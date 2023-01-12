ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

honolulumagazine.com

Mindblown: Da Only-in-Hawai‘i Loco Moco Burger at Wahlburgers

Mindblown uncovers unexpected finds in unexpected places—dishes so good, they tweak our perspective. My friend Joy of Crafting, aka OC16 TV’s Joy Shimabukuro, went Hawai‘i Island for visit and came back talking about dis popular ting in Hilo called one Gravy Burger. “Wot dat?” I wen ask....
HILO, HI
WSAV News 3

Paula Deen’s Whitemarsh Island restaurant closes

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Paula Deen’s Whitemarsh Island restaurant closed its doors. Paula Deen’s Creek House has a “CLOSED” and a “NO TRESPASSING” sign posted on it’s front door. The lights are off and restaurant’s parking lot is blocked off. News 3 also called the restaurant Friday afternoon to confirm the closure but no […]
WHITEMARSH ISLAND, GA
hawaiinewsnow.com

The youngest person ever to surf Jaws drops in on another ‘gnarly’ wave

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui teen who became the youngest person ever to surf Jaws in 2021 just surfed another monster wave. Fourteen-year-old “Baby” Steve Roberson dropped in on an epic ride at Peahi once again on Wednesday. Big wave world champion surfer Billy Kemper towed in Roberson...
mauinow.com

List: Maui lane closures through Jan. 20

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. Note: There will be no lane closures on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Year of the Rabbit: Chinatown prepares to celebrate Lunar New Year

HNN News Brief (Jan. 13, 2023) -- Although the overall rate of inflation is slowing, prices for the average consumer are still going up. -- This weekend is the deadline for Hawaii homeowners to appeal your property assessment. Local organization plants thousands of koa trees in an effort to save...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Miss Hawaii USA 2023 to Broadcast on KHON2

Honolulu (KHON2) – Fans of the Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA Pageants can cheer on their favorite contestants this Sunday, January 15th on KHON2. The competitors in the Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA Pageants, are gearing up for the big night. The pageant’s executive director, Alicia Michioka, joined Living808 with all the details.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023

Saying goodbye to the trade winds for a short period of time. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 12, 2023. Forecast: Giant swell slowly dropping, light winds on the way. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM HST. |. Light...
HAWAII STATE

