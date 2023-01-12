ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

LL Cool J Pays Respect to the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop

With close to four decades under his belt as a trailblazing entertainer, LL Cool J remains true to his commitment to take and elevate hip-hop culture to new heights. LL Cool J, born James Todd Smith, was recently presented with the Urban One Honors Entertainment Icon Award in Atlanta, which airs on TV One this coming MLK Day at 7:00 p.m. The 55-year-old rap legend, behind classics like “I Need Love,” “Hey Lover” and “Headsprung,” joins this year’s honorees Pharrell Williams, David and Tamela Mann, Bobby Brown and Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA).
Director Calmatic Shares Why ‘Baby Boy’ Was Used As Inspiration For The Reimagined ‘House Party’ Reboot

Ain’t no party like House Party party cause a House Party party don’t stop!. Get ready for the new school to throw the biggest event to kick off 2023, as the House Party reboot is here to turn things up a notch. Directed by Calmatic, the reimagined version will follow club promoters and best friends Damon (Tosin Cole) and Kevin (Jacob Latimore), who are going through particular situations to improve their lives.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Credits Sidney Poitier During Powerful Speech At Critics’ Choice Awards 2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph delivered an electrifying speech at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (Jan. 15) after winning for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The actor, 66, took to the stage in her gold gown and accepted the award for her role in Abbott Elementary. During her speech, Ralph told part of her story, including the fact that many people told her early in her career that she wasn’t good enough as an actress to be successful. One person did look out though, and it changed her life forever.

