Miracle League Of Florence County Fundraiser
Organizers with the Miracle League of Florence County are preparing for their biggest fundraiser of the year. The league allows children and adults with special needs to play baseball. Their rosters have grown to an abundance of players which is why they’re hopeful this year’s profits could increase.
WMBF
LOOK: Flurries spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as temperatures fall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Flurries have made their way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as temperatures fell overnight. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold saw some of the wintry weather in Myrtle Beach early Saturday. WMBF News viewer Mike Watts also saw them in Conway early Saturday.
Lawsuit: Horry County Schools student fell out of moving bus at 20+ mph
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools student fell out of a moving bus at a speed of at least 20 mph because the bus driver allegedly wasn’t paying attention, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the student’s mother. On Feb. 15, 2022, the bus driver, identified in the lawsuit as John […]
wpde.com
Pawleys Island residents share mutual concerns over possible new gas station
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Another gas station could be making its way to Pawleys Island at the corner of Highway 17 and Ford Road and residents are speaking out about their disapproval. Every resident ABC15 spoke with on Friday said they don't want this gas station to be...
counton2.com
SCHP investigating fatal auto-vs-pedestrian crash in Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal Friday night collision involving a pedestrian. According to SCHP, the incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Highway 41 near Hemingway, SC. SCHP said that the 42-year-old victim was trying to cross Highway 41 when...
2 arrested in Georgetown County drug investigation
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities arrested two people on Friday and seized drugs and paraphernalia from a Georgetown County home after receiving complaints from the community. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, pills, and crack cocaine while searching a home along West Virginia Road. They also found packaging materials, […]
Two occupied homes struck by gunfire in Georgetown County, deputies investigating
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired on two separate residences and a vehicle Friday morning. A Fair Lane residence with two people inside was struck by bullets around 2:30 a.m., followed by another instance of shots fired into a home on Lot Drive with several […]
2 arrested in Florence County narcotics investigation
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday afternoon that two arrests have been made by narcotics investigators. Mallorie Connor Lemacks, 26, of Hartsville, and Leroy Williams, Jr., 56, of Florence, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with trafficking in heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, […]
WMBF
Conway firefighters battle early-morning house fire
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Crews are battling a house fire in Conway Friday morning. The Conway Fire Department was called to the 500 block of Temple Street at 5:59 a.m. Crews are currently on the scene. No further information is currently available. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by local people for their service and delicious food, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WMBF
Deputies find heroin, marijuana in Florence County; 2 arrested
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were arrested after deputies found heroin and marijuana during a search in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said investigators and the department’s SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on TV Road on Wednesday. Deputies added...
The Largest Restaurant in South Carolina Has an Unforgettable Buffet
If you're the type of person who can really work up an appetite or, simply can never decide on what you feel like eating, this buffet in South Carolina is definitely for you.
