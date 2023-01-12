ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 3

CAGringo
3d ago

Citizens are merely cash cows to be milked by the government. Citizens view the government as plantation overseers growing wealthy off of their labor.

Reply(1)
4
 

KGET

Sen. Nancy Skinner discusses Gov. Newsom’s proposed budget

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — California Senator Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, joined Inside California co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget.  Sen. Skinner served as the chair of the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee.  She discusses the process ahead, and why it is important for the legislature to debate the proposal set forth […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

Assembly Republicans call on Newsom to make water a priority

California Assembly Republicans are calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to prioritize water storage, conveyance, and flood protection in the state budget. California has not built significant new water storage since the 1970s, despite its population nearly doubling during that time. “Providing water is a core function of government, and it’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces California Secures Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to Support Winter Storm Response and Recovery

January 15, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday announced that the White House has approved California’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support the state’s emergency response to ongoing storm impacts including flooding, mudslides and landslides in communities across the state. “California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
calcoastnews.com

State analyst questions viability of California’s emissions reduction plan

A government analyst is casting doubt on the California air board’s plan to achieve a legally required greenhouse gas emissions reduction target by 2030. [JD Supra]. State law requires California to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030, relative to 1990 levels. The California Air Resources Board is responsible for developing, implementing and updating a plan to achieve the reductions objective. The California Legislative Analyst’s Office is required to provide an independent assessment of each plan.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s Out of Compliance Charity Was Still Soliciting Donations

In August and September 2022, the Globe shared a report by Open the Books, which sued, and then had to file 442 California Public Record Act requests – one with each state agency – in order to obtain California’s line-by-line spending by state agencies. California’s Controller, Betty Yee, rejected their sunshine request for state spending, claiming she “couldn’t locate” any of the nearly 50 million bills she paid in 2019.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness

Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
lmu.edu

More Than Money Needed for Reparations in CA, Task Force Says

Cheryl Grills, a task force member and professor of psychology at Loyola Marymount University, tells KCRW-FM: “We’ve got to be able to do a real come-to-Jesus moment about the realities of [racial] harms and find our way to a higher truth, a higher calling, quality of life. And an understanding that we can trust that America sees us, hears us, respects us, values us, and is willing to do the work with us to restore our sense of humanity in this country.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Independent review finds Kevin Cooper guilt 'conclusive' in 1983 slayings

LOS ANGELES — An independent review of California death row inmate Kevin Cooper's conviction found that evidence of his guilt was "extensive and conclusive" in the 1983 stabbing deaths of four people, including two children, at a suburban Los Angeles home.Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the investigation in 2021 following years of Cooper's pleas for clemency. The case had garnered national attention from people including now-Vice President Kamala Harris and reality star Kim Kardashian. The independent investigators' report was released Friday.Cooper, 65, maintained he was framed by investigators whom, he alleged, planted his blood on a T-shirt found by the side of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

State Republican leaders call for more water storage amid record rainfall

SACRAMENTO. Calif. — Record rainfall in California during the recent storms have invigorated a renewed push for an increase in water infrastructure funding. A group of Assembly Republican lawmakers gathered on a levee on the American River in Sacramento to call out the state’s Democratic leadership for failing to invest in water infrastructure to aid with flooding and water storage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

As California eyes more wildlife crossings, researchers say some animals might be scared to use them

As Californians mourn the death of celebrity mountain lion P-22, work continues on a massive wildlife crossing bridge in Los Angeles County which will connect two natural landscapes that have been bisected by one of the nation’s busiest highways. Perhaps the lasting legacy of the cougar, who was captured and euthanized by California Fish and […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Assembly member Isaac Bryan on racial justice

“Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen speaks with Assembly member Isaac Bryan about racial justice. USC professor Miki Turner and director Sam Pollard talk about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. Plus, retired JPL climatologist Bill Patzert discusses California’s winter storms.
CALIFORNIA STATE

