The Jewish Press

Israel Trained Cows to Spy on Arab Village, says Palestinian Authority News Site

A Palestinian Authority Arab village elder fabricated a story about Israeli livestock participating in spying activity, which the official Palestinian Authority daily news outlet Al-Hayat Al-Jadida then published as reality, according to a report by Palestinian Media Watch. “On the neck of each cow, they hang a medallion with an...
The Independent

Israel accused of trying to ‘topple’ the Palestinian Authority – as it bans public waving of Palestinian flag

Israel’s new far-right government has been accused of trying to “topple” the recognised Palestinian Authority after it announced a slew of new sanctions and banned the waving of Palestinian flags in public. In recent days, Israel has withheld millions of dollars of Palestinian tax revenues, stripped Palestinian officials of VIP privileges and broken up a meeting of Palestinian parents discussing their children’s education. Late on Sunday, Israel’s firebrand security minister banned public displays of the Palestinian flag. It has ignited further concerns about the new government of Benjamin Netanyahu, which is deemed the most religious and hardline cabinet in Israeli history.The Palestinian prime minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, said the Israeli measures came...
The Jewish Press

Ben Gvir Calls for Deportation of Anti-Zionist Neturei Karta Visitors to Jenin

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has called for the deportation to Syria of several members of the extremist Neturei Karta sect. The anti-Zionist extremists visited the terrorist hotbed of Jenin on Monday to express their solidarity with residents they claim are “suffering from almost daily Israeli military attacks,” the group wrote in a Facebook post.
The Jewish Press

King of Jordan Threatens Conflict if Israel Crosses Jerusalem ‘Red Lines’

Jordanian King Abdullah II on Wednesday said he was ready for a conflict should Israel’s incoming government violate “red lines” by changing the status quo governing relations at Jerusalem’s Jewish holy sites. “If people want to get into a conflict with us, we’re quite prepared,” Abdullah...
The Jewish Press

Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties

Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
TheDailyBeast

Israel Is Now a Province of Red State America

​​On Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu and the most right-wing government in Israel’s history took office.Even before it was sworn in, the Cabinet-to-be had attained marked notoriety. A gaggle of mainstream Jewish leaders met at the Israeli embassy in D.C. to complain about the Jewish supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ policies favored by high-ranking ministers in the new government. Meanwhile, the White House has already held a high-level meeting to determine its approach to Netanyahu and his decidedly illiberal cast of coalition partners.The new crew’s marquee players tell the story. Itamar Ben-Gvir is the public security minister. In 2007, an Israeli court convicted him...
The Jewish Press

Iran Sentences Author to Death following Israeli Media Interviews

According to the BBC in Persian as well as Radio Zamaneh reporter Farzad Seifikaran, writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court. Details of the sentence have not yet been released. Saifikaran, a Bahman acquaintance, covered his activities for the peaceful coexistence of religions and reported on his two interviews with Israel’s Channels 12 and 13.
The Atlantic

Netanyahu’s Betrayal of Democracy Is a Betrayal of Israel

This past summer, I marked a personal milestone: 40 years since moving to Israel. The summer of 1982 was one of the lowest points in Israeli history. All of the ambivalence over Israel that would divide the Jewish people in the coming decades began to coalesce then, when Israel was fighting a war in Lebanon that large parts of the Israeli public regarded as unnecessary and deceitful.
The Jewish Press

Israel’s Ambassador to France Resigns in Protest Against Netanyahu Government

Israeli Ambassador to France Yael German on Thursday resigned from her post in protest against the incoming government of Benjamin Netanyahu. Before her political appointment as ambassador in 2021 by then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, German served as a Member of Knesset and as Health Minister with Yair Lapid’s leftwing Yesh Atid party. Before entering national politics, German served as a member of the Herzliya Municipal Council for the radical-leftwing Meretz party.
ABC News

New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism

The tourism minister of Israel's new hardline government on Sunday promised to invest in developing the West Bank, calling the occupied area “our local Tuscany.”. Haim Katz made the comments days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government took office, promising in its coalition guidelines to make West Bank settlement construction a top priority. His coalition includes far-right settler leaders in top posts.
The Jewish Press

IDF to Demolish Home of Ariel Industrial Zone Killer Mohammad Soof

The Israel Defense Forces announced Sunday that the home of terrorist Mohammad Soof is slated for demolition. The home was mapped out for destruction in the predawn hours immediately following a deadly attack on November 15, 2022 in which Soof murdered three Israelis and wounded three others. “The mapping was...
Deadline

Israeli Culture Minister Threatens To Claw Back State Funding From Local Doc ‘Two Kids A Day’ Exploring Detention Of Palestinian Children

Israel’s newly appointed Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar has lashed out against Israeli filmmaker David Wachsmann’s award-winning documentary Two Kids A Day, probing the country’s detention of Palestinian children in the West Bank, and is threatening to take back its state funding. The minister, who took up office in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new hard-right government at the end of December, has criticized the work for presenting Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers “as those who harm children, while terrorists are presented as innocent victims”. Zohar said he had requested Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to investigate whether it would be possible to...
The Jewish Press

Hamas Posts Undated Video, Allegedly of Israeli Hostage Avera Mengistu

Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization has posted an undated, unverified video of Israeli hostage Avera Mengistu in a purported “message” to outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi. If the video is found to be authentic, it could be the first sign of life from Mengistu since he entered Gaza in 2014.

