saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota Vikings getting blasted on social media for questionable trick play involving Kirk Cousins
The Minnesota Vikings tried to pull a fast one in Sunday’s playoff game against the New York Giants. Kirk Cousins was used in a trick play to try and pick up a first down. Cousins caught the snap in shotgun and flipped the ball to WR Justin Jefferson. Jefferson then threw the ball back to Cousins, who didn’t even gain a yard on third down. The Giants’ defense was not fooled one bit by what Minnesota tried to do.
Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers are still hoping to get Jimmy Garoppolo back from injury during their playoff run. However, even if he does return, it may not be in the role that was initially envisioned. Garoppolo is aggressively working to return from his broken foot, potentially for the NFC Championship or Super Bowl if the... The post Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bring Me The Sports
Giants player released from hospital after hit during Vikings game
Good news for Giants special teamer Jason Pinnock.
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
Yardbarker
Anonymous teammate says Cardinals 'created a monster' by paying Kyler Murray
It appears quarterback Kyler Murray may not be the most popular figure inside the Arizona Cardinals locker room this winter. Well-known NFL insider Michael Silver reported for Bally Sports that an unnamed Cardinals veteran said that "it was like they created a monster" when the franchise paid Murray last year.
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Announcement
Will Sean Payton coach in the NFL next season? It may all depend on one AFC West team: the Los Angeles Chargers. According to CBS, Payton "has had his eyes" on the Los Angeles Chargers head coaching job. The only issue is the Chargers have yet to fire current head coach Brandon Staley. ...
Giants DB Jason Pinnock Hospitalized After Win Over Vikings
New York Giants defensive back Jason Pinnock did not return after suffering an abdomen injury during his team’s 31-24 victory... The post Giants DB Jason Pinnock Hospitalized After Win Over Vikings appeared first on Outsider.
Giants vs. Vikings: NFL experts make Wild Card picks
The New York Giants (9-7-1) will visit the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 3-point road underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some...
NFL Head Coach Rumored To Be 'Done' With Coaching
A recently fired NFL head coach is rumored to be "done" with the sport - for now, anyway. The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a disappointing, playoff-less 2022 season. Kingsbury has reportedly jetted off to Thailand with no return date in site. According to reports, ...
Report: Rams Make Official Decision On Matthew Stafford For 2023
The gang is getting back together in Los Angeles. One day after Rams head coach Sean McVay informed the organization that he plans to return to the sidelines for the 2023 season, the team made a move to ensure his quarterback will be back, as well. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the ...
Kliff Kingsbury ‘Bought a One-Way Ticket to Thailand,’ but May Have to Come Back Sooner Than Planned
Kliff Kingsbury got out of town after the Cardinals fired him, but jobs with the Rams or Patriots could lure him back to coaching. The post Kliff Kingsbury ‘Bought a One-Way Ticket to Thailand,’ but May Have to Come Back Sooner Than Planned appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Sporting News
Kliff Kingsbury buys one-way ticket to Thailand, telling NFL teams he's 'not interested in returning,' report says
Sometimes NFL coaches need a change of scenery. Kliff Kingsbury took that a bit to heart. Kingsbury lost his job on Black Monday, one of the few NFL head coaches to actually get axed on the day after the NFL regular season. While the former Cardinals coach is remains a hot commodity in coaching searches, particularly offensive coordinator jobs, interested employers will have to cross international borders to track him down.
Playoff Preview, Vikings Host Giants Today in Minneapolis
The Minnesota Vikings look to build on their 13-4 regular season record when they host the New York Giants in a Wild Card Weekend NFC playoff matchup this afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings wrapped up the regular season last Sunday with a 29-17 win against the Bears in...
Vikings’ Bradbury to start on Sunday
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury has been cleared to return to the starting lineup. He missed the last five games of the regular season with a back injury. Coach Kevin O’Connell announced that Bradbury would start against the New York Giants in the wild card round playoff game. Austin Schlottman started […]
NBC Sports
Purdy explains high step on first-down run, vein-injection celly
Rookie Brock Purdy is cherishing every moment as the 49ers' starting quarterback, as evidenced by his emphatic on-field celebrations. When asked by reporters after the 49ers' 41-23 wild-card playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks about his high step on a first-down run and other celebrations, the 23-year-old explained it all happens on the fly.
Giants’ Xavier McKinney emerges from some dark moments to make final stop against Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a moment Xavier McKinney was waiting for, but he did not know if it would ever come. With the Giants clinging to a seven-point lead and the Minnesota Vikings moving toward midfield, McKinney was tasked with covering T.J. Hockenson, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end who might just be more powerful than a locomotive.
Packers players, Giants troll Vikings after Wild Card loss
How did the Packers do in the playo...yeah ok they can have this one.
