Omaha, NE

fox42kptm.com

OPD investigating after robbery at Casey's gas station

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police say they're investigating a robbery that took place at a Casey's gas station on Thursday night. OPD responded to the Casey's near 24th and Martha street around 7:30 p.m. The store employee told officers that an unknown male entered the store and demanded...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Omaha Welcomes the Stranger is ready to help those seeking asylum

(Omaha, Neb.) — Asylum seekers from the southern border were going to arrive in Omaha at the end of the month to get help to get to their destinations. As of now that has been put on hold, but the local group Omaha Welcomes the Stranger is ready to help them out once they do arrive.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Omaha Tattoo Arts Festival returns for 5th annual show, ends Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) – The Tattoo Arts Festival returned to Omaha this weekend for its 5th annual appearance. “We have tattoo artists from all over the country, some international artists, all tattooing live this weekend,” said Troy Timpel, organizer & promoter of Omaha Tattoo Festival. With over one...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

So far, so good for the Skutt High School boys basketball team.

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — So far, so good for the Skutt High School boys basketball team. For the past decade, Skutt has been on a roll making it to the state tournament almost every year. This year, they are off to another good year. They are undefeated and ranked...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Here's a cap-tivating holiday: National Hat Day!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — January 15 is National Hat Day, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Hats have multiple uses - some functional and others fashionable. They can protect people from the elements or harm. Examples: hard hats, winter hats, helmets, ETC. Other hats can have religious reasons: i.e., yarmulkes, Hijab, veils,...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Methodist Hospital undergoing renovations over the next few months

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Methodist Hospital announced this week that they will be renovating their campus to address higher patient volumes. The biggest renovations will be the addition of two units. The Progressive Care Unit, which is dedicated to patients in need of cardiac, vascular, or thoracic care; and the...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Maha Festival announces 2023 dates

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha's Maha Festival will be celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. On Friday, organizers announced the dates of when the festival will take place this summer. The 15th annual Maha Festival will take place at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village on Friday, July 28 from...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Local group hosting workshop in making soaps, perfumes for visually impaired

OMAHA, Neb.—Paulette Monthei is the executive director of Outlook Enrichment, a nonprofit agency that serves those who are blind or visually impaired. She said she was born legally blind. “I have congenital cataracts and both of my parents are actually visually impaired, too," Monthei said. She said she’s been...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Food For Thought: Everyone needs a special restaurant

This isn’t a story about high-end restaurants, or fancy Continental cuisine. This is a story about comfort food, friendly faces, and a gathering place to catch up with family and friends, and make new friends. This is The Special Restaurant in Bellevue. It’s the kind of place that is...
BELLEVUE, NE

