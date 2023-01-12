ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillip Hickey
5d ago

Good and Brave young man. Congratulations on your award. You earned it. Also, Good luck with your future plans.

Black Enterprise

Meet The First Black Female Major General Brigadier in Marine Corps History

Maj. Gen. Lorna Mahlock is officially the highest-ranking Black female officer in Marine Corps history. After gaining President Joe Biden‘s nomination earlier this month, the Jamaican-born commander was confirmed for promotion by the Senate on December 15, Marine Corps Times reported. Matlock’s current appointment is located at Fort Meades’s National Security Agency, where she serves as deputy director of cybersecurity for combat support.
The Independent

Six-year-old student shot teacher with gun legally purchased by his mother

A six-year-old student accused of shooting his first-grade teacher in Virginia used a gun that was legally purchased by his mother, according to reports. Abigail Zwerner was teaching a normal lesson at her school in Newport News when the boy pulled out the gun at the desk where he was sitting, took aim and fired, police say. Ms Zwerner put up her hand but the bullet went through it and struck her in the chest. Police said on Monday that the shooting appeared to have been intentional - not accidental - after he had brought the gun to class...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Upworthy

Meet the 21-year-old raising her five siblings after parents' death: 'I became their adult'

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on September 10, 2020. It has since been updated. Samantha Rodriguez was only 17 years old when she and her five younger siblings lost both their parents to cancer. Even as she mourned them, the teen was vividly aware of the fact that without an adult to look after them, her siblings were in danger of heading to the state's foster-care system. Determined not to break her dad's promise to her mother, the young woman decided to do everything in her power to keep the family together. Even if it meant putting her life on hold to be the adult in the family.
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

