ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

White House ‘confident’ Biden documents were ‘inadvertently misplaced’

By Alex Gangitano
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40mIXO_0kChV7MZ00

The White House on Thursday said it is confident that an investigation into the discovery of classified documents will find that President Biden accidentally misplaced them.

“We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the President and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake,” Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said in a statement.

Sauber added that the White House has “cooperated closely with the Justice Department throughout its review, and we will continue that cooperation with the Special Counsel.”

The statement comes after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced earlier Thursday that he would appointed Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the discovery of classified documents at an office once belonging to Biden and at his Wilmington home. Hur, a Trump appointee who served as the U.S. attorney in Maryland, will return to the department to conduct the investigation.

Officials said a first batch of documents were first discovered in early November at a Washington office Biden used after the Obama administration, with Biden attorneys notifying the National Archives and the Justice Department of the matter on Nov. 4. The public has only been aware of the matter since Monday following reporting from CBS News .

A second batch of classified documents were found in a storage space in the garage of Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence and another one-page document was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room, the White House confirmed Thursday morning following a report the day before by NBC News.

Biden earlier on Thursday acknowledged the second batch of documents were discovered and said they were in a garage that was locked, along with his corvette. He also reiterated that he takes “classified documents and classified material seriously.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJTV 12

Monroe woman accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend during an argument in Little Rock; victim’s body found wrapped in blanket

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 11, 2023, the Little Rock Police Department was dispatched to a possible burglary at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Breckenridge Drive in Little Rock, Ark. The caller advised authorities that the apartment was broken into and their friend was found wrapped in a blanket. Upon […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WJTV 12

Sunday shows preview: Investigations underway into documents from Biden’s time as VP found in think tank office, Wilmington home

Following revelations that classified documents were found at President Biden’s former office and Wilmington home, investigations into Biden’s handling of the classified materials from his time as vice president are likely to dominate the Sunday talk show circuit this weekend. After an initial report from CBS News, the White House confirmed on Monday that the […]
WILMINGTON, NC
WJTV 12

White House calls for debt ceiling hike ‘without conditions’

The White House on Friday called for the debt limit to be raised without conditions, laying down a marker ahead of what is likely to be a bruising fight with House Republicans in the coming months. “We believe, when it comes to the debt limit, it has been done in a bipartisan way over the […]
WJTV 12

Democratic lawmakers back special counsel to probe Biden’s handling of records

A number of prominent Democrats voiced their support over the weekend for Attorney General Merrick Garland’s decision to appoint a special counsel to investigate President Biden’s handling of classified documents. Lawmakers including Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) said in TV appearances that they supported the appointment of Robert […]
FLORIDA STATE
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg tax preparers charged with 34 counts of fraud

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two Hattiesburg tax preparers are facing a total of 34 counts of fraud. Pine Belt News reported Sharccara McNair and Stephanie McNair are accused of using a computer to prepare and file false individual tax returns. The two work at Excellent Tax Pros on South 20th Avenue. Sharcarra is facing 18 […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mayorkas sought review of $500M immigrant housing contract: report

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas pushed for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to review the awarding of a more than $500 million government contract to a nonprofit to provide for immigrant housing in 2021, according to a report from The Washington Examiner.  The Examiner reported on Friday that Mayorkas sent an email to […]
ARIZONA STATE
WJTV 12

Gaetz says Santos ‘will have to go through the congressional ethics process,’ but shouldn’t be shunned

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said on Saturday that Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) will have to face the congressional ethics process over fabrications about his background and questions about his finances, but shouldn’t be “subject to shunning” by his fellow members of Congress.  “George Santos represents over 700,000 people in New York,” Gaetz told CNN’s Michael Smerconish. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WJTV 12

Paul Ryan: Trump is a ‘proven loser’

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said on Thursday that former President Donald Trump is a "proven loser" after a string of Republican election losses in recent years.
WJTV 12

Supreme Court’s decision on felony suffrage hinges on understanding of state amendment process

Whether United States Supreme Court justices take the time to understand how Mississippi’s Constitution is amended could determine if they agree to hear a case asking that a provision prohibiting most people convicted of felonies from voting be found unconstitutional. The New Orleans-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, like the Supreme Court a conservative-leaning court, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Five political events this year that will shape 2024

The first presidential primaries and caucuses are still more than a year away, but the next several months will see a series of marquee events in the political world that will almost certainly carry weight come 2024. Both Republicans and Democrats are set to make big decisions for their parties in the coming weeks, while […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

49K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy