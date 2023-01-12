ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Amy Gee
3d ago

they were clearly negligent, they improperly restrained someone, directly causing his death. not sure what else this can be considered...

Remi Lee
3d ago

So many things wrong with this video where to begin. first off notice how the cop even told the lady paramedic to listen to the music... He already was sensing that she needed to calm down. what I don't get is he is clearly incapacitated no matter what the reason is you still have to treat him as a patient, those EMS cots can be used as stretchers also, they're collapsible. why did the guy paramedic slam The top half of his body down on the stretcher?? All you had to do is do your job and put him on his back

Ben Casarez ??
3d ago

These to 🤡's are not in any type of Physical Shape to be any type of Emergency Responders...one is to little to lift and the other unable to go up the Porch.

WCIA

Family of Earl Moore Jr. hires Ben Crump

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A nationally renowned civil rights attorney will represent a case in central Illinois. The family of Earl Moore Jr. has hired Ben Crump for their legal defense team, along with Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales. Crump previously represented the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor […]
wlds.com

Possible Plea Coming in Fatal Leaving the Scene Incident from Spring 2021

A Jacksonville man charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash in the Spring of 2021 may soon have his case completed in Morgan County Court. 32 year old Edward E. Baldwin III of the 600 block of South East Street appeared in court Wednesday afternoon for a status hearing on the case. Baldwin is accused of the leaving the scene of a crash in the 400 block of South East Street on the evening of April 13, 2021. Baldwin’s vehicle is said to have collided with a motorcycle driven by 22 year old Richard J. Gregory. Gregory died in an area hospital nearly two weeks later.
WAND TV

Family of Earl Moore Jr. retains attorneys Ben Crump, Bob Hilliard

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard have been retained by the family of a Springfield man who died while in the care of 2 LifeStar EMS workers. In tweet, Ben Crump announced he and attorney Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales have been retained by the family of Earl Moore Junior.
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking to solve Springfield battery, robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in their attempt to assist Springfield Police in solving an aggravated battery and robbery that happened last week. The crime happened near 11th Street and South Grand Avenue around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7. Officials said the victim was approached by […]
wmay.com

FBI Urges Awareness Of Signs Of Human Trafficking

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and the FBI’s Springfield office wants you to be aware of the signs of possible human trafficking. While most trafficking cases involve the sex trade, forced labor accounts for about 10-percent of trafficking cases. The FBI says red flags include workers who...
wmay.com

Former Springfield Resident Winning Big On Jeopardy!

A former Springfield resident is cashing in big on the game show “Jeopardy!”. Yogesh Raut has won nearly $100,000 in three consecutive days of appearances on the show, which airs locally on WAND-TV. The next episode featuring him airs Monday. Raut moved to Springfield with his family when...
