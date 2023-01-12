Read full article on original website
Two arrested after NSP troopers find 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during traffic stop
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Two Arizona men are in custody after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) found 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on I-80 near Aurora, Nebraska, according to spokesperson for NSP. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday when a trooper observed...
OPD investigating after robbery at Casey's gas station
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police say they're investigating a robbery that took place at a Casey's gas station on Thursday night. OPD responded to the Casey's near 24th and Martha street around 7:30 p.m. The store employee told officers that an unknown male entered the store and demanded...
Omaha Welcomes the Stranger is ready to help those seeking asylum
(Omaha, Neb.) — Asylum seekers from the southern border were going to arrive in Omaha at the end of the month to get help to get to their destinations. As of now that has been put on hold, but the local group Omaha Welcomes the Stranger is ready to help them out once they do arrive.
Kearney based taproom, Thunderhead Brewing Company, closes one of two Omaha locations
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - After six years of operation, Thunderhead Brewing Taproom out in west Omaha closed its doors for the final time today. "Doors are locking up, we’re moving everything out- hopefully getting rid of all the beer we have in there,” said Jake Koke, general manager of Thunderhead Brewing Taproom- Omaha.
Omaha Tattoo Arts Festival returns for 5th annual show, ends Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) – The Tattoo Arts Festival returned to Omaha this weekend for its 5th annual appearance. “We have tattoo artists from all over the country, some international artists, all tattooing live this weekend,” said Troy Timpel, organizer & promoter of Omaha Tattoo Festival. With over one...
So far, so good for the Skutt High School boys basketball team.
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — So far, so good for the Skutt High School boys basketball team. For the past decade, Skutt has been on a roll making it to the state tournament almost every year. This year, they are off to another good year. They are undefeated and ranked...
Here's a cap-tivating holiday: National Hat Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — January 15 is National Hat Day, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Hats have multiple uses - some functional and others fashionable. They can protect people from the elements or harm. Examples: hard hats, winter hats, helmets, ETC. Other hats can have religious reasons: i.e., yarmulkes, Hijab, veils,...
Methodist Hospital undergoing renovations over the next few months
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Methodist Hospital announced this week that they will be renovating their campus to address higher patient volumes. The biggest renovations will be the addition of two units. The Progressive Care Unit, which is dedicated to patients in need of cardiac, vascular, or thoracic care; and the...
Maha Festival announces 2023 dates
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha's Maha Festival will be celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. On Friday, organizers announced the dates of when the festival will take place this summer. The 15th annual Maha Festival will take place at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village on Friday, July 28 from...
Local group hosting workshop in making soaps, perfumes for visually impaired
OMAHA, Neb.—Paulette Monthei is the executive director of Outlook Enrichment, a nonprofit agency that serves those who are blind or visually impaired. She said she was born legally blind. “I have congenital cataracts and both of my parents are actually visually impaired, too," Monthei said. She said she’s been...
Food For Thought: Everyone needs a special restaurant
This isn’t a story about high-end restaurants, or fancy Continental cuisine. This is a story about comfort food, friendly faces, and a gathering place to catch up with family and friends, and make new friends. This is The Special Restaurant in Bellevue. It’s the kind of place that is...
Huskers lose second straight game by double-digits, this time to No. 3 Purdue
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Derrick Walker (19) and Keisei Tominaga (16) combined for 35 of Nebraska's 55 points, but it wasn't enough as the Husker fell to No. 3 Purdue 73-55 on Friday night in West Lafayette, Indiana. It was Nebraska's second straight double-digit loss after succumbing to Illinois...
