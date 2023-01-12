Read full article on original website
Related
hottytoddy.com
University Resuming Open Doors Jan. 31
University of Mississippi students are invited to traverse the halls of the historic Lyceum and mingle with leaders from the university’s administrative team as part of the 2023 Open Doors event. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31. The inaugural Open Doors took place in 2020 as part...
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto County offices close for King/Lee holiday
Government offices will be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The state of Mississippi and the state of Alabama also officially acknowledge the third Monday in January as Robert E. Lee’s birthday, so it is a state holiday in that regard. The City of...
actionnews5.com
Proposed bill would crack down on enrolling out-of-district students in DeSoto Co. Schools
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - In a newly proposed bill, Mississippi Senator Michael McClendon is looking to make it illegal for parents to send their children to out-of-district schools. With an enrollment of more than 30,000 students, more families are actively choosing to send their children to DeSoto County Schools,...
thelocalvoice.net
City of Oxford, Mississippi Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82. Agenda item attachments and meeting minutes are available for download here. Call to order. Adopt the agenda for the meeting. Mayor’s Report. Authorize the approval of...
hottytoddy.com
MLK Day Closings, Trash Collection and More
Due to the observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday on Monday, most local, state and federal government offices will be closed. The state of Mississippi also observes the birthday of Robert E, Lee on Monday. Garbage pickup by Oxford Environmental Services and Lafayette County Solid Waste will run...
wtva.com
A local networking organization looking to add new faces
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A local networking group is looking for more up and coming young professionals. A member of the tupelo young professional's organization says they want to make the group a place for professionals under 40 from all backgrounds. "Tupelo Young Professionals is a networking group in Tupelo...
wtva.com
Local pediatrician provides perspective on new childhood obesity guidelines
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The American Academy of Pediatrics updated its guidelines for treating childhood obesity. Pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Jessica Lilley says these guidelines do more than share general treatments to fight obesity in children. “A lot of times when children come into my office, they’ve been really beat down...
desotocountynews.com
Olds resigns Democratic leadership for House candidacy
The chair of the DeSoto County Democratic Executive Committee says he is leaving that position to run for public office. David Olds of Lewisburg has announced he will resign Jan. 19 from the post leading DeSoto County Democrats to begin a candidacy for House District 24 State Representative as a Democrat.
localmemphis.com
Long lines continue at Shelby County Clerk's Office, so what's being done to help?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed issues with the clerk’s office from last year and gave an update as to what really happened with the “backlog”. “They thought we ran out of postage money,” Halbert said. “However, the postage is paid off the...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County physicians urge agreement between BCBST, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare as negotiations continue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s still no deal between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee (BCBST) and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare on rates the insurance giant will pay and what the local health care provider will charge. Shelby County doctors tell Action News 5 they can’t stand by while...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi
The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
Chickens beware, the Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community as renovated restaurant opens
The Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community. After more than four months of being forced to do without that famous chicken sandwich, Oxford’s Chick-fil-A officially reopened its doors Thursday morning after a much-needed renovation. Chick-fil-A goers can now savor their chick nuggets in a newly renovated dining...
wtva.com
Tupelo man charged with fiber theft.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest related to the theft of some fiber optic cable. 53-year-old Jeffrey D. Anderson of Tupelo is charged with Felony Malicious Mischief and Burglary of a Commercial Building. On January 10, 2023, Tombigbee Fiber reported damage to a...
Oxford Eagle
Sometimes the only cap in the room
In Toccopola there is a little gas station and restaurant called Toccopola Grocery. There is a pump that sells non ethanol good. for chainsaws, weedeaters, and lawnmowers. The food is Southern country fare comforting to those who work for a living with deep roots in the area. In the morning.
Mississippi company to pay $1.87M to settle false claims
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An orthopedic clinic in north Mississippi and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the health care provider knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. New Albany, Mississippi-based Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, its owner, Dr. Hanna “Johnny” Mitias, and a […]
Tenants frustrated by response to molding in Southaven apartments
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Uncontrollable fuzzy mold spores everywhere. That’s what residents at a Southaven apartment complex said they’ve been dealing with for years. “You can literally see the mold coming out the baseboard,” said Perrianna Crutchfield, a Southaven Pointe tenant. Perrianna Crutchfield has been living at...
wtva.com
Rollover causes traffic delays on Tupelo highway
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - First responders are on the scene of a rollover on Highway 22 over Highway 45 in Tupelo. As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, traffic in the right lane going southbound is blocked. Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire...
wtva.com
Police, firefighters responded to wreck in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency personnel responded to a bad wreck Thursday afternoon in Tupelo. The wreck happened on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. WTVA reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for details.
Man in critical condition after driving into a tree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An adult male is in critical condition after running off the road and striking a tree in northwest Shelby County. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:07 p.m., a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on Waverly Farms Road and Cottage Hille Drive. The adult male driver […]
wtva.com
Tupelo police investigating death of 5-year-old
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy. Capt. Chuck McDougald said at approximate 10:30 a.m. on January 15, 2023, the police department was called to a home on Gun Club Road for a death investigation. Detectives are in the very early stages of...
Comments / 0