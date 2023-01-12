ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Related
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. Bands of rain with gusty winds started in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week, the National Weather Service said.
California deputy fatally shot, suspect critically wounded

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Friday, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. Article continues below this ad. The deaths of deputies Darnell Calhoun on Friday and Isaiah Cordero on Dec....
Wounded suspect in killing of California deputy identified

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a Southern California sheriff's deputy remained hospitalized in critical condition after a gunbattle, authorities said Saturday. Article continues below this ad. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department identified Jesse Navarro, 42, of Lake Elsinore as the suspect in the killing...
Doctor: Health care access 'scary' in parts of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi doesn't have the medical workforce to address a wide range of poor health outcomes, from high rates of maternal and infant mortality to severe cases of diabetes that require the amputation of limbs, the state's top health officer said. Article continues below this ad.
Hawaii housing woes top agenda as lawmakers return next week

HONOLULU (AP) — Affordable housing, expanding pre-K education and addressing corruption are top of the agenda as Hawaii lawmakers return to the state Capitol next week. The state Legislature on Wednesday is scheduled to open a new session that will last through early May. Lawmakers are fortunate to start...
Evers picks ex-Democratic lawmaker to lead parole commission

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers plans to appoint a former Democratic legislator to lead Wisconsin's parole commission. The governor's office said Friday that he plans to pick former state Sen. Jon Erpenbach to serve as chairman of the commission. Erpenbach will replace Christopher Blythe. Evers' spokesperson, Britt Cudaback, didn't immediately respond to a message seeking details about why Blythe is leaving the position and when Erpenbach would take over.
Shapiro mines agency experience for public safety nominees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's public safety agencies will be led by long-serving state employees who have risen through the ranks, incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Friday as he fills out his Cabinet before being sworn in. Article continues below this ad. Instead of bringing in outsiders, Shapiro...
