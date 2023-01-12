Read full article on original website
Defeating diabetes in Arizona
If it has not already, diabetes is likely to impact someone you love. Prior to the pandemic, diabetes was the seventh-leading cause of death in both our state and the country. According to the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Survey, more than 1 out of every 10 adults in Arizona has diabetes. When combined with prediabetes, 1 out of every 4 Arizonans is affected.
ADOT: Be prepared for rain, snow to impact travel midway into weekend
This weekend may start out with pleasant weather, but drivers should be prepared for slick and potentially hazardous conditions on the state’s highways once a winter storm system starts to bring rain to the Valley and snow to the Arizona high country in the coming days. The Arizona Department...
