Albany, NY

The Hill

Schiff says it’s possible national security was jeopardized with Biden documents

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Congress could not “exclude the possibility” that national security was jeopardized by the handling of President Biden’s classified documents, which are now at the center of a Department of Justice probe. “I don’t think we can exclude the possibility without knowing more of the facts,” Schiff said on ABC’s “This…
New York Post

Secret Service, WH insist there’s no public log of Biden Delaware visitors

WASHINGTON — The US Secret Service is doubling down on its claim not to keep visitor logs for President Biden’s Delaware residences — as House Republicans demand records that could reveal who had access to improperly stored classified documents at his Wilmington home. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told FoxNews.com, “We don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence.” A spokesman for the White House counsel’s office told the outlet, “Like every president in decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal.” The Secret Service claimed last year to The Post that it doesn’t keep visitor information for...
DELAWARE STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion

Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...

