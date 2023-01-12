ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Canelo Alvarez’s legacy will be forever “stained” if he doesn’t fight Benavidez & Morrell says promoter Lewkowicz

 3 days ago
worldboxingnews.net

Mayweather vs Pacquiao II: Welterweight title offer possible in 2023

A Mayweather vs Pacquiao rematch would be considered for a vacant welterweight title once Errol Spence Jr. vacates the straps, World Boxing News understands. Boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, who met in the most lucrative Pay Per View of all time in 2017, are both signed to the same promotional company.
MMA Fighting

KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights

Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’

Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane booking

If you thought Stipe Miocic would bow out of the UFC Heavyweight Title picture, think again. The UFC heavyweight division was set on its ear when Francis Ngannou, who had been the reigning champion, was released. UFC President Dana White told reporters during a UFC Vegas 67 post-fight scrum that Ngannou turned down the biggest contract offer for a UFC heavyweight.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

Ciryl Gane Questions Jon Jones’ Path To Victory: ‘I Don’t Know What Is A Good Way To Win Against Me’

Ciryl Gane doesn’t see how Jon Jones can beat him at UFC 285. On Saturday, it was announced that the former UFC interim heavyweight champion will have yet another shot at undisputed gold. And no, it won’t be a rematch against champ Francis Ngannou, who has since departed from the UFC. Instead, Gane will welcome the legendary ‘Bones’ to the heavyweight division and he’s more than thrilled for the challenge.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
MMA Fighting

Ciryl Gane reacts to Francis Ngannou’s UFC exit, expects he will be tougher fight for Jon Jones

Ciryl Gane didn’t know Francis Ngannou was leaving the UFC when he posted a message on Twitter aimed at Jon Jones and a potential fight between them. Just a few days later, however, Gane got the news that he will face Jones at UFC 285 on March 4 to crown a new UFC heavyweight champion. The promotion was unable to come to terms with Ngannou on a new deal and released him from all contractual obligations, making him a free agent.
TMZ.com

Mike Tyson Says Gervonta Davis Can Become Boxing Legend

Gervonta Davis is going to love this ... Mike Tyson just heaped some huge praise onto the star boxer ... saying if the 28-year-old continues fighting at the level he's currently at, he can without a doubt become a legend in the sport. Iron Mike threw out the massive compliment...
sportszion.com

Ex-UFC star Nate Diaz brutally mocks Jake Paul’s family after encounter with his father

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s feud has been ongoing for several months now. Despite Jake’s efforts to capitalize on the dispute situation by taking it to the boxing ring, it never made it there. Although in a renewed attack on Paul, he uploaded a video of himself meeting Paul’s father Greg, which went viral immediately.
MiddleEasy

Leon Edwards Says He Gave Jorge Masvidal A Chance To Face Him In March

Leon Edwards says a fight with Jorge Masvidal needs to happen in the future. Leon Edwards seems to have his next bout right in front of him when he takes on Kamaru Usman in March. Although there were some questions regarding that matchup and the health of Usman, it seems that all systems are a go for that trilogy fight to happen at UFC 286 in London, England. The uncertainly surrounding Usman and an injury to his hand was the only thing holding up this rematch, and if that were to be the case it seems that Edwards was trying to plot a different matchup to take its place.
worldboxingnews.net

Roy Jones Jr. to battle IFBBPRO bodybuilder in Metaverse fight

World Boxing News has been informed of a Roy Jones Jr. return to action in combat sports this spring but not as we know and love him. Following his exhibition with Mike Tyson in 2020 and the fact that he’s getting a bit long in the tooth to punch others, the former pound-for-pound king is entering the Metaverse.
bjpenndotcom

Tony Bellew warns former UFC Heavyweight Champion not to crossover into boxing: “He will not survive”

Former boxing world champion Tony Bellew doesn’t believe Francis Ngannou has much of a shot if he shares the ring with Tyson Fury. Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, is now a free agent. Negotiations with the UFC didn’t pan out, and now the UFC Heavyweight Championship is vacant. Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones will clash to determine the new heavyweight kingpin at UFC 285 on March 4.
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis posts DMs with Eddie Hearn on Twitter

By Huck Allen: Gervonta Davis posted a DM of a conversation he had with Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn today on Twitter, asking him why he made a comment about him not being a “deep thinker” or an “articulate” person. Hearn explained to Gervonta that his...

