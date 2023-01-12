We will still believe C.J. Stroud is returning to Ohio State for a fourth season when we see it. But here we sit on the day that is the deadline for players to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft ... and still radio silence from Stroud? Could there actually be some legitimacy to the rumors that he might stick around for another season for the Buckeyes? Dave Biddle flies solo on the Monday 5ish to tackle that, take questions from Bucknuts subscribers and much more.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO