Chicago, IL

saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota Vikings getting blasted on social media for questionable trick play involving Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings tried to pull a fast one in Sunday’s playoff game against the New York Giants. Kirk Cousins was used in a trick play to try and pick up a first down. Cousins caught the snap in shotgun and flipped the ball to WR Justin Jefferson. Jefferson then threw the ball back to Cousins, who didn’t even gain a yard on third down. The Giants’ defense was not fooled one bit by what Minnesota tried to do.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers are still hoping to get Jimmy Garoppolo back from injury during their playoff run. However, even if he does return, it may not be in the role that was initially envisioned. Garoppolo is aggressively working to return from his broken foot, potentially for the NFC Championship or Super Bowl if the... The post Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired

An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Anonymous teammate says Cardinals 'created a monster' by paying Kyler Murray

It appears quarterback Kyler Murray may not be the most popular figure inside the Arizona Cardinals locker room this winter. Well-known NFL insider Michael Silver reported for Bally Sports that an unnamed Cardinals veteran said that "it was like they created a monster" when the franchise paid Murray last year.
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Announcement

Will Sean Payton coach in the NFL next season? It may all depend on one AFC West team: the Los Angeles Chargers.  According to CBS, Payton "has had his eyes" on the Los Angeles Chargers head coaching job.  The only issue is the Chargers have yet to fire current head coach Brandon Staley. ...
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Rumored To Be 'Done' With Coaching

A recently fired NFL head coach is rumored to be "done" with the sport - for now, anyway. The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a disappointing, playoff-less 2022 season. Kingsbury has reportedly jetted off to Thailand with no return date in site. According to reports, ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Athlon Sports

Report: Rams Make Official Decision On Matthew Stafford For 2023

The gang is getting back together in Los Angeles. One day after Rams head coach Sean McVay informed the organization that he plans to return to the sidelines for the 2023 season, the team made a move to ensure his quarterback will be back, as well. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the ...
Sporting News

Kliff Kingsbury buys one-way ticket to Thailand, telling NFL teams he's 'not interested in returning,' report says

Sometimes NFL coaches need a change of scenery. Kliff Kingsbury took that a bit to heart. Kingsbury lost his job on Black Monday, one of the few NFL head coaches to actually get axed on the day after the NFL regular season. While the former Cardinals coach is remains a hot commodity in coaching searches, particularly offensive coordinator jobs, interested employers will have to cross international borders to track him down.
KELOLAND

Vikings’ Bradbury to start on Sunday

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury has been cleared to return to the starting lineup. He missed the last five games of the regular season with a back injury. Coach Kevin O’Connell announced that Bradbury would start against the New York Giants in the wild card round playoff game. Austin Schlottman started […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Purdy explains high step on first-down run, vein-injection celly

Rookie Brock Purdy is cherishing every moment as the 49ers' starting quarterback, as evidenced by his emphatic on-field celebrations. When asked by reporters after the 49ers' 41-23 wild-card playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks about his high step on a first-down run and other celebrations, the 23-year-old explained it all happens on the fly.

