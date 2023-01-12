ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Lake Charles American Press

DOTD give tips to I-10 East drivers after overpass damaged

Louisiana motorists traveling east on Interstate 10 at Lafayette have been given instructions by the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) on how to make it through that area because of a damaged overpass. An 18-wheeler hauling an excavator on a three-axle trailer struck the I-10 eastbound bridge and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana State Police unveil new heritage unit

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police announced an unveiling of their new heritage unit that they said will reflect a rich history. In a press release from LSP, Ross Brennan said that the state police’s patrol units have changed their looks over time. In 1989, their units were changed to navy blue with two gold stripes to symbolize highway centerlines, and some of the first units to adapt this look were 18 Ford Mustangs.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

He has seen the future of Louisiana's coast -- and is now explaining it

Stuart Brown has spent lots of time looking into the future of Louisiana's coast. As the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority's assistant administrator for planning and research, he has become the lead spokesman for the 2023 coastal master plan update, released on Jan. 6 in draft form. Brown has led the rewriting effort for the plan, updated every six years and intended to guide the state's coastal restoration efforts. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
LOUISIANA STATE
Talk Radio 960am

Louisiana Crawfish Prices Significantly Higher as Season Begins

Louisiana residents who can't wait for their first taste of crawfish in the new year might want to check their bank account before they start inviting friends and family to come to join them. It's no surprise that early season prices for crawfish are higher than what you'd expect to pay during the meat of the season but this year the prices are "high" even for those who are used to paying a little more for the first boil of the year.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

5 Louisiana Waterfalls That Are Less Than a Day’s Drive Away

When you think of Louisiana you don't usually think of waterfalls. I know I didn't but after doing a little research on the subject I found that waterfalls actually do exist in The Bayou State. Usually when you think of "water in Louisiana" you don't think of it cascading down a mountainside. Probably because we don't really have mountains but we do have some places that are worthy of a visit if you're a waterfall chaser.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist

Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist. Shreveport, Louisiana – A Shreveport Police Sergeant was injured when a truck collided with a marked police vehicle while the officer was assisting a stranded motorist on the interstate. The driver was arrested on the spot for suspected impairment and later charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injury.
SHREVEPORT, LA
kalb.com

27 areas in Louisiana once ‘urban’ reclassified as ‘rural’

Special session on the state’s insurance crisis?. La. Illuminator has reported discussions are developing over a possible special session dedicated to the state's homeowners insurance crisis. The regular legislative session is scheduled to begin in April, but some lawmakers feel addressing the insurance crisis cannot wait. Alena Noakes spoke with Greg LaRose, editor for the La. Illuminator, about the possibility.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – A line with a few dozen people stretched outside the door of the building where volunteers were helping escort folks through the expungement process. It was just a half-hour into the event, and Sherie Thomas had to let those outside know the services would be available again next month. Some 30 people […] The post Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Four Cenla areas re-classified as rural based on 2020 U.S. Census

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a report first published by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune, a change in rules for the 2020 U.S. Census has resulted in the re-classification of 27 Louisiana areas formerly classified as urban. For the first time since 1910, new U.S. Census rules doubled the population...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Man Arrested for Deer Hunting Contest Fraud

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have arrested and charged a Louisiana man with multiple hunting violations including a charge of fraud surrounding a big buck contest. That arrest was made on January 3rd in Grant Parish in the central part of the state. Farrion Fletcher Junior...
GRANT PARISH, LA
WDSU

Port of South Louisiana plans to buy Avondale Global Gateway

Port of South Louisiana CEO Paul Matthews, says they have entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement with T. Parker Host to purchase Avondale Global Gateway. Matthews says the purchase will allow the Port to be more competitive in traditional international trade and focus on the new frontier of renewable energy development.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Letters: Garret Graves should enter Louisiana governor's race

I urge Garret Graves to run for governor. Now that Billy Nungesser has declared that he isn't in the race, it appears that he is the only person who stands a chance to beat Jeff Landry. Even though Louisiana is a red state, there are many Louisiana Republicans who are...
LOUISIANA STATE
