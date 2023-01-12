ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

ECU helps fund van for Y on Wheels program

KINGSPORT — Eastman Credit Union has pledged $35,000 over five years to help buy a 2018 Nissan NV Passenger SL van, according to a YMCA press release. The release said the van and donation will increase accessibility to resources, programs, meals and child care to families in under-served communities in Kingsport.
Hawkins County Health Department to host Naloxone training

ROGERSVILLE— The Hawkins County Health Department will host two Naloxone training classes this week for community members. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication used to block or reverse the effects of opioids in overdose situations. The sessions will teach individuals how to use Naloxone spray when a suspected overdose has occurred.
Northeast holding three MLK events Jan. 19-20

KINGSPORT — Northeast State Community College will host three events Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 in downtown Kingsport to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Office of Inclusive Excellence and the College’s Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing (RCAM) have developed a multi-pronged approach to encourage open discussion among students and gauge ways to better serve need-to-reach populations.
Backyard gardening class opens for applications

The Appalachian Resource Conservation & Development Council has opened applications for the 2023 session of Build It Up, a free backyard gardening class open to individuals and families in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties. The goal of Build It Up is to support the growth of a sustainable, community-based food...
Elizabethton church built by slaves honors Martin Luther King Jr.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Churches across the nation celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this Sunday. Worshippers gathered in the St. Thomas Episcopal Church to honor and give thanks to King. The building that the church now occupies was built by slaves between 1861 and 1865, originally as a Southern Methodist church. […]
JAMSA hosting giveaway for free wedding ceremony in February

Valentine's Day will be extra special this year for one lucky couple that will win a free wedding ceremony in Jonesborough on Feb. 11. The Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association (JAMSA) and Simple Elegance Bridal Show will host a giveaway for a free wedding ceremony that will take place during the Jonesborough Chocolate Fest. It will be held Feb. 11 at the Mill Spring Park Gazebo on Fox Street.
ETSU’s Dr. Pamela Mims part of national biotech project

Government, business and education leaders across the United States are working collaboratively to make clear to high school students and others that bio industrial manufacturing is a career path open to all. Dr. Pamela Mims is one of several at East Tennessee State University powering this national endeavor.
William “Bill” Herron

KINGSPORT - William “Bill” Herron, age 84, of Kingsport, Tennessee, formerly of Flagstaff, Arizona, passed away Dec 24, 2022, after a short illness. Bill grew up in Phoenix, Arizona arriving in 1949, where he attended Brophy High School. He graduated Phoenix College in 1961 with an AA degree. Work soon took him to live in Flagstaff, Arizona where he lived for many years. Genealogy was one of his hobbies and it led to him moving to Tennessee to reconnect with his relatives. He took immense pride and joy in discovering his “kin”. He lived in Kingsport, Tennessee where he enjoyed meeting for lunches with his friends and tinkering with model railroad engines and cars and reading book after book after book.
Fire causes significant damage to Bristol, Virginia home

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after a house fire in Bristol, Virginia on Friday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a home on New Hampshire Avenue around 4 p.m. where they observed heavy smoke coming from all sides of the house. Crews extinguished the fire but were called back to the home around 6:30 […]
ETSU Professional Development offering Pharmacy Technician Certification course

East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development will offer its three-month Pharmacy Technician Certification Training Course starting Feb. 7. The class, limited to 35 students, will provide an overview of skills and knowledge required to assist pharmacists in handling medications and serving patients in retail and hospital pharmacy settings. Those who pass the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) examination become nationally certified, and the course offers sessions to accommodate new PTCB requirements.
Sheriff: One dead after house fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man is dead after a house fire in Greene County Sunday morning. According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD), the body of Daniel Reaves, 59, was recovered from a basement room in the house that caught fire. At around 7:11 a.m., Greene County 911 was […]
