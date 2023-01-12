ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont H.S. scores for Jan. 12: See how your favorite team fared

By Jacob Rousseau and Alex Abrami, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago

To report scores

Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com . Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls basketball

Mount Mansfield 42, Rice 31

MMU: Cherise Shamp 16 points. Delilah Locher 10 points.

R: Kelli Cieplicki 8 points. Atika Haji 8 points.

Note: Mount Mansfield led 20-12 at halftime of the Division I title rematch.

South Burlington 43, BFA-St. Albans 36

SB: Aleah Staley 14 points. Tori Griffin 10 points.

BFA: Ruby Dasaro 18 points. Jade Garceau 9 points.

Lyndon 62, Randolph 24

L: Delaney Raymond 18 points. Brooke'lyn Robinson 18 points. Molly Smith 12 points.

R: Ella Messier 6 points. Harmony Bradshaw 6 points.

Note: Raymond had a career-high and Smith made three treys in the first quarter.

Missisquoi 54, Colchester 48

Peoples 53, U-32 39

P: Shelby Wells 25 points. Josie Simone 8 points. Izzy Simone 8 points.

U: Caroline Richardson 15 points. Clara Wilson 14 points.

Note: Wells drained seven 3-pointers to power Peoples to its fourth straight win.

Harwood 32, Spaulding 25

H: Jill Rundle 16 points. Eloise Lilley 7 points, 4 steals.

Note: Harwood held Spaulding to zero field goals in the first half.

Oxbow 56, Rivendell 7

Thetford at Lamoille, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Champlain Valley, ppd.

St. Johnsbury at Essex, ppd.

Montpelier at Lake Region, ppd.

North Country at Mount Abraham, ppd. to Jan. 14

Boys basketball

Rice 73, Essex 41

R: Drew Bessette 17 points. Abdi Sharif 12 points.

E: Josh Brown 16 points.

Note: Rice won the third quarter 26-7 after holding just a 6-point lead at halftime.

Richford 67, BFA-Fairfax 51

Craftsbury at Twinfield/Cabot, ppd.

Gymnastics

South Burlington at Milton, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls basketball

North Country at Mount Abraham, 7 p.m.

BFA-Fairfax at Hazen, 7 p.m.

Milton at Twinfield, 7 p.m.

Richford at Williamstown, 7 p.m.

Northfield at Stowe, 7 p.m.

Danville at Winooski, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

BFA-St. Albans at Burlington (at Patrick Gym), 7:30 p.m.

Mount Mansfield at Colchester, 7 p.m.

St. Johnsbury at South Burlington, 7 p.m.

Lamoille at Harwood, 7 p.m.

Spaulding at Lake Region, 7 p.m.

Lyndon at Montpelier, 7 p.m.

Hazen at Randolph, 7 p.m.

Thetford at Peoples, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Mike Baker Classic at Essex, 5 p.m.

(Subject to change)

