MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers plans to appoint a former Democratic legislator to lead Wisconsin's parole commission. The governor's office said Friday that he plans to pick former state Sen. Jon Erpenbach to serve as chairman of the commission. Erpenbach will replace Christopher Blythe. Evers' spokesperson, Britt Cudaback, didn't immediately respond to a message seeking details about why Blythe is leaving the position and when Erpenbach would take over.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO