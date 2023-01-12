ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jimmy Burchett
4d ago

The manufacturer are not telling us the truth about battery life Batteries will Go Dead Much faster and cost more than there telling us better have big Ditch and talk about disposal cost these genius’s can’t get rid off millions of tires 🛞 with out great cost so imagine the regulations and cost of battery 🪫 disposal

Curt Holmes
4d ago

What they fail to tell you is the damage mining lithium does to the environment and the amount of fresh water that is used in the mining process.

william jones
4d ago

I'm pretty sure most, if not all, people know batteries can be recycled. The main problem lies in that, with today's tech, you can't break even doing it. You basically have to pay to get it done.

