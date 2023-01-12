Read full article on original website
Lanett Police Department notices an increase of fraudulent money
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department has seen an increase of fraudulent money being passed at different businesses. The money being passed will have “COPY” and “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” on it. These bills are also printed on standard paper and do not feel like normal bills.
American Red Cross to continue relief efforts in Troup County
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - As of now, the American Red Cross is currently working a logistics delivery of tarps and trash bags, that will be a direct drop on Buck Murphy Road and Lexington Park. Buck Murphy Road and Lexington Park are both areas that were heavily impacted during Thursday’s severe weather.
MLK day of service events began today with annual Serve-A-Thon
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Day of service events, honoring the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. kicked off today, in the Fountain city. THIS MORNING KEEP COLUMBUS BEAUTIFUL, ALONG WITH A HOST OF OTHER PARTNERS AND VOLUNTEERS CLEANED UP PARTS OF THEO MCGEE PARK IN COLUMBUS. ALL ORGANIZATIONS SHARAED THE GOAL...
Mayor Henderson presents resolution to the women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, city leaders helped the women of Delta Sigma Theta, Incorporated celebrate their founders’ day. Delta Sigma Theta is the largest Historically African American sorority of the Divine 9. The combined chapters of Columbus Georgia Alumnae, Columbus Metropolitan Alumnae, and the Theta Phi undergraduate chapter,...
City of LaGrange places several communities under boil advisory
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of LaGrange places several communities under a boil water advisory. According to LaGrange Utility, the decision was issued on Jan. 12 following the damaging evening storms due to a main break caused by a fallen tree in the Mountville community. Officials say the advisory...
Phenix City resident murdered in Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Sunday, January 15, at 3:19 am, Columbus Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, responding officers were led to a vacant lot between 3rd Avenue and 2nd Avenue where they found Kameron Holcey, 23 of Phenix City, Alabama. Suffering from a gunshot wound(s), EMS arrived and transported Holcey to Piedmont Columbus Regional ER. Holcey succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased, at 3:59 a.m.
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News.
8 Reasons to Move to Columbus, GA, Right Now
Affordability, career opportunities, community support, abundant outdoor activities and vibrant arts and cuisine scene are among the benefits of working and living in Columbus. More people are finding the life they love in Columbus, GA, a place where all feel welcome to leverage their potential and create something worthwhile. From...
“Barely responsive” Lee Co. Deputy now at home after hazmat exposure
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering at home after being exposed to a hazardous substance and suffering a medical emergency in his patrol vehicle while transporting a suspect along US Hwy 280. Investigators are trying to confirm if it was Fentanyl. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says the incident […]
Sheriffs deputy in Alabama is recovering from an exposure to hazardous substance
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) -On January 13, around 6:47pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a possible drug overdose at a residence located in the 100 block of Lee Road, in Smiths Station. Responding deputies contacted a 29 year old male, who stated that he was fine...
8-year-old Valley boy gives up Christmas for charity
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - An 8 -year-old boy from Valley, Alabama recently gave up his whole Christmas holiday for a very good reason. All in the name of helping others. This past holiday 8-year-old Ashton Core told his mom he wanted give up his Christmas, not receiving any gifts and started an organization called Ashton Joy to the World.
Boom truck malfunctions traveling on I-85, lift smacks east Ala. overpass
SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama State Troopers say a boom truck malfunctioned Friday morning while traveling north along Interstate 85 in Macon County. The scary situation caused the boom to raise, smacking the bridge overpass going to Macon County 97. Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt. A portion of the bridge was damaged by the boom. […]
Longhorn Steakhouse celebrates ‘Million Steak Man’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When it comes to cooking steaks, grill master Allen Smith has it down. “Beginning in 1998, I started grilling,” said Allen Smith, who works at Longhorn Steakhouse. Smith’s flipped a few steaks in his day. “The seasoning makes the perfect steak, most definitely,” Smith...
Barbour County Schools announces delayed start due to storm damage
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Barbour County Schools have announced a delayed start to school due to storm damage. According to Superintendent Keith Stewart, school start will be delayed until 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. He says he made this decision due to homes throughout the county not having electricity...
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
Police attempting to ID fraud suspect last seen at Walmart in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police search for the identity of an individual suspected of committing multiple crimes at a local Walmart. Authorities say the suspect below is accused of entering auto and financial card fraud. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a Walmart on New Franklin Road. According...
Governor Ivey declares state of emergency for several Alabama counties
Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for certain counties being affected by the raging storms.
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Sunday afternoon
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. According to police, around 2:48 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, authorities found that an adult male had sustained a...
