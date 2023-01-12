If it has not already, diabetes is likely to impact someone you love. Prior to the pandemic, diabetes was the seventh-leading cause of death in both our state and the country. According to the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Survey, more than 1 out of every 10 adults in Arizona has diabetes. When combined with prediabetes, 1 out of every 4 Arizonans is affected.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO