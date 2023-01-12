Read full article on original website
Related
seattlepi.com
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. Bands of rain with gusty winds started in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week, the National Weather Service said.
seattlepi.com
California deputy fatally shot, suspect critically wounded
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Friday, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. Article continues below this ad. The deaths of deputies Darnell Calhoun on Friday and Isaiah Cordero on Dec....
seattlepi.com
Wounded suspect in killing of California deputy identified
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a Southern California sheriff's deputy remained hospitalized in critical condition after a gunbattle, authorities said Saturday. Article continues below this ad. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department identified Jesse Navarro, 42, of Lake Elsinore as the suspect in the killing...
seattlepi.com
Doctor: Health care access 'scary' in parts of Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi doesn't have the medical workforce to address a wide range of poor health outcomes, from high rates of maternal and infant mortality to severe cases of diabetes that require the amputation of limbs, the state's top health officer said. Article continues below this ad.
seattlepi.com
Hawaii housing woes top agenda as lawmakers return next week
HONOLULU (AP) — Affordable housing, expanding pre-K education and addressing corruption are top of the agenda as Hawaii lawmakers return to the state Capitol next week. The state Legislature on Wednesday is scheduled to open a new session that will last through early May. Lawmakers are fortunate to start...
seattlepi.com
Evers picks ex-Democratic lawmaker to lead parole commission
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers plans to appoint a former Democratic legislator to lead Wisconsin's parole commission. The governor's office said Friday that he plans to pick former state Sen. Jon Erpenbach to serve as chairman of the commission. Erpenbach will replace Christopher Blythe. Evers' spokesperson, Britt Cudaback, didn't immediately respond to a message seeking details about why Blythe is leaving the position and when Erpenbach would take over.
seattlepi.com
Shapiro mines agency experience for public safety nominees
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's public safety agencies will be led by long-serving state employees who have risen through the ranks, incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Friday as he fills out his Cabinet before being sworn in. Article continues below this ad. Instead of bringing in outsiders, Shapiro...
Comments / 0