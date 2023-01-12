ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast to begin Lehigh Trailhead renovations on Jan. 23

Construction on the Lehigh Trailhead Project off of Belle Terre Parkway will commence on Jan. 23. The project enhances the popular path by providing ADA-compliant paved parking with more than 60 parking spaces, a restroom and a water fountain. The project also includes community gardens, a dog park, lighting and pavilions.
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast residents recycle 167 Christmas trees

During this year’s Christmas tree recycling event, residents recycled 167 live Christmas trees and shredded over 11,700 pounds of paper — more than double last year’s totals. Stats like these prove the tree recycling event is a success. The purpose of this holiday tradition is to help...
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler Beach City Commission approves 112-unit residential development off Roberts Road

The Flagler Beach City Commission voted 5-0 on Jan. 12 to approve a proposal for a planned development of 112 residential units. The development, owned by KB Homes Jacksonville, is located on the west side of the bridge on Roberts Road. The south end of the property abuts Wadsworth Park, and the development is situated across from an apartment complex that is also being built on Roberts Road.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Officials warn that The Villages selling patio villas in violation of deed compliance

Community Development District 3 supervisors are warning that The Villages is selling patio villas that are obviously in violation of deed compliance. Supervisor Terry Biddle at Friday’s board meeting at Savannah Center held up a Properties of The Villages sales insert which was recently published in The Villages Daily Sun. He pointed to several of the listed patio villas with rock landscaping, which is not allowed.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sunday forecast: Chilly night ahead, some freeze warnings

ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologist George Waldenberger said for one more time this weekend, we have a chilly night ahead. And although it will not be as cold as Saturday night, frost will be possible in many neighborhoods by Monday morning. Frost advisories are up for the metro Orlando area,...
ORLANDO, FL
Action News Jax

T-bone crash on Highway 17 causing Clay County traffic delays

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County Fire Rescue is responding to a T-bone crash on Highway 17 at Orion Road. According to Annaleasa Winter, the spokesperson for CCFR, the crash involved two cars that caused one to spin into a ditch next to the road. Four patients had to be transported after being removed from the cars.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WESH

Experts identify cause of death for orca whale found on Flagler County beach

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Experts say the orca whale thatdied after becoming beached in Flagler County was a geriatric female who died as a result of illness. "This whale was an older female, almost geriatric, and she did have a lot of illness going on in her body. So we could rule out potential human interaction, we could rule out trauma. It looks more like something going on as illness. It looks like an illness impacted this whale,” Blair Mase-Gutherie, NOAA’s Southeast region marine mammals stranding coordinator, said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Don Johnson

Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closed

Two Clay County restaurants were temporarily closed last week due to high priority violations found during state inspections. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that the Corner Pocket, 14 N Magnolia Ave in Green Cove Springs, and Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, were issued emergency orders that temporarily closed the establishments.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
WESH

Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Amtrak customer speaks out after 20-hour delay getting to Florida

SANFORD, Fla. - As if there haven’t been enough travel nightmares with planes recently, 563 Amtrak passengers are finally breathing a sigh of relief after what they are calling a terrible train travel experience. A crash that derailed a CSX train led to a 20-hour delay (and ultimately a...
SANFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Pair arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle at Home Depot

Two people were arrested after a K-9 alerted on their vehicle during a traffic stop at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Jonathan Barron Tunstall, 38, of Eustis, was driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta on Wednesday afternoon when an officer ran his license plate and discovered his driver’s license had been suspended last year for failure to pay a financial obligation, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the Home Depot parking lot.
LADY LAKE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy