3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 9 Grand Canyon, George MasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes fall 68-64 in OT at Rutgers, drop 4th straight gameThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Women’s Basketball Improves to 18-0, NCAA Approves Transformation Committee Recommendations and Clemson Hires Garrett Riley
Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. Eighteen games into the 2022-23 season, Ohio State women’s basketball still hasn’t lost this year. The Buckeyes’ best-ever start in program history continued...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State, Michigan among 7 teams that were ranked throughout 2022 CFB season
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines were in elite company in 2022. The B1G rivals were 2 of 7 teams in the nation that were ranked in every AP Poll during the 2022 season. They were joined by Georgia, Utah, USC, Clemson, and Alabama. Both B1G teams made it...
Greg Schiano earns football pledge from 4-star athlete during Ohio State hoops classic
Rutgers is having a good day. In addition to the men’s basketball team getting sweet revenge against Ohio State at Jersey Mike’s Arena in front of a packed house, and Steve Pikiell adding a commitment from five-star, top-10 prospect Ace Bailey after the game, Greg Schiano joined the spoils when four-star athlete Gabriel Winowich, from Detroit Country Day in Franklin, Mich., committed to Schiano during the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Mason Arnold, former Ohio State longsnapper, commits to new B1G program
Mason Arnold, Ohio State’s long time longsnapper, announced Saturday that he would be transferring to Michigan State, staying in the B1G East. Arnold made the announcement via his personal Twitter account. He originally entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1. Arnold recently shed his Black Stripe for the Buckeyes...
MLive.com
Ohio State long snapper transferring to Michigan State
Michigan State is adding more special teams depth through the portal. Ohio State long snapper Mason Arnold announced his transfer commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Saturday. The redshirt freshman entered the portal on Jan. 1, a day after the Buckeyes lost to Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
Big Ten Assistant: "Michigan Is The Team In This League Now"
After beating Ohio State two years in a row and winning back to back Big Ten titles, the roads to Indianapolis and the College Football Playoff now run through Ann Arbor.
Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State battle could be brewing for Armstrong twins
The Armstrong twins go in-depth on Justin Frye stopping at their school Friday, their Ohio State offer and more.
lorainathletics.org
Season’s best times as two Titans make the finals at Ohio State University High School Qualifer
January 14, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio – Your Lorain Titan track team was back in action on a cold Saturday in Columbus at Ohio State Universities’ French Field House. A contingent of 12 student athletes left Lorain at 7 am for the long journey south to Columbus to meet up with some of the top talent in central Ohio.
Notre Dame grabs Ohio State player from college football transfer portal
Former Ohio State linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste entered the college football transfer portal early in the new year and now he's found a new home, announcing he committed to Notre Dame for the 2023 season. The defensive player is the sixth overall to pledge to the Fighting Irish out of the ...
Ohio State Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination
Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste has found a new home. According to Tom Loy of 247Sports, the former Buckeye is transferring to Notre Dame. Jean-Baptiste, a former four-star recruit, appeared in 13 games for the Buckeyes this season. He finished the year with 19 total tackles, ...
Michigan Daily
Michigan lacks emotional control in loss to Ohio State
As fans and program alumni alike packed a sold-out Yost Ice Arena to commemorate 100 years of Michigan hockey, all the festivities were in order. Arena staff rolled out the carpets, LED wristbands lit up the barn, and a student took center ice to perform a live rendition of the national anthem. The stage was perfectly set for a top-10 clash between the sixth-ranked Wolverines and their rival, No. 8 Ohio State.
thecomeback.com
Big Ten admits to major blown call against Ohio State
The Minnesota Golden Gophers faced the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday night in men’s basketball. The Gophers defeated the Buckeyes, 60-57, but the game wasn’t without controversy within the final seconds due to an apparent clean block that referees called a foul. “Bruce Thornton’s clean block is instead...
Ohio State announces big news about Brian Hartline
The Ohio State Buckeyes are giving Brian Hartline a big promotion. The Buckeyes announced Friday that Hartline has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Hartline previously was the team’s passing game coordinator. He will also continue in his role as the team’s wide receivers coach, a position he has held since 2018. Hartline replaces Kevin Wilson,... The post Ohio State announces big news about Brian Hartline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: As transfer portal window narrows, Kyle McCord's stock at Ohio State rises
If Ohio State felt it needed any of the top quarterbacks sitting in the transfer portal, wouldn’t he already be in Columbus?. The Buckeyes will be any quarterback’s dream next season. As they have been in every season of Ryan Day’s tenure. The combination of Marvin Harrison...
americanmilitarynews.com
College tennis player dies unexpectedly in sleep; 2 NCAA players died in 1 week
A 20-year-old player on Colorado College’s men’s tennis team recently died in his sleep, the first of two college athletes to unexpectedly die in the span of a week. Jack Madison, a sophomore from Bexley, Ohio, died in his sleep while at home from college on Jan. 2, the college’s athletic department announced.
BM5: So you're telling me there's a chance
We will still believe C.J. Stroud is returning to Ohio State for a fourth season when we see it. But here we sit on the day that is the deadline for players to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft ... and still radio silence from Stroud? Could there actually be some legitimacy to the rumors that he might stick around for another season for the Buckeyes? Dave Biddle flies solo on the Monday 5ish to tackle that, take questions from Bucknuts subscribers and much more.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly Ranks the 10 Best Restaurants in Central Ohio for 2022
Our list of the Columbus area’s top restaurants returns after a pandemic break—with a bonus selection of 39 additional dining favorites. G.A. Benton, Nicholas Dekker and Erin Edwards, with special thanks to Columbus Monthly’s team of eaters. No matter when we decided to bring back our 10...
One dead after shooting at west Columbus grocery store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting involving a security guard at the entrance of a west Columbus grocery store Sunday night. Columbus police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store on 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m. Police found Paris Royal, 26, injured with […]
columbusneighborhoods.org
Historic Ohio Food Establishments
Neighborhoods across Ohio take pride in their historic establishments. In this episode, WOSU’s George Levert visits a few of these places to find out more about their history, along with their secret to success. We take a look at TAT Ristorante Di Famiglia in Columbus, Carle’s Bratwurst in Bucyrus, the Fried Bologna at the G & R Tavern in Waldo and Grandpa’s Cheesebarn in Ashland.
cwcolumbus.com
Celebrating Karaline Cohen final day with Good Day Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco share their funny memories and moments to celebrate Karaline Cohen's last day. And former buckeye Jimmie Bell brought chicken wings and shared his favorite memories with Karaline Cohen.
247Sports
