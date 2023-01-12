ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
hottytoddy.com

University Resuming Open Doors Jan. 31

University of Mississippi students are invited to traverse the halls of the historic Lyceum and mingle with leaders from the university’s administrative team as part of the 2023 Open Doors event. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31. The inaugural Open Doors took place in 2020 as part...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto County offices close for King/Lee holiday

Government offices will be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The state of Mississippi and the state of Alabama also officially acknowledge the third Monday in January as Robert E. Lee’s birthday, so it is a state holiday in that regard. The City of...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

MLK Day Closings, Trash Collection and More

Due to the observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday on Monday, most local, state and federal government offices will be closed. The state of Mississippi also observes the birthday of Robert E, Lee on Monday. Garbage pickup by Oxford Environmental Services and Lafayette County Solid Waste will run...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

A local networking organization looking to add new faces

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A local networking group is looking for more up and coming young professionals. A member of the tupelo young professional's organization says they want to make the group a place for professionals under 40 from all backgrounds. "Tupelo Young Professionals is a networking group in Tupelo...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Local pediatrician provides perspective on new childhood obesity guidelines

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The American Academy of Pediatrics updated its guidelines for treating childhood obesity. Pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Jessica Lilley says these guidelines do more than share general treatments to fight obesity in children. “A lot of times when children come into my office, they’ve been really beat down...
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Olds resigns Democratic leadership for House candidacy

The chair of the DeSoto County Democratic Executive Committee says he is leaving that position to run for public office. David Olds of Lewisburg has announced he will resign Jan. 19 from the post leading DeSoto County Democrats to begin a candidacy for House District 24 State Representative as a Democrat.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
eastcoasttraveller.com

Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi

The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
ROBINSONVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo man charged with fiber theft.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest related to the theft of some fiber optic cable. 53-year-old Jeffrey D. Anderson of Tupelo is charged with Felony Malicious Mischief and Burglary of a Commercial Building. On January 10, 2023, Tombigbee Fiber reported damage to a...
TUPELO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Sometimes the only cap in the room

In Toccopola there is a little gas station and restaurant called Toccopola Grocery. There is a pump that sells non ethanol good. for chainsaws, weedeaters, and lawnmowers. The food is Southern country fare comforting to those who work for a living with deep roots in the area. In the morning.
TOCCOPOLA, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi company to pay $1.87M to settle false claims

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An orthopedic clinic in north Mississippi and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the health care provider knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. New Albany, Mississippi-based Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, its owner, Dr. Hanna “Johnny” Mitias, and a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Rollover causes traffic delays on Tupelo highway

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - First responders are on the scene of a rollover on Highway 22 over Highway 45 in Tupelo. As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, traffic in the right lane going southbound is blocked. Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire...
TUPELO, MS
WREG

Man in critical condition after driving into a tree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An adult male is in critical condition after running off the road and striking a tree in northwest Shelby County. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:07 p.m., a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on Waverly Farms Road and Cottage Hille Drive. The adult male driver […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Tupelo police investigating death of 5-year-old

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy. Capt. Chuck McDougald said at approximate 10:30 a.m. on January 15, 2023, the police department was called to a home on Gun Club Road for a death investigation. Detectives are in the very early stages of...
TUPELO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy