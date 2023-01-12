Read full article on original website
Theater fans slam casting of ‘nepo baby’ Maude Apatow in off-Broadway show
Nepo babies have arrived on the New York theater scene. Fans of the iconic musical “Little Shop of Horrors” are up in arms over the news Maude Apatow will join the cast of the show’s off-Broadway revival. The daughter of Hollywood power couple Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, best known for her turn as Lexi Howard in “Euphoria,” will make her stage debut in the leading role of Audrey — and people aren’t happy. “nice to see nepo babies thriving when so many can’t get a job,” one critic wrote under a post on Playbill’s Instagram account. Others declared it was...
EW.com
Josh Groban lifts his razor high in Sweeney Todd revival first look
At last, his arm is complete again. Sweeney Todd, the demon barber of Fleet Street, is ready to swing his razor wide in a first look at the new revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical starring Josh Groban as Todd and Annaleigh Ashford as his madcap mistress of evil, Mrs. Lovett.
Collider
'Little Shop of Horrors' Revival Casts Maude Apatow in Her New York Stage Debut
From screen to stage, Variety reports that Euphoria star Maude Apatow is making her way to skid row where she’ll star as Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors. Get your tickets as soon as you can as she’ll just be appearing from February 7 through April 2, 2023. Fans of Broadway will more than likely recognize the names of several stars of the stage who fill out the rest of the cast. Opposite Apatow’s Audrey is Tony Award-winner Matt Doyle (Company) as Seymour, Tony Award-nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., and Tony Award-nominee Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!) as Mushnik. This month will also see the arrival of D’Kaylah Unique Whitley (Dear Evan Hansen) as Ronnette.
Idina Menzel and Ex Taye Diggs’ Rare Parenting Quotes About Raising Their Son Walker
Putting their child first. Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs split in 2013, but they've remained committed to amicably coparenting their son, Walker. The Frozen voice actress and the Chicago star welcomed Walker in 2009, six years after tying the knot. The former couple met while starring together in the original Broadway production of Rent, later […]
tvinsider.com
‘Night Court’ Returns: John Larroquette & Melissa Rauch on Why This Revival Works
Laughter erupted on Warner Bros.’ Burbank lot one night last August as a scene played out on the very familiar set of a courtroom and judge’s chamber. At the center of the mirth was another infinitely recognizable part of the action — now-silver-haired John Larroquette, bringing his iconic character, snarky lawyer Dan Fielding, back to life for the NBC revival of Night Court.
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
bleedingcool.com
Frasier Sequel Casts Jack Cutmore-Scott as Dr. Crane's Son, Freddy
Jack Cutmore-Scott (Deception) will join Kelsey Grammer on Paramount+'s upcoming Frasier sequel series as Dr. Frasier Crane's son, Freddy. The casting news around Kelsey Grammer's return as Dr. Frasier Crane in Paramount+'s revival of the "Cheers" spinoff, Frasier (more on that below) continued on Friday with the news that Jack Cutmore-Scott (Kingsman, Deception) has joined the cast as Frasier Crane's son, Freddy. Cutmore-Scott joins a cast that currently includes Grammer and Nicholas Lyndhurst (Only Fools and Horses, Goodnight Sweetheart). Charming and handsome, Cutmore-Scott's Freddy is a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather. Years ago, Freddy rejected following in his father's footsteps—dropping out of college to become a fireman—and he's never looked back… until now when recent troubles have left him with no one to turn to in his life. If they can overcome past differences, Freddy and Frasier might finally have a chance to repair old wounds.
tvinsider.com
‘The Goldbergs’: See Steve Guttenberg Recreate ‘Three Men and a Baby’ Moment (VIDEO)
The Goldbergs is staying true to its throwback format with the inclusion of upcoming guest star Steve Guttenberg, who is bringing a touch of Three Men and a Baby to the ABC comedy. Set to reprise his role as Dr. Katman in the ’80s-set sitcom, Guttenberg helps recreate Three Men...
TVLine Items: Grand Crew Premiere, Bel-Air Season 2 Casts Jackie and More
NBC’s Grand Crew will reassemble for Season 2 on Friday, March 3 at 8:30/7:30c, the network announced on Thursday. In the new episodes of the hangout comedy, “Noah, Nicky, Sherm, Anthony, Wyatt and Fay continue navigating the ups and downs of life and love while finding humor in it all, always leaning on each other along the way,” per the official synopsis. “They unpack it all at their favorite wine bar because everything is way more fun when you’re with your crew.” The series stars Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Aaron Jennings, Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart and Grasie Mercedes. Ready for some more recent...
Collider
'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' Star Kathryn Hahn Teases New Music for 'WandaVision' Spin-Off
Agatha: Coven of Chaos is the exciting follow-up for Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness from WandaVision. The character disguised herself as Agnes to get to Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in Westview and by the end of the series, we saw just how angry Wanda was at the ideas Agatha was trying to sell to her. It resulted in Wanda trapping Agatha in Westview and leaving her there. But it didn't stop fans from becoming obsessed with Agatha Harkness.So when a series for Agatha was announced with Hahn leading, fans were instantly interested.
game-news24.com
Frasier Sequel Series adds 2 Cast members
The upcoming Frasier sequel series at Paramount+ has recently gained cast members, with Variety reporting that both Jack Cutmore-Scott and Nicholas Lyndhurst were cast in the next series. While revealing the plot details for the next series are all strictly kept secret, Variety noted that Cutmore-Scott will play Freddy Crane,...
Ryan Reynolds Says if ‘Good Afternoon’ Is Nominated for an Oscar, He Will ‘Show Up and Embarrass Myself’
“Spirited” songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul would love for their Oscar-shortlisted song “Good Afternoon” to be nominated for best original song, so that Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell can perform it at the 95th Academy Awards. “Seeing them on stage would be so much fun,” Paul tells Variety. But what about Reynolds? “I’m not thinking about that,” Reynolds says. “Look, if this song is nominated for an Academy Award, I would say that the least I can do is show up on that stage and embarrass myself.” The tune is a musical-theater-esque number vying for consideration against power ballads from...
tvinsider.com
Kathryn Hahn Teases a ‘Little Song Here or There’ in ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
“Agatha All Along, Part 2,” anyone? Kathryn Hahn says that Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the WandaVision spinoff in which she’ll reprise her role as Agatha, may have its share of musical moments. “Who knows, there may be a little song here or there… but no one is saying...
