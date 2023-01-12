ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84

Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family.  “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.”  The couple became a symbol of...
Looper

Young Sheldon Fans Are Getting A Headache Trying To Figure Out Mandy

The most recent episode of "Young Sheldon," "Pancake Sunday and Textbook Flirting," hit the Cooper family with drama on all fronts. Mary (Zoe Perry) is adjusting to life without the church while the rest of the family busies about with their own lives. Meanwhile, romantic tensions are rising between Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) as she urges him to date other women despite their growing baby.
Looper

Helen Mirren Recalls The Fascinating Train Ride That Swayed Her Decision To Join 1923

There isn't much denying that the "Yellowstone" franchise has given us many strong female characters. These stories take place in the American West, after all, and as Elsa (Isabel May) reminds us several times throughout "1883," nobody of any gender is going to survive if they aren't a certain amount of tough. And as we've all learned by now, Dutton women continue to be tough well into the 21st century.
UTAH STATE
Variety

Mick Jagger, Gene Simmons, Rod Stewart and More Mourn Jeff Beck: ‘An Absolute God of Guitar’

Following Wednesday’s announcement of the death of English rock guitarist Jeff Beck, musicians and celebrities took to social media to remember the artist and his storied career. Among them, Gene Simmons, Mick Jagger and Rod Stewart shared their condolences and showed praise for the “distinctively brilliant” guitar maven. Beck died on Tuesday after contracting bacterial meningitis, according to an official statement obtained by Variety and posted to his social media accounts. He was 78. In a Twitter post, Stewart thanked Beck for being “one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond....
Whiskey Riff

Marty Stuart Recalls Taking The Last Ever Photo Of Johnny Cash: “He Looked Like An Old President”

Marty Stuart has to be one of the most underappreciated guys in country music. And not just for his musical talent – because that’s a given. If you watched the Ken Burns documentary on PBS a few years ago, you know that Marty is an absolute wealth of country music knowledge and history. He has a deep reverence for country music that it seems like too many in the industry don’t have these days, and he talks about the history […] The post Marty Stuart Recalls Taking The Last Ever Photo Of Johnny Cash: “He Looked Like An Old President” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
New York Post

Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dead at 69

They say that death strikes in threes. And that’s certainly the case in the music world, which in the span of just two days has lost guitar god Jeff Beck, Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie Presley and now Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of ’70s classic-rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive. No cause of death was immediately given for Bachman, whose passing at 69 was announced by his brother and bandmate Randy Bachman. “Another sad departure,” the BTO singer-guitarist, 79, tweeted on Thursday night. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff...
KION News Channel 5/46

Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player’s guitar player, has died. He was 78. Beck died Tuesday after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis,” his representatives said in a statement released Wednesday. The post Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78 appeared first on KION546.
Looper

The Best Part Of Blue Bloods' Family Dinners Are The Arguments, In Tom Selleck's Opinion

Tom Selleck's breadth of work on television began with the actor spending years portraying smaller roles on TV shows like "The Young and the Restless," "Mannix," and "The Streets of San Francisco," but Selleck hit it big when he landed the titular role in "Magnum, P.I." However, despite his enormous success playing the private eye in the 1980s, today's audiences are more accustomed to seeing Selleck in the role of New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan on "Blue Bloods."
Looper

Yellowstone's Infamous Cowboy Camp Took Its Toll On 1923's Cast Members

"Yellowstone" has become one of the most popular franchises in the world, proving that there's still a market for modern Westerns. What began as a contemporary series set in the modern day about a family trying to hold onto their ranch quickly spun off into various sub-stories about that same family. From "Yellowstone" came "1883," and now, Paramount+ has gifted us with "1923," following a whole new generation of Duttons as they face a myriad of threats.
Looper

Mel Brooks' History Of The World Part 2 Debuts Its Trailer

It's been over 40 years since Mel Brooks' classic comedy film "History of the World Part 1" retold history in the most irreverent way possible. An anthology-style movie with vignettes spoofing various figures from all throughout human history, the 1981 film attained cult classic status in the years following its debut. However, despite the "Part 1" tagline in its title, a sequel never materialized — that is, until now.
Looper

Looper

16K+
Followers
59K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy