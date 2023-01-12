ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

In 2024, Republicans may regret McCarthy’s 2023 deal-making

Striking a deal with hard-line conservatives may have won Kevin McCarthy the House speakership, but some strategists are warning that the concessions he made may tank the Republican Party's shot in the 2024 elections by alienating moderate and suburban voters. McCarthy became House speaker in the early morning hours of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Joe Biden’s gift to Jim Jordan

In a September interview with CBS’ SCOTT PELLEY for “60 Minutes,” President JOE BIDEN blasted DONALD TRUMP for taking sensitive classified materials with him to Mar-a-Lago. When he learned the news, Biden said he instantly wanted to know “how that could possibly happen.” He worried that the documents contained information “that may compromise sources and methods.” He was flummoxed how “anyone could be that irresponsible.”
POLITICO

Biden's ride or die

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. Programming Note: We’ll be off Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but will...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

TUCKER CARLSON: Transparency is the only solution for Jan. 6

One of the main problems with the U.S. government is that there's no way to know exactly what it's doing because you're not allowed to know. More than a billion federal documents (a billion!) have been declared classified and that means they're off limits to you and all other ordinary American citizens who don't work for the government. You're not allowed to see them, despite the fact they belong to you. Now, no matter what you may have heard, the point of the system is not to protect the country from foreign adversaries.
WASHINGTON STATE
newsnationnow.com

There’s a growing divide between Republicans on Capitol Hill

(NewsNation) — There’s a growing divide on Capitol Hill. A large group of House Republicans is increasingly not on the same page as Senate Republicans. The divide could have serious impacts on how the government functions and whether or not the government shuts down. Republican sources tell NewsNation...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

McCarthy's House of Pain

The battle earlier this month over who would be speaker of the House was the longest and messiest the country has seen in generations. House Republicans took 15 ballots to elect Kevin McCarthy, a longtime GOP leader who had been eyeing the position for a decade. The public airing of party grievances raises the question of whether the old Will Rogers quotation — “I’m not a member of any organized political party, I am a Democrat” — should be reversed. Democrats appear united and Republicans divided.
KENTUCKY STATE
msn.com

Biden calls Republicans 'fiscally demented' ahead of debt ceiling fight

On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, President Joe Biden is seeking to amplify how he has helped black communities across the country. But his criticism of congressional Republicans before what are anticipated to be difficult negotiations over raising the debt ceiling overshadowed his remarks to Rev. Al Sharpton's annual National Action Network breakfast.
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Letters to the Editor — Jan. 15, 2023

Todd’s Biden bias NBC host Chuck Todd’s cavalier characterization of a congressional investigation into Hunter Biden’s global money grab as “personal” completely misses the mark (“Media: Don’t Investigate,” Editorial, Jan. 10). His shallow analysis is intellectually bankrupt. It’s interesting to see how the media narrative has morphed from “there’s nothing to see here” and “it’s Russian disinformation” to “it’s personal.”The overwhelming majority of the American public wants a thorough review of the Biden family’s international exploits. Chuck’s dismissive tone further erodes his reputation as a credible journalist and the program’s claim to be a source of unbiased news and analysis. Richard A. Bucci,...
NEW YORK STATE
CBS San Francisco

News orgs file court motion seeking access to Pelosi attack evidence

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A coalition of news organizations, including The Associated Press, filed a court motion in San Francisco seeking access to evidence against the man charged in last year's attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi. During a Dec. 14 preliminary hearing, the San Francisco district attorney's office introduced audio and video evidence against David DePape, the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi. But it has refused to release the evidence to the media. Attorneys for the coalition said in the motion filed Wednesday that "the public and press have standing to assert their...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
POLITICO

The Merrick Garland You Don’t Know

The nation’s famously low-key attorney general is actually quite comfortable in the spotlight, and may have a clearer roadmap than people think to the most momentous decision ever to face a prosecutor: whether to take on Donald Trump.

Comments / 0

Community Policy