Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
At $6,000, Is This 1988 Audi 5000 Turbo Quattro a Five-Cylinder Phenom?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Audi comes from the unfortunate era when the German company was unfairly saddled with claims of “unintended acceleration.” While that was proven to be pure bunk, could this well-equipped survivor still race into our hearts?. Living with anything “built for show”...
Jalopnik
2023 Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV: This Is It
The rotary engine is back, baby! Except, this time around, it serves as a range extender for the Mazda MX-30's electric powertrain. So think more “BMW i3 in crossover form” than “new Mazda RX sports car.” It also gets a long, difficult-to-remember name: the Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV.
Jalopnik
Lexus Built an Electric SUV For the Race Track
If there’s one thing hotter than electric pickups right now, it’s electric SUVs. Every automaker out there is clamoring to come up with one that you actually want to buy so they can start edging towards their eco-minded targets. But how do you make your electric blob stand out from all the other electric blobs? Well, if you’re Lexus, you make it ready for the one place everyone takes their SUVs: the race track.
Jalopnik
Toyota's Hydrogen, Battery-Powered AE86 Concepts Give Us Hope For the Future
It’s easy to get fatigued by alternative-energy restomods. The thought of taking a beloved enthusiast car and transforming it to ensure continued enjoyment for hundreds of more miles is very enticing, but also very unattainable. That’s why I find cars like the AE86 H2 and EV concepts that Toyota just revealed for the Tokyo Auto Salon so bittersweet. There’s a silver lining to these experiments though: you might just be able to drive them one day.
Jalopnik
The Death of the SUV is Coming, Says Citroën's CEO
The entire universe may be clamoring for SUVs right now, but Citroën’s CEO Vincent Cobée thinks that trend will soon be a relic of the past. “The world of SUVs is done,” he told Auto Express. That being said, he admitted that there really aren’t any numbers backing up his feeling.
Jalopnik
The Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Is the Smallest, Big SUV Around
Suzuki unveiled the highly anticipated Jimny 5-Door at the Auto Expo 2023 in India, along with a few other SUVs and an EV concept called the eVX. Clearly, Suzuki is living its best life outside of the U.S., the land of trucks and SUVs. It’s ironic that the Jimny has become the kind of vehicle that appeals to Americans, but like the previous Jimny 3-Door, the bigger model is unlikely to come to the U.S.
Jalopnik
The 2024 F-Type 75 Will House Jaguar’s Final V8
Cheerio then! The British automaker sends off the internal combustion engine with style before the brand goes all-electric.
Jalopnik
Electric Vehicle Sales May Slow Down This Year
The rapid growth of electric vehicle sales in around the globe may begin to slow down in 2023, EV maker Lucid beat its production targets even though it struggled to deliver cars, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is doubling down in court over his “funding secured” tweet. All these stories and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, January 13, 2023.
Jalopnik
The 2023 Chevy Bolt Loses Financing Deals As Tax Credit Kicks In
If it seemed too good to be true, it likely was. So is the case in Chevrolet’s discounts on the Bolt EVs and EUVs. The brand had announced last year that it would be lowering the price of its electric vehicles to make them more obtainable without the tax credit. Now that the tides have changed and the Bolt will again qualify for a tax credit, Chevy’s financing discounts to make up the difference are disappearing, Cars Direct reports.
Jalopnik
Tesla Is Starting to Get Worried
Last year was supposed to be a banner year for Tesla. The company was spinning up new factories while expanding existing ones, continually raising the prices on its cars without seeing a drop in demand. Expectations were high for the top-selling EV maker in the United States. Then it all came tumbling down.
Jalopnik
The 2024 Nissan GT-R Reminds Us the R35 Cannot Die, Brings Another Facelift
You know how long the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R, the archetypal, Fast & Furious GT-R, lasted for? Four model years. Meanwhile, the R35 GT-R is set to mark its 15th trip around the sun, and also its third facelift. I love going back to old GT-R reviews, like this one written by our old friend Patrick George from five years ago, and remarking at the perception of the GT-R’s age even then. “Baby Shark” happened in 2018 — it may as well have been two decades ago.
Jalopnik
The Genesis GV60's Biometric Tech Got Me Locked Out of My House, But it's Not the Car's Fault
The Genesis GV60 is a great little EV; it’s quick, quirky and super nice inside. It’s also the first production car that’ll let you get in and drive solely through the use of biometric tech — no key fob or smartphone required. You can unlock the GV60 with your face and turn it on with your fingerprint; it’ll even remember your seat position and personalized settings. Man, this really is the future.
Comments / 0