Next Call For Community Crossings Matching Grants Now Open
INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Transportation is accepting applications for the spring 2023 Call for Projects for the Community Crossings Matching Grant program. The application window is open now through Friday, Jan. 27. Community Crossings grants are available to all local government units in the state of Indiana.
Indiana Bankers Association Announces 2023 Board Of Directors, Chairman
INDIANAPOLIS — The members of the Indiana Bankers Association 2023 board of directors have assumed their positions effective Jan. 1. The 2023 board of directors includes David M. Findlay, Lake City Bank, Warsaw, who is one of eight regional, at-large directors, and Chairman Jamie R. Shinabarger. Board members were...
Ed Rock, Keith Franks File For Harrison Township Board
MENTONE — Ed Rock and Keith Franks have filed for the vacant Harrison Township Advisory Board position. The position was vacated after Gerald Weirick resigned on Dec. 31. Rock has been involved within various levels of county and town government. With his upcoming retirement from serving as Kosciusko County Emergency Management Agency director for 19 years, Rock decided to file for the position to continue his involvement within the community.
