Chick-fil-A opening in Billings soon, opening day drive thru queue planned to start on King Ave.

Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Montana
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Montana this week. Read on to learn more. This week on Thursday, January 19, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Montana restaurant location in Billings.
yourbigsky.com
New Town Pump Opens on West End
The newest Town Pump is now open on Billings’ West End. It is the only gasoline and convenience store of its size on the West End and its opening has long been anticipated. It makes it much more convenient for travelers who use Shiloh Road coming off of I90 to fill up and get food and sundries in town.
Billings Welcomes Chick-Fil-A on Jan 19th for Grand Opening Day
It's almost here, chicken lovers! Chick-Fil-A will be officially open to the public on January 19th, at 670 S. 24th Street West. If you are looking for your fix of great chicken, not much longer to wait now!. Local Heros Recognized. On opening day, Chick-Fil-A Billings plans to celebrate 100...
yourbigsky.com
Three car accident at 24th & Central slows traffic
UPDATE January 15, 2023, 4:00 pm – The accident scene has been cleared and the road is open and safe to drive following the three-car collision. Billings Fire and Police are re-directing traffic into single lanes at 24th and Central Avenue early Sunday afternoon after a three-car accident. Fortunately,...
KULR8
Highway 12 closed between Harlowton and Lavina after semi hits overpass
HARLOWTON, Mont. - A semi-truck crash has part of Highway 12 closed. A semi-truck hit the Slayton Overpass, causing the closure Sunday morning, according to the Wheatland County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office reports the highway is closed between Harlowton and Lavina. Anyone traveling in the area is asked to...
Chick-fil-A sets opening date for new Billings restaurant: Jan. 19
The Atlanta-based chain restaurant will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 670 S. 24th St. W., right in front of Fuel Fitness.
Darlington Custom Leather in Roscoe searching to expand its 'Montana Made' store
Val and TJ Marshall are hoping to expand their Montana Made custom leather business beyond online sales and space at a Red Lodge storefront.
KULR8
Tiny's Tavern in Billings celebrates 40th anniversary
BILLINGS, Mont. - Tiny's Tavern celebrated 40 years in business with a celebration Saturday afternoon, continuing being owned and operated by the same three original founders. "We were really anxious about doing it," said Curt Grimm, one of the founders and owners of Tiny's Tavern. "None of us had ever run a bar or even bartended. There was a lot of trial and error."
Late Night Robbery on 4900 Block of Southgate Drive in Billings
Tonight around 8:07 PM, two teenagers stole items from a convenience store at the 4900 block of Southgate Drive. One store employee was assaulted. At some point, one suspect dropped a gun which accidentally discharged into his own foot. A suspect has been arrested and remanded into Youth Services, and...
Has This Beloved Billings Business Closed Their Doors Forever?
Last week, in driving down 6th Avenue North (and hoping the high-speed raceway drivers don't hit me) I saw a sign on a business that is well known in Billings for their Fish and Chips... With or without vinegar?. Crazy Mary's Fish N Chips at 1404 6th Avenue North has...
KULR8
Footloose Montana organizes animal trap safety workshops for pet owners
BILLINGS, Mt: Many Montanans are surprised to learn that hundreds of domestic dogs have been accidentally caught in traps over the last ten years and not all captures are reported. In fact, according to a report from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, at least 266 domestic dogs were accidentally caught...
Mark’s Friday Fragments: Double Shot of Shingles, YC Crime Rate, and Missing My Brother
I have had the most songs requested in a week for a very long time. I wonder what brought those on?. It sounds like I'd better get the shingles shot. We heard everyone telling their stories, from the people who got sick from getting the shot to the people that we heard from that are still suffering the effects of having shingles years ago. And I certainly don't want shingles in my eyes. And if I can find somebody who will chill a shingles shot, I'll have a double.
Man injured in house fire west of Billings
The fire at 545 Pike Court Dr. started in a garage, and the homeowner exited through a window and suffered minor injuries.
KULR8
Billings police looking for information on suspect who robbed Treasure Cove Casino in December
BILLINGS, Mont. - The public is being asked to help identify the suspect involved in an armed robbery at the Treasure Cove Casino in December. According to the Billings Police Department, the suspect robbed the casino at 909 S 32nd St. W at 8:43 pm on Dec. 4. The suspect...
KULR8
Family attacked during Sunday night standoff releases statement
BILLINGS, Mont. - The following is a statement from the Brady family regarding the events of Sunday, January 8th, when their home was invaded while they were having a reportedly birthday:. The Brady family asked anyone who wants to help support their family and help them take care of Erik...
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
yourbigsky.com
“I was surprised to find her alive when I opened the door,” said Mike Fisher, a good samaritan who, along with his wife, helped save a crash victim Sunday
Heroism is still alive. If Mike Fisher hadn’t made the choice to help a crash victim Sunday on Billings’ West End, her circumstances would have assuredly been different. “It looked like something out of a movie watching it happen. I was very surprised to find her alive when I opened the door. And, when I realized she didn’t need CPR but was seizing, I didn’t know how to help her so I called my wife, a former pediatric ICU nurse,” said Mike Fisher.
KULR8
Community judges needed for this year’s Montana Speech and Debate State Tournament
BILLINGS, Mont. - Judges are needed for this year’s Montana Speech and Debate State Tournament in Billings at Skyview High School. Around 300 community judges are needed for the tournament on Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28. Events will range from single and partner debates and extemporaneous speaking...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow/freezing rain possible Monday morning
Moisture streaming up from the southwest will tag-team with a trough bringing a chance of light snow tonight through tomorrow
Billings, Do You Know Owners of These Dogs Spotted Around Town?
I used to have my own dog walking business. It was quite successful and I did it for 5 years until the pandemic started. I walked all different types of dogs like a Pomeranian, a Shiatsu, a Coon and Basset hound, and of course all the different mutts we love.
