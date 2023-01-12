Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At RiskPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
The richest woman in Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
Philly Squatter Issue PersistsAlexCapPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Eagles will host Giants in Divisional Round of NFL Playoffs this weekend
The Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Giants DB Jason Pinnock Hospitalized After Win Over Vikings
New York Giants defensive back Jason Pinnock did not return after suffering an abdomen injury during his team’s 31-24 victory... The post Giants DB Jason Pinnock Hospitalized After Win Over Vikings appeared first on Outsider.
Lane Johnson Has 4-Word Message For Eagles Fans
The Philadelphia Eagles' first-round bye will be a huge help when it comes to the recovery of star right tackle Lane Johnson. Johnson suffered a torn adductor during a Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He ultimately decided to forgo a season-ending surgery and returned to practice this week. ...
Position Breakdown for Eagles-Giants and Which Team Has the Edge
The two teams will play for a third time on Saturday, this time with the winner moving on to the NFC Championship Game, but which team holds the positional advantage?
NFL officials concerned teams still abusing Rooney Rule, ‘low’ confidence minority head coaches hired in 2023
As the 2022 NFL coaching carousel begins with five head-coaching vacancies around the National Football League, there are reportedly renewed
Giants DC Wink Martindale gets head coach interview with 1 team
Wink Martindale has helped the New York Giants turn things around after five straight losing seasons, and his work has caught the attention of at least one rival team. The Indianapolis Colts have requested permission to interview Martindale for their vacant head coach job, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports. That is the first known... The post Giants DC Wink Martindale gets head coach interview with 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eagles star reveals very selfless move
The Philadelphia Eagles were dealt a big blow in Week 16 when right tackle Lane Johnson went down with a core muscle injury and it looked like he would need surgery. But in a surprising turn of events, he’s returned to practice and it looks like he’s preparing to play for the team in the Read more... The post Eagles star reveals very selfless move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson Named First-Team All-Pro, 4 Eagles Earn Second-Team
If Jason Kelce ultimately decides to retire at the end of the Eagles’ playoff run, he will be going out at the very tip-top of his game. The Eagles center was named first-team Associated Press All-Pro on Friday for a fifth time. He has been named All-Pro in five of his last six seasons.
Philadelphia Eagles Divisional Round matchup is set
While the Philadelphia Eagles sat idle on their bye week, we all were retaught some age-old lessons thanks to the first five games of the NFL’s Wild Card Round. Regular-season records mean nothing. It doesn’t matter if your team won 13 games or nine. Anyone can be beaten by anyone at any time.
Sporting News
NFL playoff bracket 2023: Updated TV schedule, channels, scores for AFC & NFC divisional round
One more weekend until the championship rounds. With Super Wild Card Weekend all but in the rearview mirror, things aren't much clearer than they were prior to it. In the AFC, all four top seeds advanced, while the NFC's two juggernauts top the divisional round. The Eagles (No. 1 seed)...
Lane Johnson provides an injury update Eagles fans will love on Pat McAfee show
Eagles fans are waiting with bated breath to hear whether or not Lane Johnson will play in the NFL Divisional Round. He provided a pretty clear update. Forget waiting for Adam Schefter or some other reporter to Tweet it out. These days we get it straight from the source, baby! After Lamar Jackson took his injury rumors into his own hands this week, Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson did just the same when he appeared on the Pat McAffee show on Friday.
James Harden drops truth bomb on developing chemistry with Joel Embiid in Sixers offense
The duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid is highly talented but still somewhat of a work in progress. Even as the Philadelphia 76ers’ two stars learn to play together, they are providing some exciting results. In the Sixers’ win over the Utah Jazz, they came together on the biggest play of the game to get the win.
Phillies Sign Top International Prospect
The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly agreed to terms with a top-15 prospect on international signing day.
Comments / 0