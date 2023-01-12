(FESTUS) In a game heard Friday night on AM 1400 KJFF and MyMoInfo.com, the Festus Tigers used two free throws late in overtime by sophomore Hunter Bates to get past the Hillsboro Hawks 65-64. The Hawks had two shots in the lane as time was running out but they couldn’t get the ball to go in and they couldn’t draw a foul. Festus has evened things with Hillsboro who beat them 61-58 on December 28th at the Park Hills Central Bob Sechrest Christmas Tournament. The two teams will face each other again February 3rd at Hillsboro.

FESTUS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO