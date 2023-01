On Monday, former U.S. Congressman, Arthur Ravenel Jr., died at the age of 95. Ravenel was significant in securing the funds for the Ravenel Bridge that opened in 2005. He served in congress from 1987 to 1995 and his political career included time as a South Carolina Senator, State Representative, and member of the Charleston County School Board.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO