Lake Charles American Press
DOTD give tips to I-10 East drivers after overpass damaged
Louisiana motorists traveling east on Interstate 10 at Lafayette have been given instructions by the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) on how to make it through that area because of a damaged overpass. An 18-wheeler hauling an excavator on a three-axle trailer struck the I-10 eastbound bridge and...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana State Police unveil new heritage unit
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police announced an unveiling of their new heritage unit that they said will reflect a rich history. In a press release from LSP, Ross Brennan said that the state police’s patrol units have changed their looks over time. In 1989, their units were changed to navy blue with two gold stripes to symbolize highway centerlines, and some of the first units to adapt this look were 18 Ford Mustangs.
theadvocate.com
He has seen the future of Louisiana's coast -- and is now explaining it
Stuart Brown has spent lots of time looking into the future of Louisiana's coast. As the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority's assistant administrator for planning and research, he has become the lead spokesman for the 2023 coastal master plan update, released on Jan. 6 in draft form. Brown has led the rewriting effort for the plan, updated every six years and intended to guide the state's coastal restoration efforts. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Louisiana Crawfish Prices Significantly Higher as Season Begins
Louisiana residents who can't wait for their first taste of crawfish in the new year might want to check their bank account before they start inviting friends and family to come to join them. It's no surprise that early season prices for crawfish are higher than what you'd expect to pay during the meat of the season but this year the prices are "high" even for those who are used to paying a little more for the first boil of the year.
theadvocate.com
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: If we're going to enjoy Carnival, everybody ought to get vaccinated
With all the world has learned about pandemics and variants, it’s staggering that Louisiana hasn’t learned Fact One: Vaccines help. Our state is too far behind on basic vaccination rates, as well as the boosters vitally needed to protect people from the still-virulent coronavirus. We’re still the convivial...
5 Louisiana Waterfalls That Are Less Than a Day’s Drive Away
When you think of Louisiana you don't usually think of waterfalls. I know I didn't but after doing a little research on the subject I found that waterfalls actually do exist in The Bayou State. Usually when you think of "water in Louisiana" you don't think of it cascading down a mountainside. Probably because we don't really have mountains but we do have some places that are worthy of a visit if you're a waterfall chaser.
Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist
Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist. Shreveport, Louisiana – A Shreveport Police Sergeant was injured when a truck collided with a marked police vehicle while the officer was assisting a stranded motorist on the interstate. The driver was arrested on the spot for suspected impairment and later charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injury.
kalb.com
27 areas in Louisiana once ‘urban’ reclassified as ‘rural’
Special session on the state’s insurance crisis?. La. Illuminator has reported discussions are developing over a possible special session dedicated to the state's homeowners insurance crisis. The regular legislative session is scheduled to begin in April, but some lawmakers feel addressing the insurance crisis cannot wait. Alena Noakes spoke with Greg LaRose, editor for the La. Illuminator, about the possibility.
Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS – A line with a few dozen people stretched outside the door of the building where volunteers were helping escort folks through the expungement process. It was just a half-hour into the event, and Sherie Thomas had to let those outside know the services would be available again next month. Some 30 people […] The post Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
theadvocate.com
More than 450,000 La. residents served by water systems rated D or F, new state grades show
For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets. Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in Louisiana to earn...
Man accused of 18 storage unit burglaries in Louisiana, arrested
A man has been arrested following a sting of storage unit burglaries in Louisiana.
Louisiana man found with 33 guns in storage unit, sentenced to over 6 years
A Louisiana man who was found with 33 firearms in Feb. 2022, has been sentenced to over six years in prison.
kalb.com
Four Cenla areas re-classified as rural based on 2020 U.S. Census
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a report first published by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune, a change in rules for the 2020 U.S. Census has resulted in the re-classification of 27 Louisiana areas formerly classified as urban. For the first time since 1910, new U.S. Census rules doubled the population...
WQUE Q93
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
Daytime Construction on Interstate 10 in St. Martin Parish to Begin on Monday
DOTD officials say a slow moving operation will happen in the inside and outside lanes of I-10 westbound and eastbound from mile marker 108 (1 mile before Breaux Bridge exit) to mile marker 115 (LA 347, Cecilia, Henderson) as workers will be installing rumble strips during the day.
wbrz.com
Dozens of clerk of court offices in Louisiana offline following cyber attack
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court is one of at least 32 clerks' offices in the state affected by a cyber attack forcing them to do things the old-fashioned way — with a pen and paper. WBRZ checked with the following clerk of court...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Deer Hunting Contest Fraud
Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have arrested and charged a Louisiana man with multiple hunting violations including a charge of fraud surrounding a big buck contest. That arrest was made on January 3rd in Grant Parish in the central part of the state. Farrion Fletcher Junior...
WDSU
Port of South Louisiana plans to buy Avondale Global Gateway
Port of South Louisiana CEO Paul Matthews, says they have entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement with T. Parker Host to purchase Avondale Global Gateway. Matthews says the purchase will allow the Port to be more competitive in traditional international trade and focus on the new frontier of renewable energy development.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Garret Graves should enter Louisiana governor's race
I urge Garret Graves to run for governor. Now that Billy Nungesser has declared that he isn't in the race, it appears that he is the only person who stands a chance to beat Jeff Landry. Even though Louisiana is a red state, there are many Louisiana Republicans who are...
