late charge from 2A No. 8 AHSTW (11-1, 9-1) to win a 54-53 thriller, handing the Vikings their first loss to a Western Iowa Conference opponent since February 23rd, 2021.
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/14): Heelan snaps Kuemper's streak, Lager sets assist record
(KMAland) -- Maryville outscored Glenwood, Heelan snapped Kuemper’s 11-game win streak, Sidney took down Lourdes, Brody Lager set a new record at Missouri Valley, Platte Valley won in Stanberry and more from KMAland boys basketball on Saturday. NON-CONFERENCE. Maryville 83 Glenwood 75. Derek Quinlin scored 26 points, Caden Stoecklein...
KMA Sports (GBB): East Mills 63 Fremont-Mills 52
(Malvern) -- East Mills girls basketball extended its win streak to five games with a 63-52 …
Papillion-La Vista South sophomore revved up about sprint car racing
Cole Vanderheiden is revved up about racing. The sophomore at Papillion La Vista South High School is looking forward to getting behind the wheel for his fourth season of racing this spring. Cole started racing karts in 2020 and found he was more comfortable with a flat kart than a...
KMAland Boys Wrestling (1/13): Glenwood, Underwood, Shenandoah, SWV, Syracuse, Conestoga post big nights
(KMAland) -- Glenwood and Underwood have five total finalists at the Bobcat Classic in Kansas, Shenandoah, SW Valley & Harlan showed well at the Ron Scott Duals, Syracuse won their home dual tournament & Conestoga was a winner at Superior in KMAland boys wrestling on Friday. BOBCAT CLASSIC (AT BASEHOR-LINWOOD)
Brenda K. Howard, 65, Clearmont, MO
Briley’s Heart Cart at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska or to the Clearmont Community Club. Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Nicole Walker C/o Briley’s Heart Cart, 8200 Dodge Street Omaha, NE 68114-4113. Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO. Cemetery:At a later date. Notes:www.bramfuneralhome.com.
Tim Helm, 63, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Bart Blake, 89, of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023 (prior to Service) Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m. Visitation End:11:00 a.m. (Service) In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the United Church of Christ in Atlantic. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard,...
January Antlerless Season underway
(Area) Wednesday marked the start of the Iowa’ DNR’s first ever January antlerless season. It runs until January 22nd. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR says Adair, Adams, Taylor, and Union counties are all involved. However, some counties are sold out. “Still a few tag available in Adams and Clark counties, but Adair, Taylor and Union are sold out.”
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Sheila Dianne Kiser, 68, Barnard, MO
Service: FuneralName: Sheila Dianne KiserPronunciation: Age: 68From: Barnard, MOPrevious: Da…
State stocks five lakes with thousands of cold-water loving rainbow trout
Statewide Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high.
Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter
OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
Cattlemen's Heritage land purchase finalized
(Des Moines) -- Construction is expected to begin this year on a new beef processing plant in Mills County. That's after officials with Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company finalized the purchase of a 132-acre site of its planned 2,000-head per day facility late last month. Plans call for constructing the facility on land located in the northwest quadrant of the intersection of Interstate 29 and Bunge Road just south of the Pottawattamie-Mills County line. Chad Tentinger is Cattlemen's Heritage's principal developer. Tentinger tells KMA News the transaction was 18 months in the making.
Rose Dery, 88 of Sidney, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes: More information by the evening of Monday, 1-16-2023. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Brian Doty, 66 of Sidney, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes: More information by the evening of Thursday, 1-19-2023. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
