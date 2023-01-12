Coworking operator Mindspace is set to open its second Miami location, having signed a 10-year lease for 31,192 square feet at 100 Biscayne. The three-floor outpost will accommodate 450 workstations. Last year, the Tel Aviv-based company signed a 30,000-square-foot lease at The Gateway at Wynwood building. Mindspace has 40 locations worldwide, including six in the U.S.

