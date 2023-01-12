ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend Post

Super Bowls before the Super Bowl? Don't rule it out

ATLANTA (AP) — If Buffalo and Kansas City both reach the AFC championship game, they'll head to Atlanta, of all places, to compete for a spot in the Super Bowl. The neutral site is just a one-off for now, the hasty solution to a crucial game being called off in the next-to-last week of the regular season after Damar Hamlin's frightening collapse on the field.
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

