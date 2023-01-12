Read full article on original website
Related
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Bares It All In Steamy Bedroom Photo
The New Year has begun and with it falling on a weekend, people everywhere are sharing stories and photos from their long holiday break. American Pickers personality Danielle Colby did just this with a bit of a sultry twist, sharing a sensual bedroom photo that leaves little to the imagination – plus a pun.
Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84
Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.” The couple became a symbol of...
Young Sheldon Fans Are Getting A Headache Trying To Figure Out Mandy
The most recent episode of "Young Sheldon," "Pancake Sunday and Textbook Flirting," hit the Cooper family with drama on all fronts. Mary (Zoe Perry) is adjusting to life without the church while the rest of the family busies about with their own lives. Meanwhile, romantic tensions are rising between Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) as she urges him to date other women despite their growing baby.
Helen Mirren Recalls The Fascinating Train Ride That Swayed Her Decision To Join 1923
There isn't much denying that the "Yellowstone" franchise has given us many strong female characters. These stories take place in the American West, after all, and as Elsa (Isabel May) reminds us several times throughout "1883," nobody of any gender is going to survive if they aren't a certain amount of tough. And as we've all learned by now, Dutton women continue to be tough well into the 21st century.
Mick Jagger, Gene Simmons, Rod Stewart and More Mourn Jeff Beck: ‘An Absolute God of Guitar’
Following Wednesday’s announcement of the death of English rock guitarist Jeff Beck, musicians and celebrities took to social media to remember the artist and his storied career. Among them, Gene Simmons, Mick Jagger and Rod Stewart shared their condolences and showed praise for the “distinctively brilliant” guitar maven. Beck died on Tuesday after contracting bacterial meningitis, according to an official statement obtained by Variety and posted to his social media accounts. He was 78. In a Twitter post, Stewart thanked Beck for being “one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond....
Marty Stuart Recalls Taking The Last Ever Photo Of Johnny Cash: “He Looked Like An Old President”
Marty Stuart has to be one of the most underappreciated guys in country music. And not just for his musical talent – because that’s a given. If you watched the Ken Burns documentary on PBS a few years ago, you know that Marty is an absolute wealth of country music knowledge and history. He has a deep reverence for country music that it seems like too many in the industry don’t have these days, and he talks about the history […] The post Marty Stuart Recalls Taking The Last Ever Photo Of Johnny Cash: “He Looked Like An Old President” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dead at 69
They say that death strikes in threes. And that’s certainly the case in the music world, which in the span of just two days has lost guitar god Jeff Beck, Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie Presley and now Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of ’70s classic-rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive. No cause of death was immediately given for Bachman, whose passing at 69 was announced by his brother and bandmate Randy Bachman. “Another sad departure,” the BTO singer-guitarist, 79, tweeted on Thursday night. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff...
The US Sun
Inside American Pickers star Frank Fritz’s rehabilitation center featuring golf & scenic views as he heals from stroke
AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz’s rehabilitation center features a golf course, scenic views and more as he recovers from a stroke. Frank, 59, was hospitalized for a stroke on July 14 and has been recovering in an Iowa nursing facility. The U.S. Sun can exclusively go inside the star’s...
Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78
NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player’s guitar player, has died. He was 78. Beck died Tuesday after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis,” his representatives said in a statement released Wednesday. The post Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78 appeared first on KION546.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Kris Kristofferson Served In the US Army Before Chasing His Country Music Dreams
Country music legend and actor Kris Kristofferson has had a long and successful career that hasn’t been without its hardships. Before pursuing a career in Hollywood, he trained and served as a helicopter pilot with the US Army. Although his service was relatively short, his dedication to his country was later awarded.
Yellowjackets Crash Lands A Buzzworthy Season 2 Teaser Complete With A Very Suspicious Meal
"Yellowjackets" hive assemble, there's a brand new look at Season 2. SHOWTIME delivered a stinger when it debuted "Yellowjackets." Featuring Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and a slew of other talented stars, the series was the perfect creepy drama to captivate our minds in the winter of 2021. The...
EW.com
Joe Manganiello finds out he's descended from slaves and uncovers a mystery on Finding Your Roots
For anyone, taking a deep dive into your family roots can turn up a lot of surprises, not all of them welcome. Finding Your Roots on PBS had that in mind when they contacted Joe Manganiello to see if he wanted to opt out of his episode—something it rarely does.
Zappa Alumni Mike Keneally To Release New Album “The Thing That Knowledge Can’t Eat”
Frank Zappa alumni Mike Keneally will be releasing his new solo album “The Thing That Knowledge Can’t Eat” on February 24, 2023. Pre-orders are available now at store.keneally.com. The release features guest appearances by Steve Vai, Eric Slick, Nick D'Virgilio and others. Says Mike, “This is my...
Watch Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson entertainingly recount the time Johnny Cash asked for his autograph for his daughter: "Sometimes, when you meet your heroes, it's a wonderful experience"
Iron Maiden legend Bruce Dickinson admits he was starstruck by the Man In Black, but was surprised by what happened next
The Best Part Of Blue Bloods' Family Dinners Are The Arguments, In Tom Selleck's Opinion
Tom Selleck's breadth of work on television began with the actor spending years portraying smaller roles on TV shows like "The Young and the Restless," "Mannix," and "The Streets of San Francisco," but Selleck hit it big when he landed the titular role in "Magnum, P.I." However, despite his enormous success playing the private eye in the 1980s, today's audiences are more accustomed to seeing Selleck in the role of New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan on "Blue Bloods."
Yellowstone's Infamous Cowboy Camp Took Its Toll On 1923's Cast Members
"Yellowstone" has become one of the most popular franchises in the world, proving that there's still a market for modern Westerns. What began as a contemporary series set in the modern day about a family trying to hold onto their ranch quickly spun off into various sub-stories about that same family. From "Yellowstone" came "1883," and now, Paramount+ has gifted us with "1923," following a whole new generation of Duttons as they face a myriad of threats.
A hearse, black cake and Ozzy Osbourne: is this the most heavy metal wedding ever?
Idaho couple Madi Danger and Jay Aspen had the metal wedding to end all metal weddings
Mel Brooks' History Of The World Part 2 Debuts Its Trailer
It's been over 40 years since Mel Brooks' classic comedy film "History of the World Part 1" retold history in the most irreverent way possible. An anthology-style movie with vignettes spoofing various figures from all throughout human history, the 1981 film attained cult classic status in the years following its debut. However, despite the "Part 1" tagline in its title, a sequel never materialized — that is, until now.
Looper
16K+
Followers
59K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0