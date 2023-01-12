Sheryl Lee Ralph delivered an electrifying speech at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (Jan. 15) after winning for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The actor, 66, took to the stage in her gold gown and accepted the award for her role in Abbott Elementary. During her speech, Ralph told part of her story, including the fact that many people told her early in her career that she wasn’t good enough as an actress to be successful. One person did look out though, and it changed her life forever.

