Savannah, GA

WJCL

New owners of Savannah's City Market reveal vision for property

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The new owners of Savannah's City Market, Green Room Partners, have released their vision for the property. According to GRP, initial improvements for 2023 include updated branding, additional marketing and event initiatives for City Market, more directional signage to clearly define the boundaries of City Market and a new restaurant from local restauranteurs, Barnard Hospitality Group.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

BIG holds first Cafe of the year

Georgia Southern’s Business Innovation Group (BIG) held its first BIG Cafe of the year on Wednesday, January 11. These sessions hosted by BIG provide a space to facilitate and help local entrepreneurs learn and grow while sharing coffee and food. The event begins with short presentations, followed up by questions from the audience. This gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to receive feedback and to get and refresh their ideas.
STATESBORO, GA
allongeorgia.com

Nine Newly Indicted in Southern District of Ga on Federal Charges for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession

Nine defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing. Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out Thursday that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall. He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue...
SAVANNAH, GA
Edy Zoo

Fraudulent solar company leaves investors out of pocket: What you need to know before investing in solar panels

SAVANNAH, GA. - Hundreds of people across the US are falling victim to scams and misinformation regarding solar panel installation. This has been made evident by the sheer amount of complaints brought before the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The most common complaints include faulty panel installations, lack of customer service, and feeling misled.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Planting new oak trees at Wormsloe Historic Site

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With over 40 years of impact here in the Coastal Empire, the SAV A TREE foundation continues to pull communities together for a remarkable cause. On Saturday, you can participate in their second tree planting initiative which kicks off at the Wormsloe State Historic Site at 1 p.m.
SAVANNAH, GA
hotelbusiness.com

Hunter arranges sale of two Savannah properties

Hunter Hotel Advisors has arranged the sale of the Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton Inn & Suites Savannah Midtown. MIG Real Estate Group (MIG) sold both properties to HOS Management as a portfolio for an undisclosed amount. Robert Taylor, Sophia Pittaluga and Trey Scott of Hunter’s Miami and Jacksonville offices...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah's 6th district to hold community archiving event

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah is set to hold a community archiving event next weekend. Current and past community members from District 6 can contribute pieces of history to the Savannah Memory Project for the city's archive. The event is happening Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and...
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
AUGUSTA, GA
blufftontoday.com

No injuries reported in aircraft accident at Ridgeland airport

A single-engine aircraft was involved in an accident while attempting to land at the Ridgeland Claude Dean Airport on Sunday, Jan. 8. No injuries were reported, an airport official said. "The accident happened around 3 p.m. and there had been no confirmed injuries," Jasper County division director of development and...
RIDGELAND, SC
allongeorgia.com

House Explosion in Bryan County on Friday, ATF Investigating

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the garage of a house in Richmond Hill exploded early Friday morning. The occupants were able to get out with no injuries. ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) is investigating. From Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday:. This morning...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA

