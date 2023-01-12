ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Lane Johnson Has 4-Word Message For Eagles Fans

The Philadelphia Eagles' first-round bye will be a huge help when it comes to the recovery of star right tackle Lane Johnson. Johnson suffered a torn adductor during a Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He ultimately decided to forgo a season-ending surgery and returned to practice this week. ...
Giants DC Wink Martindale gets head coach interview with 1 team

Wink Martindale has helped the New York Giants turn things around after five straight losing seasons, and his work has caught the attention of at least one rival team. The Indianapolis Colts have requested permission to interview Martindale for their vacant head coach job, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports. That is the first known... The post Giants DC Wink Martindale gets head coach interview with 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eagles star reveals very selfless move

The Philadelphia Eagles were dealt a big blow in Week 16 when right tackle Lane Johnson went down with a core muscle injury and it looked like he would need surgery. But in a surprising turn of events, he’s returned to practice and it looks like he’s preparing to play for the team in the Read more... The post Eagles star reveals very selfless move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Philadelphia Eagles Divisional Round matchup is set

While the Philadelphia Eagles sat idle on their bye week, we all were retaught some age-old lessons thanks to the first five games of the NFL’s Wild Card Round. Regular-season records mean nothing. It doesn’t matter if your team won 13 games or nine. Anyone can be beaten by anyone at any time.
Lane Johnson provides an injury update Eagles fans will love on Pat McAfee show

Eagles fans are waiting with bated breath to hear whether or not Lane Johnson will play in the NFL Divisional Round. He provided a pretty clear update. Forget waiting for Adam Schefter or some other reporter to Tweet it out. These days we get it straight from the source, baby! After Lamar Jackson took his injury rumors into his own hands this week, Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson did just the same when he appeared on the Pat McAffee show on Friday.
