Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers and Shakes this WeekCaroline at EatDrinkLAWest Hollywood, CA
Related
Marjorie Taylor Greene Is 'Actually Speaker of the House' — Mary Trump
Greene, a Georgia Republican, is the most powerful Republican in the House of Representatives, according to former President Trump's niece.
TUCKER CARLSON: This is the beginning of the end for Biden
Fox News host Tucker Carlson calls out President Biden's alleged mishandling of documents and weighs in on how Democrats are reacting on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
msn.com
In 2024, Republicans may regret McCarthy’s 2023 deal-making
Striking a deal with hard-line conservatives may have won Kevin McCarthy the House speakership, but some strategists are warning that the concessions he made may tank the Republican Party's shot in the 2024 elections by alienating moderate and suburban voters. McCarthy became House speaker in the early morning hours of...
McCarthy may be speaker, but Trump is the real leader of House Republicans
After Trump’s pick for speaker narrowly won, what sway will the former president hold over Congress’s Republican majority?
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Joe Biden’s gift to Jim Jordan
In a September interview with CBS’ SCOTT PELLEY for “60 Minutes,” President JOE BIDEN blasted DONALD TRUMP for taking sensitive classified materials with him to Mar-a-Lago. When he learned the news, Biden said he instantly wanted to know “how that could possibly happen.” He worried that the documents contained information “that may compromise sources and methods.” He was flummoxed how “anyone could be that irresponsible.”
POLITICO
Biden's ride or die
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. Programming Note: We’ll be off Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but will...
Biden is in a hole of his own making
Right as he is hitting a nice stretch, the president has been tripped up by the — what else — issues around document retention.
msn.com
TUCKER CARLSON: Transparency is the only solution for Jan. 6
One of the main problems with the U.S. government is that there's no way to know exactly what it's doing because you're not allowed to know. More than a billion federal documents (a billion!) have been declared classified and that means they're off limits to you and all other ordinary American citizens who don't work for the government. You're not allowed to see them, despite the fact they belong to you. Now, no matter what you may have heard, the point of the system is not to protect the country from foreign adversaries.
newsnationnow.com
There’s a growing divide between Republicans on Capitol Hill
(NewsNation) — There’s a growing divide on Capitol Hill. A large group of House Republicans is increasingly not on the same page as Senate Republicans. The divide could have serious impacts on how the government functions and whether or not the government shuts down. Republican sources tell NewsNation...
Colbert on more Biden documents: ‘Playing right into Republican hands’
On Monday evening, Stephen Colbert addressed the classified documents found at Joe Biden’s private residences and false equivalencies to the justice department’s investigation into Donald Trump’s mishandling of top-secret files. Last week, two sets of classified documents were returned to the National Archives by Biden’s lawyers.
Washington Examiner
McCarthy's House of Pain
The battle earlier this month over who would be speaker of the House was the longest and messiest the country has seen in generations. House Republicans took 15 ballots to elect Kevin McCarthy, a longtime GOP leader who had been eyeing the position for a decade. The public airing of party grievances raises the question of whether the old Will Rogers quotation — “I’m not a member of any organized political party, I am a Democrat” — should be reversed. Democrats appear united and Republicans divided.
Biden’s most vocal Republican antagonists emerge from the sidelines – with subpoena power
Classified documents recovered at Biden's home and office offered up more fodder for already-eager House Republicans investigating the president.
msn.com
Biden calls Republicans 'fiscally demented' ahead of debt ceiling fight
On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, President Joe Biden is seeking to amplify how he has helped black communities across the country. But his criticism of congressional Republicans before what are anticipated to be difficult negotiations over raising the debt ceiling overshadowed his remarks to Rev. Al Sharpton's annual National Action Network breakfast.
Letters to the Editor — Jan. 15, 2023
Todd’s Biden bias NBC host Chuck Todd’s cavalier characterization of a congressional investigation into Hunter Biden’s global money grab as “personal” completely misses the mark (“Media: Don’t Investigate,” Editorial, Jan. 10). His shallow analysis is intellectually bankrupt. It’s interesting to see how the media narrative has morphed from “there’s nothing to see here” and “it’s Russian disinformation” to “it’s personal.”The overwhelming majority of the American public wants a thorough review of the Biden family’s international exploits. Chuck’s dismissive tone further erodes his reputation as a credible journalist and the program’s claim to be a source of unbiased news and analysis. Richard A. Bucci,...
News orgs file court motion seeking access to Pelosi attack evidence
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A coalition of news organizations, including The Associated Press, filed a court motion in San Francisco seeking access to evidence against the man charged in last year's attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi. During a Dec. 14 preliminary hearing, the San Francisco district attorney's office introduced audio and video evidence against David DePape, the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi. But it has refused to release the evidence to the media. Attorneys for the coalition said in the motion filed Wednesday that "the public and press have standing to assert their...
The Merrick Garland You Don’t Know
The nation’s famously low-key attorney general is actually quite comfortable in the spotlight, and may have a clearer roadmap than people think to the most momentous decision ever to face a prosecutor: whether to take on Donald Trump.
Comments / 0