Vermont H.S. scores for Jan. 12: See how your favorite team fared
THURSDAY'S H.S. GAMES
Girls basketball
Mount Mansfield 42, Rice 31
MMU: Cherise Shamp 16 points. Delilah Locher 10 points.
R: Kelli Cieplicki 8 points. Atika Haji 8 points.
Note: Mount Mansfield led 20-12 at halftime of the Division I title rematch.
South Burlington 43, BFA-St. Albans 36
SB: Aleah Staley 14 points. Tori Griffin 10 points.
BFA: Ruby Dasaro 18 points. Jade Garceau 9 points.
Lyndon 62, Randolph 24
L: Delaney Raymond 18 points. Brooke'lyn Robinson 18 points. Molly Smith 12 points.
R: Ella Messier 6 points. Harmony Bradshaw 6 points.
Note: Raymond had a career-high and Smith made three treys in the first quarter.
Missisquoi 54, Colchester 48
Peoples 53, U-32 39
P: Shelby Wells 25 points. Josie Simone 8 points. Izzy Simone 8 points.
U: Caroline Richardson 15 points. Clara Wilson 14 points.
Note: Wells drained seven 3-pointers to power Peoples to its fourth straight win.
Harwood 32, Spaulding 25
H: Jill Rundle 16 points. Eloise Lilley 7 points, 4 steals.
Note: Harwood held Spaulding to zero field goals in the first half.
Oxbow 56, Rivendell 7
Thetford at Lamoille, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Champlain Valley, ppd.
St. Johnsbury at Essex, ppd.
Montpelier at Lake Region, ppd.
North Country at Mount Abraham, ppd. to Jan. 14
Boys basketball
Rice 73, Essex 41
R: Drew Bessette 17 points. Abdi Sharif 12 points.
E: Josh Brown 16 points.
Note: Rice won the third quarter 26-7 after holding just a 6-point lead at halftime.
Richford 67, BFA-Fairfax 51
Craftsbury at Twinfield/Cabot, ppd.
Gymnastics
South Burlington at Milton, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY'S H.S. GAMES
Girls basketball
North Country at Mount Abraham, 7 p.m.
BFA-Fairfax at Hazen, 7 p.m.
Milton at Twinfield, 7 p.m.
Richford at Williamstown, 7 p.m.
Northfield at Stowe, 7 p.m.
Danville at Winooski, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
BFA-St. Albans at Burlington (at Patrick Gym), 7:30 p.m.
Mount Mansfield at Colchester, 7 p.m.
St. Johnsbury at South Burlington, 7 p.m.
Lamoille at Harwood, 7 p.m.
Spaulding at Lake Region, 7 p.m.
Lyndon at Montpelier, 7 p.m.
Hazen at Randolph, 7 p.m.
Thetford at Peoples, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Mike Baker Classic at Essex, 5 p.m.
(Subject to change)
