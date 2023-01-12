Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
‘Pig Butchering’ Crypto Scam: Europol Seizes $1 Million, Arrests 15 In Massive Call Center Fraud
European authorities detained 15 suspected crypto scam individuals and shuttered a large-scale operation of call center networks that allegedly stole hundreds of millions of euros from victims by selling counterfeit digital currencies. According to Europol, the arrest was conducted on January 11, 2023, after German authorities requested an investigation in...
bitcoinist.com
Binance And Huobi Team Up To Recover Stolen Funds From Harmony One Exploit
Hacking in the crypto industry has been a prominent part of the space. One of the recent significant ones, the Harmony bridge exploit, has been under investigation since it occurred. The latest update indicates that the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Binance and Huobi, have teamed up to recover some of the stolen funds.
cryptoslate.com
MetaMask warns of ‘address poisoning’ wallet scam
MetaMask notified the crypto community of a new type of scam called “address poisoning” in a recent post. The scam was rated as “rather innocuous compared to other scam types.” However, the company warned that address poisoning still has the potential to dupe unsuspecting users into losing funds.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Say $5,000,000,000 in Assets Now Recovered From Collapsed Crypto Exchange: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried’s attorneys are revealing that billions of dollars worth of liquid assets has been recovered from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. According to a new report by CNBC, lawyers representing the disgraced former CEO have told a judge that $5 billion in cash, digital assets, and other securities have been recovered from FTX.
thecoinrise.com
Hackers Hijack $3.5B in 2022 Crypto Attacks – Report
According to the fact curator blog Digital Information World, hackers made away with almost $4 billion in crypto last year. Crypto has hit a roadblock in terms of hackers activities much to the disappointment of investors who believe that the decentralized nature of blockchain technology should make it less susceptible to fraud and scams.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Hack: Cybercriminals Steal Over $3.5 Billion In Crypto In 2022
Imagine the sad faces of thousands to even millions of investors in the cryptocurrency market when news of a huge amount of digital currency assets have been stolen by hackers during a single fiscal year alone. That is the reality that many have faced in 2022, wherein $3.5 billion worth...
THE CRYPTO CULLING: Thousands of employees are getting the axe as companies face plunging valuations, scandals, and legal turmoil
Several major crypto companies announced layoffs in 2023, while others are facing charges from the SEC as crypto winter shows no signs of thawing yet.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analytics Firm Warns Traders About Ethereum-Based Altcoin That’s Exploded Over 164% in Two Weeks
Blockchain intelligence platform Santiment warns that the massive rally recorded by a top-50 altcoin could be coming to an end. Santiment says that the governance token of the Ethereum (ETH)-based staking network Lido DAO (LDO) is showing a divergence between the price and the number of active addresses as well as network growth.
Crypto carnage: $8 billion withdrawn from Silvergate
The bank is suffering from the ongoing crypto winter triggered by the collapse of FTX.
cryptoglobe.com
Unlock the Power of the Ethereum Blockchain with MetaMask: A Beginner’s Guide
MetaMask is a free, open-source browser extension (and mobile app) that allows users to interact with the Ethereum blockchain. It was developed by ConsenSys, a blockchain software company, and was first released in 2016. Since its launch, MetaMask has become one of the most popular Ethereum wallets and is used...
CoinTelegraph
PayPal Xoom adds cross-border remittance on debit card deposit
Financial technology firm PayPal’s international money transfer service, Xoom, has announced a new product that lets users in the United States send money directly to Visa debit card users. In a recent announcement, PayPal mentioned that Xoom partnered with financial services firm Visa, allowing debit card holders to receive...
dailyhodl.com
Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report
Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
bitcoinist.com
Best Cryptos to Buy Now According to Reddit: What Users Think Are the Best Coins To Buy in for 2023
Finding the perfect cryptocurrencies to invest in can be a daunting task, especially with the space evolving daily. With so many choices to choose from, where do you start? Luckily, you’ll find a wealth of information on forums like Reddit. In this article, you’ll discover some of the best cryptos to buy now, according to user recommendations and why they could be perfect additions to your portfolio in 2023.
