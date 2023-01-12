Read full article on original website
Citizens are merely cash cows to be milked by the government. Citizens view the government as plantation overseers growing wealthy off of their labor.
Sen. Nancy Skinner discusses Gov. Newsom’s proposed budget
(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — California Senator Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, joined Inside California co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget. Sen. Skinner served as the chair of the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee. She discusses the process ahead, and why it is important for the legislature to debate the proposal set forth […]
California Black Owned Businesses Set to Access More State Gov’t Contracts
Black and other minority-owned small businesses in California have actively fought for decades for more inclusion in state government contracting opportunities. Their hard work and patience paid off in September last year when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 2019 into law. Authored by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine), the...
oc-breeze.com
Assembly Republicans call on Newsom to make water a priority
California Assembly Republicans are calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to prioritize water storage, conveyance, and flood protection in the state budget. California has not built significant new water storage since the 1970s, despite its population nearly doubling during that time. “Providing water is a core function of government, and it’s...
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Proclaims Sunday, January 15, 2023, as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2023
January 15, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the State of California. The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below. PROCLAMATION. More than 50 years after his passing, Dr. Martin Luther King,...
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces California Secures Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to Support Winter Storm Response and Recovery
January 15, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday announced that the White House has approved California’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support the state’s emergency response to ongoing storm impacts including flooding, mudslides and landslides in communities across the state. “California...
Californians’ patience on homelessness wears thin
Gov. Gavin Newsom knows that the public's patience on homelessness is wearing thin and is squabbling with local officials over what to do.
California anti-hunger groups slam governor’s proposed budget
Groups that fight hunger say they’re “deeply disappointed” in the new budget proposal released Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Last year, the Legislature approved $40 million to expand food assistance to low-income people over age 55, regardless of immigration status. But now, the governor wants to delay it until 2027.
calcoastnews.com
State analyst questions viability of California’s emissions reduction plan
A government analyst is casting doubt on the California air board’s plan to achieve a legally required greenhouse gas emissions reduction target by 2030. [JD Supra]. State law requires California to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030, relative to 1990 levels. The California Air Resources Board is responsible for developing, implementing and updating a plan to achieve the reductions objective. The California Legislative Analyst’s Office is required to provide an independent assessment of each plan.
californiaglobe.com
Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s Out of Compliance Charity Was Still Soliciting Donations
In August and September 2022, the Globe shared a report by Open the Books, which sued, and then had to file 442 California Public Record Act requests – one with each state agency – in order to obtain California’s line-by-line spending by state agencies. California’s Controller, Betty Yee, rejected their sunshine request for state spending, claiming she “couldn’t locate” any of the nearly 50 million bills she paid in 2019.
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness
Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
lmu.edu
More Than Money Needed for Reparations in CA, Task Force Says
Cheryl Grills, a task force member and professor of psychology at Loyola Marymount University, tells KCRW-FM: “We’ve got to be able to do a real come-to-Jesus moment about the realities of [racial] harms and find our way to a higher truth, a higher calling, quality of life. And an understanding that we can trust that America sees us, hears us, respects us, values us, and is willing to do the work with us to restore our sense of humanity in this country.”
Independent review finds Kevin Cooper guilt 'conclusive' in 1983 slayings
LOS ANGELES — An independent review of California death row inmate Kevin Cooper's conviction found that evidence of his guilt was "extensive and conclusive" in the 1983 stabbing deaths of four people, including two children, at a suburban Los Angeles home.Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the investigation in 2021 following years of Cooper's pleas for clemency. The case had garnered national attention from people including now-Vice President Kamala Harris and reality star Kim Kardashian. The independent investigators' report was released Friday.Cooper, 65, maintained he was framed by investigators whom, he alleged, planted his blood on a T-shirt found by the side of...
Senator says proposed Calif. budget cuts could cause ‘death spiral’ for transportation agencies
KCBS Radio news anchors Patti Reising and Bret Burkhart spoke with Scott Wiener, state senator from San Francisco, about a proposal that could impact funding for public transit in California.
spectrumnews1.com
State Republican leaders call for more water storage amid record rainfall
SACRAMENTO. Calif. — Record rainfall in California during the recent storms have invigorated a renewed push for an increase in water infrastructure funding. A group of Assembly Republican lawmakers gathered on a levee on the American River in Sacramento to call out the state’s Democratic leadership for failing to invest in water infrastructure to aid with flooding and water storage.
As California eyes more wildlife crossings, researchers say some animals might be scared to use them
As Californians mourn the death of celebrity mountain lion P-22, work continues on a massive wildlife crossing bridge in Los Angeles County which will connect two natural landscapes that have been bisected by one of the nation’s busiest highways. Perhaps the lasting legacy of the cougar, who was captured and euthanized by California Fish and […]
New California law allows non-U.S. Citizens to become police officers
SAN DIEGO — With the new year, comes new state laws, including one that changed the qualifications to become a police officer in California. Now, anyone who can legally work in the state under federal law, can be a police officer, regardless of citizenship. CBS 8 cleared up some...
spectrumnews1.com
Assembly member Isaac Bryan on racial justice
“Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen speaks with Assembly member Isaac Bryan about racial justice. USC professor Miki Turner and director Sam Pollard talk about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. Plus, retired JPL climatologist Bill Patzert discusses California’s winter storms.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas community reacts to executive order banning 'Latinx'
When Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders took office on Tuesday she signed seven executive orders. One of the orders banned the term "Latin-x" from all government documents and titles. “We're going to continue to evolve with these terms so we don't even know if Latin-x is the best term," community...
goldrushcam.com
Former Owner of Orange County, California Wastewater Treatment Company Pleads Guilty to Federal Environmental Criminal Charge
January 15, 2023 - LOS ANGELES – The former owner of a wastewater treatment facility in Orange County and his company each pleaded guilty on Friday to. a federal environmental criminal charge for discharging untreated industrial wastewater into the county’s sewer system. Tim Miller, 65, of Kewaskum, Wisconsin,...
goldrushcam.com
California Farm Bureau Says Rule Banning Older Trucks is a Challenge for Agriculture
Trucks pass farm fields in the Salinas Valley. A new California Air Resources Board rule, which went into effect on Jan. 1, prohibits large trucks and buses made before 2010 from operating in the state. January 15, 2023 - By Caleb Hampton - As of Jan. 1, under a newly...
