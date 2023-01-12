Read full article on original website
Hidden Gem: New Hampshire’s ‘Dam Brewhouse’ is Small but Mighty
Last weekend I was skiing at Waterville Valley in New Hampshire. Before and after, I found myself at this tiny, hole in the wall brewhouse in Campton, New Hampshire. It was amazing, and unexpected. But the good beer is hardly scratching the surface of this quant tasting room. So, to...
Christmas Came Early: Santa’s Village in New Hampshire Posts 2023 Season Calendar
If you're anything like this writer, you're already looking forward to summertime. Despite the fact that the winter season hasn't really been, well, frigid so far, we're still looking forward to when temperatures warm up and the world becomes sunny and colorful again. A popular destination for both locals and tourists during the summer months is amusement parks, and from New Hampshire's Canobie Lake Park and Story Land to Maine's Funtown Splashtown and even Massachusetts' Six Flags New England, there's no shortage of places to enjoy rides, games, and other fun activities with friends and family.
travelawaits.com
11 Adorable New England Towns You’ll Want To Visit In 2023
We gave our expert travel writers the impossible task of narrowing down which adorable New England towns they think our readers should visit this year. From New Hampshire’s cultured seacoast to Cape Cod’s white sand beaches, several of the places they suggest are on the water. We’re not complaining — we love fresh seafood! However, if the mountains are calling, TravelAwaits writers have an answer for that as well. Here are 11 adorable New England towns to consider adding to your travel list in 2023.
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny
When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
What do we know about Lebanon, Maine? Winning $1.35 billion lottery ticket puts this tiny town on the map
LEBANON, MAINE, Maine — The westernmost town in York County, Maine, with a population of fewer than 6,500 residents, has been put under the national spotlight after a winning lottery ticket was sold at a local business. The winning Mega Millions lottery ticket, worth $1.35 billion, was sold Friday,...
Who Won $1.35B Mega Millions Jackpot Bought in York County, Maine?
Excitement is high with mystery in the air as employees at the Maine Lottery that sold the Mega Millions ticket with an annuity jackpot of $1.35 billion wonder who bought it. The sole jackpot winning ticket with a cash value of $724.6 million was purchased at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon. When it was purchased, where and by whom are still unknown.
Don’t Leave Purses Behind In Your Parked Vehicle, Police Warn
Don't leave your purse in the car or you could fall victim to the Felony Lane Gang which has made its return to northern New England, according to three Maine police departments. Police in York and Kennebunkport warned of a Florida-based group of identity thieves that travel across the United...
The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall
I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
New Year, New Brew: Celebrate 2023 With Tickets to Portland on Tap You Can Buy Here
The new year is finally here, and that means not long until Portland on Tap. The epic event of the winter will be pouring up good times and great beer at the Cross Insurance Arena 12-8 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023. They'll be tons of beers for you to try...
Teatotaller in Somersworth, NH, Transforming Into Recovery-Friendly Restaurant
Teatotaller serves up good vibes in the form of boba tea and drag shows in Somersworth, New Hampshire, and has been referred to by many as a queer oasis. It is so beloved that they actually opened a second location in Concord a few months back. Emmet and the Teatotaller...
WMTW
Tractor-trailer crash in Buxton causes fuel spill, road closure
BUXTON, Maine — A crash in Buxton on Sunday caused a fuel spill, major traffic disruptions and an hours-long cleanup effort. Officials from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection say a commercial truck crossed the center line and hit a tractor-trailer along Route 112 near the Saco line. The...
WMUR.com
NH Business: $500 million redevelopment proposal in Laconia
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Laconia State School closed down in 1991, which left 220 acres of buildings overlooking Lake Winnisquam vacant. It was sold on Dec. 21 by the Governor's Executive Council for $21.5 million. Now, a proposal is in the works to transform the unused space. On the...
WMUR.com
Hundreds rally for 'March for Life' in Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — Hundreds rallied outside the State House Saturday for what they called a "March for Life," organized by the group New Hampshire Right to Life. Organizers said this is the first year the rally has been "joyous" and a celebration, since the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade this summer.
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
Slick Roads Lead to Crashes on New Hampshire, Maine Roads
Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the northbound Maine Turnpike in Wells Thursday afternoon, one of several reported during Thursday's storm. Maine State Police said a collision around 2:30 p.m. near Exit 19 (Route 9) forced one of the vehicles through the guard rail into the southbound lanes. There were no injuries, but one lane was closed in each direction for the cleanup.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man accused in fatal shooting of Maine man
A New Hampshire man is facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a man in Maine. Daniel Lafrenier, 31, of Rochester, is being held without bail in connection with the killing of Mark Forest, 37, of Berwick, Maine. Police responded to a Katabel Lane home before 8 a.m....
Win Tickets to See Rod Stewart With Cheap Trick at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick will be stopping by the Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire, on Monday, August 28, 2023, and we've got your chance to win tickets. Rod Stewart is among the world's best selling music artists, having sold 250+ million records worldwide. Also performing with Stewart as special guests will be popular '70s band Cheap Trick, known for hits like "Surrender" and "I Want You to Want Me."
Dover, NH Man Fires Gun Inside His Apartment
A man who fired a gun inside his Dover apartment was taken into custody Saturday morning. Dover Police said Bruce Littlefield, 42, fired the several rounds at the Old Madbury Lane apartment complex off Knox Marsh Road (Route 155) around 8:25 a.m. Littlefield came out of his apartment holding a firearm after police were able to speak with him upon their arrival.
WMUR.com
Girl, 6, injured by debris from bullet after father's gun accidentally discharges in Tilton
TILTON, N.H. — A 6-year-old girl in Tilton is in stable condition after police said she was injured when her father's firearm accidentally discharged. Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Tilton Police and Fire Departments responded to a call on West Main Street, regarding a child potentially injured following an accidental gun discharged in a home, according to Tilton police chief Abraham Gilman.
Is Elite Airways Headquartered in Portland, Maine Out of Business?
Elite Airways is the only commercial airline headquartered in Maine and they've stopped flying. According to Aviation Pros (sourced by the Portland Press Herald), no one knows exactly what's going on and Elite Airways executives aren't talking. Until recently Elite was a huge help for Mainers who love Florida. They...
