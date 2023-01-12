Read full article on original website
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast to begin Lehigh Trailhead renovations on Jan. 23
Construction on the Lehigh Trailhead Project off of Belle Terre Parkway will commence on Jan. 23. The project enhances the popular path by providing ADA-compliant paved parking with more than 60 parking spaces, a restroom and a water fountain. The project also includes community gardens, a dog park, lighting and pavilions.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast residents recycle 167 Christmas trees
During this year’s Christmas tree recycling event, residents recycled 167 live Christmas trees and shredded over 11,700 pounds of paper — more than double last year’s totals. Stats like these prove the tree recycling event is a success. The purpose of this holiday tradition is to help...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler Beach City Commission approves 112-unit residential development off Roberts Road
The Flagler Beach City Commission voted 5-0 on Jan. 12 to approve a proposal for a planned development of 112 residential units. The development, owned by KB Homes Jacksonville, is located on the west side of the bridge on Roberts Road. The south end of the property abuts Wadsworth Park, and the development is situated across from an apartment complex that is also being built on Roberts Road.
fox35orlando.com
Parents outraged over Ocala school permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. - Parents in Ocala are outraged over a permission slip sent home with kids attending College Park Elementary School. Amanda, who asked not to share her last name, says she got the permission slip earlier this week. "When I actually sat down to read it, I was very...
wmfe.org
Eatonville residents speak out against sale of land where oldest Black school used to stand
The site of the first school for Black children in Central Florida is up for grabs as Orange County Public Schools prepares to close the deal to sell the 100 acres of land on which it once stood in March. Some residents want the town of Eatonville to regain ownership...
flaglerlive.com
3 FPC Student Athletes Among 5 Injured in T-Bone Crash at Pine Grove and Belle Terre Parkway
Last Updated: Saturday, 5:30 p.m. Five people were injured, at least three seriously, in a t-bone crash at the intersection of Pine Grove Drive and Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast minutes after 3 p.m. today. Three of the victims are said to be juveniles. The crash snarled traffic on...
villages-news.com
Officials warn that The Villages selling patio villas in violation of deed compliance
Community Development District 3 supervisors are warning that The Villages is selling patio villas that are obviously in violation of deed compliance. Supervisor Terry Biddle at Friday’s board meeting at Savannah Center held up a Properties of The Villages sales insert which was recently published in The Villages Daily Sun. He pointed to several of the listed patio villas with rock landscaping, which is not allowed.
WESH
Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
WESH
1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
flaglerlive.com
Army Corps Must Redesign Entire Flagler Beach Dunes Project, ‘Substantially’ Delaying It Again
Two decades on, the eternally-delayed plan to rebuild the dunes on 2.6 miles of beach south of the Flagler Beach pier has been delayed yet again, and will not get under way in June or any time this year, as Flagler County government and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had projected.
Where Can You Find Farm-Fresh Eggs & Produce in Lake County, Florida?
This morning while reading posts on Facebook, I came across one for people hoping to find out where they could buy farm fresh eggs locally. It sounded like something people might like to know, so I'm expanding it a bit and covering where you can find farm-fresh eggs, meats, and produce here in Lake County, Florida.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Sunday forecast: Chilly night ahead, some freeze warnings
ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologist George Waldenberger said for one more time this weekend, we have a chilly night ahead. And although it will not be as cold as Saturday night, frost will be possible in many neighborhoods by Monday morning. Frost advisories are up for the metro Orlando area,...
Action News Jax
T-bone crash on Highway 17 causing Clay County traffic delays
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County Fire Rescue is responding to a T-bone crash on Highway 17 at Orion Road. According to Annaleasa Winter, the spokesperson for CCFR, the crash involved two cars that caused one to spin into a ditch next to the road. Four patients had to be transported after being removed from the cars.
WESH
Experts identify cause of death for orca whale found on Flagler County beach
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Experts say the orca whale thatdied after becoming beached in Flagler County was a geriatric female who died as a result of illness. "This whale was an older female, almost geriatric, and she did have a lot of illness going on in her body. So we could rule out potential human interaction, we could rule out trauma. It looks more like something going on as illness. It looks like an illness impacted this whale,” Blair Mase-Gutherie, NOAA’s Southeast region marine mammals stranding coordinator, said.
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closed
Two Clay County restaurants were temporarily closed last week due to high priority violations found during state inspections. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that the Corner Pocket, 14 N Magnolia Ave in Green Cove Springs, and Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, were issued emergency orders that temporarily closed the establishments.
WESH
Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
fox35orlando.com
Amtrak customer speaks out after 20-hour delay getting to Florida
SANFORD, Fla. - As if there haven’t been enough travel nightmares with planes recently, 563 Amtrak passengers are finally breathing a sigh of relief after what they are calling a terrible train travel experience. A crash that derailed a CSX train led to a 20-hour delay (and ultimately a...
villages-news.com
Pair arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle at Home Depot
Two people were arrested after a K-9 alerted on their vehicle during a traffic stop at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Jonathan Barron Tunstall, 38, of Eustis, was driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta on Wednesday afternoon when an officer ran his license plate and discovered his driver’s license had been suspended last year for failure to pay a financial obligation, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the Home Depot parking lot.
palmcoastobserver.com
Three Flagler Palm Coast High School girls basketball players injured in a two-car crash on Belle Terre Parkway
Three Flagler Palm Coast High School girls basketball players were injured in a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Belle Terre Parkway and Pine Grove Drive on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13. One of the players was airlifted to Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville and was scheduled...
Action News Jax
St. Augustine doctor accused of inappropriately touching patients, running pill mill
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Police are asking for patients of a local doctor to come forward over concerns they may have interacted with them inappropriately. Police also said the doctor is facing accusations he operated a pill mill. Dr. Scott Hollington has an office on Memorial Circle near Nova...
