Canelo Alvarez’s legacy will be forever “stained” if he doesn’t fight Benavidez & Morrell says promoter Lewkowicz

Leon Edwards says a fight with Jorge Masvidal needs to happen in the future. Leon Edwards seems to have his next bout right in front of him when he takes on Kamaru Usman in March. Although there were some questions regarding that matchup and the health of Usman, it seems that all systems are a go for that trilogy fight to happen at UFC 286 in London, England. The uncertainly surrounding Usman and an injury to his hand was the only thing holding up this rematch, and if that were to be the case it seems that Edwards was trying to plot a different matchup to take its place.

2 DAYS AGO