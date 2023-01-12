Read full article on original website
Related
Structure fire closes parts of Mokuhau Road
According to Maui officials, Mokuhau Road between Lakee Place and Konahea Street is closed due to a structure fire.
New locally-owned Southern-style restaurant opens in Georgia
A new locally-owned "from-scratch" Southern-style restaurant recently opened in Georgia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Country Gold Cafe celebrated its grand opening in Taylorsville, according to an event post on the restaurant's Facebook page.
honolulumagazine.com
Mindblown: Da Only-in-Hawai‘i Loco Moco Burger at Wahlburgers
Mindblown uncovers unexpected finds in unexpected places—dishes so good, they tweak our perspective. My friend Joy of Crafting, aka OC16 TV’s Joy Shimabukuro, went Hawai‘i Island for visit and came back talking about dis popular ting in Hilo called one Gravy Burger. “Wot dat?” I wen ask....
Paula Deen’s Whitemarsh Island restaurant closes
WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Paula Deen’s Whitemarsh Island restaurant closed its doors. Paula Deen’s Creek House has a “CLOSED” and a “NO TRESPASSING” sign posted on it’s front door. The lights are off and restaurant’s parking lot is blocked off. News 3 also called the restaurant Friday afternoon to confirm the closure but no […]
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of Ohio
There's nothing more charming than an old-fashioned general store where the bins are filled with penny candy and the soda is sold in glass bottles. Located within the heart of Amish country in a scenic town called Mesopotamia, you'll find the oldest general store in the state.
hawaiinewsnow.com
The youngest person ever to surf Jaws drops in on another ‘gnarly’ wave
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui teen who became the youngest person ever to surf Jaws in 2021 just surfed another monster wave. Fourteen-year-old “Baby” Steve Roberson dropped in on an epic ride at Peahi once again on Wednesday. Big wave world champion surfer Billy Kemper towed in Roberson...
mauinow.com
List: Maui lane closures through Jan. 20
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. Note: There will be no lane closures on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Year of the Rabbit: Chinatown prepares to celebrate Lunar New Year
HNN News Brief (Jan. 13, 2023) -- Although the overall rate of inflation is slowing, prices for the average consumer are still going up. -- This weekend is the deadline for Hawaii homeowners to appeal your property assessment. Local organization plants thousands of koa trees in an effort to save...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Company behind handcrafted guitars is helping to repopulate koa forests in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An acoustic guitar made from koa wood produces a musical treat for the eyes and ears, but they’re not so easy to come by. Now, a guitar company is spearheading a resurgence in manufacturing the instrument that begins at the source, restoring koa trees in Hawaii.
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
KHON2
Miss Hawaii Teen USA pageant
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Join Justin Cruz and Kelly Simek for our exclusive broadcast of Miss Hawaii Teen USA Pageant, streaming live.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH confirms presence of Kraken variant in Hawaii through wastewater testing
Economists say many other factors are at play in keeping food prices high. Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a major pest of coconut palms and other trees. Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies...
bigislandnow.com
Merrie Monarch Festival celebrating 60 years of Hula and Hawaiian culture
After three years of turmoil due to the pandemic, the Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo will be back in all its glory in 2023 to celebrate its 60th anniversary of showcasing hula and Hawaiian culture — and the world can’t wait. The festival runs from April 9 to...
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this week
A popular restaurant chain opened its first Nevada location this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders celebrated the grand opening of its first Nevada location in Las Vegas, according to local sources.
Egg prices up: Thinking of owning chickens in Hawaii?
Although there are feral chickens walking around Hawaii, owning chickens that produce farm fresh eggs daily is very different.
KHON2
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
Georgia City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Travellers Worldwide put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
KHON2
Miss Hawaii USA 2023 to Broadcast on KHON2
Honolulu (KHON2) – Fans of the Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA Pageants can cheer on their favorite contestants this Sunday, January 15th on KHON2. The competitors in the Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA Pageants, are gearing up for the big night. The pageant’s executive director, Alicia Michioka, joined Living808 with all the details.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kawananakoa’s handcrafted koa casket inspired by those of Hawaiian monarchs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The casket for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, was crated by Martin & MacArthur. Michael Tam, president and CEO, says they were contacted last June by Kawananakoa’s office about creating a casket. “I was grateful that they called us and honored and thrilled that we would...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023
Saying goodbye to the trade winds for a short period of time. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 12, 2023. Forecast: Giant swell slowly dropping, light winds on the way. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM HST. |. Light...
Comments / 0