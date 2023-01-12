Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WJCL
New owners of Savannah's City Market reveal vision for property
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The new owners of Savannah's City Market, Green Room Partners, have released their vision for the property. According to GRP, initial improvements for 2023 include updated branding, additional marketing and event initiatives for City Market, more directional signage to clearly define the boundaries of City Market and a new restaurant from local restauranteurs, Barnard Hospitality Group.
BIG holds first Cafe of the year
Georgia Southern’s Business Innovation Group (BIG) held its first BIG Cafe of the year on Wednesday, January 11. These sessions hosted by BIG provide a space to facilitate and help local entrepreneurs learn and grow while sharing coffee and food. The event begins with short presentations, followed up by questions from the audience. This gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to receive feedback and to get and refresh their ideas.
allongeorgia.com
Nine Newly Indicted in Southern District of Ga on Federal Charges for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession
Nine defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
wtoc.com
Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing. Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out Thursday that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall. He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue...
Georgia City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Travellers Worldwide put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
Affidavit details brutal stabbing murders of elderly Florida couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Court documents made public this week offer a look at what led Florida authorities to arrest a Georgia woman for the brutal stabbing deaths of an elderly couple. Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, was arrested Jan. 2 in the New Year’s Eve killings of...
Fraudulent solar company leaves investors out of pocket: What you need to know before investing in solar panels
SAVANNAH, GA. - Hundreds of people across the US are falling victim to scams and misinformation regarding solar panel installation. This has been made evident by the sheer amount of complaints brought before the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The most common complaints include faulty panel installations, lack of customer service, and feeling misled.
WJCL
City Alderman: No, the Savannah Mall is not closing, regardless of rumors
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Despite talk in the community, the Savannah Mall is not closing. That's according to Savannah Alderman Kurtis Purtee. It was back in December that several stores were given a 30-day notice to vacate the mall, shortly after the property was sold to new owners. BCHM Investment...
wtoc.com
Planting new oak trees at Wormsloe Historic Site
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With over 40 years of impact here in the Coastal Empire, the SAV A TREE foundation continues to pull communities together for a remarkable cause. On Saturday, you can participate in their second tree planting initiative which kicks off at the Wormsloe State Historic Site at 1 p.m.
hotelbusiness.com
Hunter arranges sale of two Savannah properties
Hunter Hotel Advisors has arranged the sale of the Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton Inn & Suites Savannah Midtown. MIG Real Estate Group (MIG) sold both properties to HOS Management as a portfolio for an undisclosed amount. Robert Taylor, Sophia Pittaluga and Trey Scott of Hunter’s Miami and Jacksonville offices...
Georgia Police Search For Micheal Myers On Friday The 13th
'If we can’t find him today, we’ll repost on Halloween.'
wtoc.com
Broughton between Bull and Drayton St. will close Tuesday for road construction
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Broughton Street will be closed between Bull Street and Drayton Street Jan. 17- Jan. 24, for road construction. Bull Street and Drayton Street will remain open.
WJCL
Savannah's 6th district to hold community archiving event
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah is set to hold a community archiving event next weekend. Current and past community members from District 6 can contribute pieces of history to the Savannah Memory Project for the city's archive. The event is happening Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In South Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
WRDW-TV
Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
WSAV-TV
Savannah City Council members clash after Black-owned business denied alcohol license
Council members argued during the alcohol licensing portion of the meeting when the majority voted to deny the license for a chain bar and lounge called Cru yet to be located on East Victory Drive. Savannah City Council members clash after Black-owned …. Council members argued during the alcohol licensing...
Three Georgia Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
blufftontoday.com
No injuries reported in aircraft accident at Ridgeland airport
A single-engine aircraft was involved in an accident while attempting to land at the Ridgeland Claude Dean Airport on Sunday, Jan. 8. No injuries were reported, an airport official said. "The accident happened around 3 p.m. and there had been no confirmed injuries," Jasper County division director of development and...
allongeorgia.com
House Explosion in Bryan County on Friday, ATF Investigating
According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the garage of a house in Richmond Hill exploded early Friday morning. The occupants were able to get out with no injuries. ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) is investigating. From Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday:. This morning...
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Bull River Bridge back open after being closed due to ice
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Bull River Bridge is back open after being closed in both directions Sunday morning due to ice on the bridge. The bridge was already down to one lane as GDOT gathers information for a long term road project. According to the Chatham County...
