Morning news and weather update January 12: Avalanche danger in the Cascades, Kennewick house fire sends one to hospital and an active weather pattern means more rain

Morning news and weather update January 13: Two fires in Umatilla, car almost ends up in Columbia, 9 dead in Selma tornado and warm temperatures and rain for the weekend
Fire crews responded to a structure fire and a semi truck fire over night. A man with a suspended license almost drove into the Columbia River in Richland. 9 people are dead after a tornado in Selma and warm temperatures and rain showers are on tap for the weekend.
Saturday Jan. 14 Weather Forecast
Scattered showers moving through the region that will break up and become lighter/scattered as they continue to move northeast tonight. Mostly cloudy skies tonight with some patchy advection fog along rivers. Temperatures shouldn't provide too many areas of slick roads, but we can expect some areas to have reduced visibility.
One person in Benton County Jail after crashing into Richland stop light
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police were called to George Washington Way, between Bradley Ave and Lee Blvd. after a driver hit the traffic light. According to RPD, the driver was under the influence when he crashed into the stop light on Jadwin Ave. The driver was taken to Kadlec...
Californians urged to 'stay vigilant' as forecasters warn of 2 new storms
Californians should brace for flooding and possible landslides as “heavy to excessive rainfall” is expected over the weekend and into next week, forecasters warned early Saturday. With recovery efforts continuing in parts of the state which was battered by storms earlier this week, the National Weather Service said...
Kennewick Police arrest man after crashing into parked camper trailer
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Just before 9:00 a.m. Kennewick Police officers were called to the area of 4th and Union for a car crash. When officers arrived, they found a car had crashed into a parked camping trailer. The driver was the only person in the car at the time....
OSFM asks for increased fire reduction efforts through Community Risk Reduction Week
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon State Fire Marshal is declaring January 16-22, 2023 as Community Risk Reduction Week, asking Oregon residents to practice fire safety and take steps at home to eliminate fire risk. The press release from the OSFM refers to community risk reduction as a data-driven effort to find local risks and prioritize steps that can be taken to reduce their occurrence and impact.
Clover Island boat launch reopened for public use
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Clover Island boat launch has been reopened to the public with approval from the Department of Ecology (DOE) following a boathouse fire in early December 2022 that compromised the water in the Port of Kennewick. The DOE closed the boat launch on December 7. A...
Crash in Kennewick partially blocks intersection
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:24 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the scene is now clear and the intersection of Deschutes and Kellogg is reopened for traffic. Kennewick Police are on the scene investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of W. Deschutes Avenue and Kellogg St. The crash is partially blocking...
RPD responds to car headed for river
RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police Officers responded to a car accident in Wye Park and found a car that almost drove into the river. The driver reportedly told police he meant to go backwards, but put the car in drive instead of reverse. According to the RPD the driver had a...
Woman arrested after barn fire
A woman was arrested for allegedly lighting a barn on fire in Milton-Freewater. The suspect was booked into the Umatilla County Jail on suspicion of arson.
Best restaurants in Eastern Washington
The SeattleMet compiled a complete list of what their food and travel editors deemed, the best restaurants in Washington. Taking a look at SeattleMet's top choices in the Eastern side of the state:. Passatempo Taverna. Walla Walla. SeattleMet describes Passatempo Taverna as "rustic italian", saying they pair some of Walla...
Battling the pilot shortage: how flight instructors are trying to help
PASCO, Wash. - The commercial aviation industry finds itself at a critical inflection point: ready to take off after several years of disruption and uncertainty, but still grappling with fundamental issues that threaten its long-term growth and success. The demand for more air travel and a shortage of pilots are...
Car headed for Columbia
Richland Police responding to an accident at Wye Park found a car that had almost driven into the Columbia. The driver was cited for a suspended license.
Tornado kills 9 in Selma
Survivors emerge from wreckage after US storms kill 9 people. Rescuers are racing to find any survivors trapped in debris after tornadoes barreled across parts of the South. The system killed at least nine people in Georgia and Alabama and inflicted heavy damage on Selma, Alabama, a flashpoint of the civil rights movement. A better picture of the damage was expected to emerge later in the day Friday as authorities surveyed the scarred landscape. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says at least 35 possible tornado touchdowns were reported across several states. The National Weather Service said suspected tornado damage was reported in at least 14 counties in Alabama and five in Georgia.
Firefighters prepare for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society stair climb in March
PACIFIC NORTHWEST — The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb is the biggest on-air stair climbing competition around the world. The fundraiser has been held for 32 years now at the Columbia Center mall. With over 2,000 participants, all career, volunteer or retire firefighters, climb up one of the tallest sky scrappers on the West side of the Mississippi River.
Boardman breaks ground on City Hall expansion
BOARDMAN, Ore. — The City of Boardman broke ground on a City Hall expansion during the week of January 9, according to a press release from the city’s Building Clerk, Jackie McCauley. The expansion was approved in a city council vote June 2022 and will allow for new building department offices.
Oregon ok's killing of two wolves
Oregon has authorized the killing of two wolves from a pack that is responsible for a series of attacks on cattle. Oregon officials have approved the killing of two wolves in a new pack they say has attacked calves in the northeastern part of the state. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says Thursday it would allow the landowner or potentially USDA Wildlife Services to kill the wolves where the attacks happened. State Fish and Wildlife officials confirmed depredation events on private pastures that killed five calves on Dec. 25, 29, and Jan. 10. That level of depredation meets the definition of chronic livestock depredation under Wolf Plan Rules. The state says nonlethal measures have failed to stop depredations.
Ostrom workers gather to support union
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - Ostrom Mushroom Farm workers gathered on Friday afternoon to share their voice in support of a worker's union. Employees reported having 80-90% of workers votes in favor of a union, but the company has been difficult to deal worth, according to a family member of a worker.
Gov. Inslee and AG Ferguson propose two new gun laws that could affect new gun owners
Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced in December new legislative proposals that would prohibit military-style weapons, require a permit to purchase a gun and make those who sell guns responsible for negligent sales in the state. The bills SB-5265 and HB-1240 will tack onto a law...
