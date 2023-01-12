Cheryl Grills, a task force member and professor of psychology at Loyola Marymount University, tells KCRW-FM: “We’ve got to be able to do a real come-to-Jesus moment about the realities of [racial] harms and find our way to a higher truth, a higher calling, quality of life. And an understanding that we can trust that America sees us, hears us, respects us, values us, and is willing to do the work with us to restore our sense of humanity in this country.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO