ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxb.com

Miracle League Of Florence County Fundraiser

Organizers with the Miracle League of Florence County are preparing for their biggest fundraiser of the year. The league allows children and adults with special needs to play baseball. Their rosters have grown to an abundance of players which is why they’re hopeful this year’s profits could increase.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 arrested in Georgetown County drug investigation

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities arrested two people on Friday and seized drugs and paraphernalia from a Georgetown County home after receiving complaints from the community. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, pills, and crack cocaine while searching a home along West Virginia Road. They also found packaging materials, […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 arrested in Florence County narcotics investigation

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday afternoon that two arrests have been made by narcotics investigators. Mallorie Connor Lemacks, 26, of Hartsville, and Leroy Williams, Jr., 56, of Florence, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with trafficking in heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Conway firefighters battle early-morning house fire

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Crews are battling a house fire in Conway Friday morning. The Conway Fire Department was called to the 500 block of Temple Street at 5:59 a.m. Crews are currently on the scene. No further information is currently available. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Deputies find heroin, marijuana in Florence County; 2 arrested

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were arrested after deputies found heroin and marijuana during a search in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said investigators and the department’s SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on TV Road on Wednesday. Deputies added...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy