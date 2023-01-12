Read full article on original website
Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & RescueJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
Kingsport Times-News
ECU helps fund van for Y on Wheels program
KINGSPORT — Eastman Credit Union has pledged $35,000 over five years to help buy a 2018 Nissan NV Passenger SL van, according to a YMCA press release. The release said the van and donation will increase accessibility to resources, programs, meals and child care to families in under-served communities in Kingsport.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Health Department to host Naloxone training
ROGERSVILLE— The Hawkins County Health Department will host two Naloxone training classes this week for community members. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication used to block or reverse the effects of opioids in overdose situations. The sessions will teach individuals how to use Naloxone spray when a suspected overdose has occurred.
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast holding three MLK events Jan. 19-20
KINGSPORT — Northeast State Community College will host three events Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 in downtown Kingsport to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Office of Inclusive Excellence and the College’s Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing (RCAM) have developed a multi-pronged approach to encourage open discussion among students and gauge ways to better serve need-to-reach populations.
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Kingsport Public Library (Jan. 15-21)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library. The library will be closed on Monday.
Kingsport Times-News
Backyard gardening class opens for applications
The Appalachian Resource Conservation & Development Council has opened applications for the 2023 session of Build It Up, a free backyard gardening class open to individuals and families in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties. The goal of Build It Up is to support the growth of a sustainable, community-based food...
Kingsport Times-News
Oh Henry's restaurant in Rogersville is for sale — except for the name
ROGERSVILLE — Oh Henry’s, a family-owned restaurant which has been a part of the community for more than 30 years, is for sale, but the owner hopes the buyer continues its legacy. Oh Henry’s History.
wjhl.com
Meet Frank, Snickers and other pets up for adoption on this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter...
Elizabethton church built by slaves honors Martin Luther King Jr.
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Churches across the nation celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this Sunday. Worshippers gathered in the St. Thomas Episcopal Church to honor and give thanks to King. The building that the church now occupies was built by slaves between 1861 and 1865, originally as a Southern Methodist church. […]
Kingsport Times-News
JAMSA hosting giveaway for free wedding ceremony in February
Valentine's Day will be extra special this year for one lucky couple that will win a free wedding ceremony in Jonesborough on Feb. 11. The Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association (JAMSA) and Simple Elegance Bridal Show will host a giveaway for a free wedding ceremony that will take place during the Jonesborough Chocolate Fest. It will be held Feb. 11 at the Mill Spring Park Gazebo on Fox Street.
Kingsport Times-News
Milligan plans a ‘Day On’ rather than a day off for MLK Day, urging servant-leadership
Milligan University has declared Monday, Jan. 16, as a “Day On” instead of a day off, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s emphasis on servant- leadership. Milligan’s campus will be closed, but the university encourages all faculty, staff and students to make it a day of service to the local community.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan sheriff to walk among warriors in Holy Land
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will soon find himself on a journey. It’s a spiritual journey. An emotional journey. A warrior’s journey.
wjhl.com
These animals just want a forever home, Tails and Paws for Friday
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can pay the shelter a visit. You can also contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information.
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Johnson City Library (Jan. 15-21)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library. The library will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Greene County basement fire leaves 1 person dead
One person was found dead Sunday morning after a basement fire in a Greeneville home, according to Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s Dr. Pamela Mims part of national biotech project
Government, business and education leaders across the United States are working collaboratively to make clear to high school students and others that bio industrial manufacturing is a career path open to all. Dr. Pamela Mims is one of several at East Tennessee State University powering this national endeavor.
Kingsport Times-News
William “Bill” Herron
KINGSPORT - William “Bill” Herron, age 84, of Kingsport, Tennessee, formerly of Flagstaff, Arizona, passed away Dec 24, 2022, after a short illness. Bill grew up in Phoenix, Arizona arriving in 1949, where he attended Brophy High School. He graduated Phoenix College in 1961 with an AA degree. Work soon took him to live in Flagstaff, Arizona where he lived for many years. Genealogy was one of his hobbies and it led to him moving to Tennessee to reconnect with his relatives. He took immense pride and joy in discovering his “kin”. He lived in Kingsport, Tennessee where he enjoyed meeting for lunches with his friends and tinkering with model railroad engines and cars and reading book after book after book.
wcyb.com
Tennessee Third Grade Retention Law facing push back from local school districts
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — If your child is in the third grade, a single test could determine if they go on to fourth grade or if they will be held back. The Tennessee Third Grade Retention Law requires students to get a certain score on TCAP to determine whether a third-grade student is ready to advance.
Fire causes significant damage to Bristol, Virginia home
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after a house fire in Bristol, Virginia on Friday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a home on New Hampshire Avenue around 4 p.m. where they observed heavy smoke coming from all sides of the house. Crews extinguished the fire but were called back to the home around 6:30 […]
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Professional Development offering Pharmacy Technician Certification course
East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development will offer its three-month Pharmacy Technician Certification Training Course starting Feb. 7. The class, limited to 35 students, will provide an overview of skills and knowledge required to assist pharmacists in handling medications and serving patients in retail and hospital pharmacy settings. Those who pass the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) examination become nationally certified, and the course offers sessions to accommodate new PTCB requirements.
Sheriff: One dead after house fire in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man is dead after a house fire in Greene County Sunday morning. According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD), the body of Daniel Reaves, 59, was recovered from a basement room in the house that caught fire. At around 7:11 a.m., Greene County 911 was […]
