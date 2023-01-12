Jack Cutmore-Scott (Deception) will join Kelsey Grammer on Paramount+'s upcoming Frasier sequel series as Dr. Frasier Crane's son, Freddy. The casting news around Kelsey Grammer's return as Dr. Frasier Crane in Paramount+'s revival of the "Cheers" spinoff, Frasier (more on that below) continued on Friday with the news that Jack Cutmore-Scott (Kingsman, Deception) has joined the cast as Frasier Crane's son, Freddy. Cutmore-Scott joins a cast that currently includes Grammer and Nicholas Lyndhurst (Only Fools and Horses, Goodnight Sweetheart). Charming and handsome, Cutmore-Scott's Freddy is a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather. Years ago, Freddy rejected following in his father's footsteps—dropping out of college to become a fireman—and he's never looked back… until now when recent troubles have left him with no one to turn to in his life. If they can overcome past differences, Freddy and Frasier might finally have a chance to repair old wounds.

