goldrushcam.com
In San Bernardino County, Former Adelanto Mayor Agrees to Plead Guilty to Wire Fraud Charge for Accepting Bribes in Support of Commercial Marijuana Activity
January 15, 2023 - SANTA ANA, California – The former mayor of Adelanto has agreed to plead guilty to a federal criminal charge for accepting more than. $57,000 in bribes and kickbacks in exchange for approving ordinances authorizing commercial marijuana activity within the city, and ensuring his co-schemers obtained city licenses or permits for their commercial marijuana activities, the Justice Department announced on Friday.
vvng.com
Woman living in flooded Mojave Riverbed rescued by Victorville Fire Department
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Fire Department successfully rescued a woman living in the Mojave Riverbed after she became entrapped on an island caused by rising waters. The incident happened just before 4 p.m. near Stoddard Wells Road along the Mojave River after heavy rains caused the river...
Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Joshua Tree
A man was killed following a deputy-involved shooting at a home in Joshua Tree Wednesday night. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed the shooting Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened after around 8:30 p.m. on the 61700 block of Oleander Drive at around 8:30 p.m. Authorities said deputies responded to the area for reports of The post Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Wanted Felon Located After Domestic Violence Incident
After allegedly pushing his wife into a traffic, a felon with an active warrant was a located and arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm. At around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday (January 12), a witness reported to Sheriff’s Deputies that a man pushed his wife into the road near Park Blvd and Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree. The woman was not injured. The suspect, identified as Jesse Palacios, a 27 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, was located by Deputies a short time later near Neptune Drive and Twentynine Palms Highway. Deputies say that Palacios was on probation, and search of his vehicle revealed a loaded firearm. Palacios also had an active no-bail warrant for his arrest. Jesse Palacios was arrested for suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, domestic Violence, and a felony probation violation and booked at the West Valley Detention Center with no bail.
vvng.com
Police actively investigating 2 shootings, 1 in Hesperia and the other in Victorville
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Authorities are investigating two separate shootings that occurred less than 20 minutes apart, which left three people injured. The first shooting was reported on the 13300 of Merry Oaks Street in Victorville at about 8:45 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, and a second shooting was reported at 9:02 p.m. on the 11500 block of Second Avenue, near Deodar Street in Hesperia.
FOX 5 San Diego
3 killed, 3 hospitalized in wrong-way San Bernardino County freeway crash
Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning.
Fontana Herald News
Man on probation is arrested after he is allegedly found to be possessing illegal drugs
A man who was on probation was arrested after he was allegedly found to be possessing illegal drugs, according to the Rialto Police Department. In a Facebook post on Jan. 10, the Rialto P.D. said it works closely with San Bernardino County Probation Department to ensure subjects on active probation remain within the terms set forth for them by the courts.
Recent deaths on Mount Baldy spur warnings to hikers
Hikers are being urged to use extreme caution when visiting Mount Baldy after two hikers have fallen to their deaths in the past month.
newsmirror.net
Local man waves gun at police, is shot
Social media was abuzz with speculation on Saturday, Jan. 7, as yellow crime scene tape surrounded the Yucaipa Police Department and Yucaipa City Hall. According to a press release from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 10:24 a.m., deputies from the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station were flagged down by two witnesses who reported a male subject, who was involved in a minor traffic collision, exited his vehicle and was walking near the sheriff’s station.
z1077fm.com
Six smash-and-grab burglaries hit Hi- Desert businesses from Morongo to 29 Palms on Jan. 11
A string of smash-and-grab burglaries has rocked the hi-desert, as six businesses on Highway 62 – from Morongo Valley to Twentynine Palms – had glass doors smashed and money taken by the same two suspects. Sometime late Wednesday night (January 11) or early Thursday morning (January 12), 6...
vvng.com
3 men arrested during attempted burglary at Chaparosa Roofing Company in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three men were arrested after they were caught red-handed trying to burglarize a business in the Town of Apple Valley. The incident happened on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, at about 12:41 am, at Chaparosa Roofing Company in the 23400 block of State Highway 18.
KESQ
Winter Storm Warning issued January 15 at 5:06AM PST until January 17 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow showers today becoming steady snow tonight and. Monday, heavy at times. Windy with 20 to 30 mph winds gusting. to 50 mph. Snow levels will vary between 5000 and 7000 feet. * WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County. Mountains. * WHEN…Through 4 AM Tuesday.
vvng.com
Hesperia Teen girl,14, missing after trip to The Mall of Victor Valley, police seek assistance
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old teenager who disappeared after leaving the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville. On January 14, 2023, deputies with the Victorville Police Department responded to the Mall of Victor Valley to...
Fontana Herald News
Man who allegedly committed several robberies in San Bernardino has been arrested
A man who allegedly committed a string of robberies at businesses in San Bernardino has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Detectives were able to link at least 10 robberies to the suspect, who was identified as Hakeem McKinnon, a 21-year-old resident of Victorville. Detectives also found...
vvng.com
SIG Alert issued after a crash involving two semis on NB I-15 in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A crash involving two semis prompted multiple lane closures Saturday morning o the NB I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass. On January 14, 2023, at about 8:20 am, the California Highway Patrol logs reported a stalled semi with hazard lights on in the no. 3 lane. Per the logs, the semi was blocking the no. 3 lane and the driver was out of the vehicle.
vvng.com
Amazon driver falls into septic tank in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Amazon driver was rescued after the ground beneath him gave way while he was delivering packages in the Town of Apple Valley, causing him to fall into a septic tank, 6 feet below ground. The incident happened at about 3 p.m., January 10,...
