Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Women’s Basketball Improves to 18-0, NCAA Approves Transformation Committee Recommendations and Clemson Hires Garrett Riley

Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. Eighteen games into the 2022-23 season, Ohio State women’s basketball still hasn’t lost this year. The Buckeyes’ best-ever start in program history continued...
NJ.com

Greg Schiano earns football pledge from 4-star athlete during Ohio State hoops classic

Rutgers is having a good day. In addition to the men’s basketball team getting sweet revenge against Ohio State at Jersey Mike’s Arena in front of a packed house, and Steve Pikiell adding a commitment from five-star, top-10 prospect Ace Bailey after the game, Greg Schiano joined the spoils when four-star athlete Gabriel Winowich, from Detroit Country Day in Franklin, Mich., committed to Schiano during the game.
saturdaytradition.com

Mason Arnold, former Ohio State longsnapper, commits to new B1G program

Mason Arnold, Ohio State’s long time longsnapper, announced Saturday that he would be transferring to Michigan State, staying in the B1G East. Arnold made the announcement via his personal Twitter account. He originally entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1. Arnold recently shed his Black Stripe for the Buckeyes...
MLive.com

Ohio State long snapper transferring to Michigan State

Michigan State is adding more special teams depth through the portal. Ohio State long snapper Mason Arnold announced his transfer commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Saturday. The redshirt freshman entered the portal on Jan. 1, a day after the Buckeyes lost to Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
The Spun

Ohio State Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination

Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste has found a new home. According to Tom Loy of 247Sports, the former Buckeye is transferring to Notre Dame.  Jean-Baptiste, a former four-star recruit, appeared in 13 games for the Buckeyes this season. He finished the year with 19 total tackles, ...
Michigan Daily

Michigan lacks emotional control in loss to Ohio State

As fans and program alumni alike packed a sold-out Yost Ice Arena to commemorate 100 years of Michigan hockey, all the festivities were in order. Arena staff rolled out the carpets, LED wristbands lit up the barn, and a student took center ice to perform a live rendition of the national anthem. The stage was perfectly set for a top-10 clash between the sixth-ranked Wolverines and their rival, No. 8 Ohio State.
thecomeback.com

Big Ten admits to major blown call against Ohio State

The Minnesota Golden Gophers faced the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday night in men’s basketball. The Gophers defeated the Buckeyes, 60-57, but the game wasn’t without controversy within the final seconds due to an apparent clean block that referees called a foul. “Bruce Thornton’s clean block is instead...
Larry Brown Sports

Ohio State announces big news about Brian Hartline

The Ohio State Buckeyes are giving Brian Hartline a big promotion. The Buckeyes announced Friday that Hartline has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Hartline previously was the team’s passing game coordinator. He will also continue in his role as the team’s wide receivers coach, a position he has held since 2018. Hartline replaces Kevin Wilson,... The post Ohio State announces big news about Brian Hartline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
247Sports

BM5: So you're telling me there's a chance

We will still believe C.J. Stroud is returning to Ohio State for a fourth season when we see it. But here we sit on the day that is the deadline for players to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft ... and still radio silence from Stroud? Could there actually be some legitimacy to the rumors that he might stick around for another season for the Buckeyes? Dave Biddle flies solo on the Monday 5ish to tackle that, take questions from Bucknuts subscribers and much more.
columbusmonthly.com

Columbus Monthly Ranks the 10 Best Restaurants in Central Ohio for 2022

Our list of the Columbus area’s top restaurants returns after a pandemic break—with a bonus selection of 39 additional dining favorites. G.A. Benton, Nicholas Dekker and Erin Edwards, with special thanks to Columbus Monthly’s team of eaters. No matter when we decided to bring back our 10...
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after shooting at west Columbus grocery store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting involving a security guard at the entrance of a west Columbus grocery store Sunday night. Columbus police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store on 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m. Police found Paris Royal, 26, injured with […]
columbusneighborhoods.org

Historic Ohio Food Establishments

Neighborhoods across Ohio take pride in their historic establishments. In this episode, WOSU’s George Levert visits a few of these places to find out more about their history, along with their secret to success. We take a look at TAT Ristorante Di Famiglia in Columbus, Carle’s Bratwurst in Bucyrus, the Fried Bologna at the G & R Tavern in Waldo and Grandpa’s Cheesebarn in Ashland.
cwcolumbus.com

Celebrating Karaline Cohen final day with Good Day Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco share their funny memories and moments to celebrate Karaline Cohen's last day. And former buckeye Jimmie Bell brought chicken wings and shared his favorite memories with Karaline Cohen.
247Sports

