CBS 58
88-year-old man killed in Washington County crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities say an 88-year-old man has died following a motor vehicle crash Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the Town of Erin. Deputies responded to the intersection of Cty Tk K and Donegal Road around 5:30 p.m. An investigation indicated that a vehicle operated by a...
CBS 58
Steady rain likely for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Southeast Wisconsin finally saw some sunshine over the weekend! But the clouds rolled in Sunday night ahead of a good soaking rain for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The showers moved in after midnight Sunday night with steady rain arriving by mid-morning Monday lasting through midday into the early afternoon.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Pet cold weather safety tips with WHS
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Jenna Crawford from the Wisconsin Humane Society brings us some cold weather pet safety tips. We all know how incredibly cold winter in Wisconsin can get, and that kind of weather can truly be dangerous for pets. Here are a few reminders to keep those furry friends safe during frigid temperatures:
