NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games.
Browns owners squandered money and mortgaged team’s future, yet Bernie Kosar got sacked
Much has been made, locally and nationally, about the stark juxtaposition here: Cleveland Browns owners raided the bank, mortgaged the team’s future and sold their souls to hire a serial sexual predator as quarterback -- yet Bernie Kosar gets fired from his Browns radio gig for placing a legal bet on the Browns vs. Steelers.
Ravens vs Bengals props & same-game parlay
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. All six NFL Wild Card Weekend games feature teams that have played this season. In some cases, three of them include...
Brothers Justice and Dax Hill set to face off in NFL playoffs: ‘It’s crazy those dreams became reality’
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Bengals rookie safety Dax Hill’s childhood dreams are coming full circle. Like any young, aspiring football star, Hill dreamed of reaching the NFL from his earliest days growing up in Tulsa, Okla. So did his older brother, Justice, who’s currently a running back for the Baltimore Ravens.
Cavaliers flounder in the fourth quarter as Timberwolves catch fire: Behind the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tired legs and a flu-ridden Donovan Mitchell contributed to a Cavaliers group that ran out of gas in the fourth quarter as they fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 110-102, at the Target Center on Saturday night. The Cavaliers dropped back to fourth place in the Eastern Conference...
Cleveland Cavaliers run out of gas at end of long road trip, lose to Minnesota Timberwolves 110-102
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Cleveland Cavaliers still haven’t figured out the winning road formula. Despite leading by a game-high 14 points early in the second half, the exhausted, road-weary Cavs capped their five-game cross-country road trip with a 110-102 loss to the streaking Minnesota Timberwolves. Cleveland went 2-3 on this roadie. It is 9-13 away from the friendly confines of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Why did Franmil Reyes fall so fast with the Guardians? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: With all the improvements the Guardians made last year with...
Why the Bengals should be concerned after their playoff win over Ravens: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Deja vu. After last year’s wild card over the Raiders came down to the final play of the game, the Cincinnati Bengals open this year’s postseason with a win over the Baltimore Ravens in very similar fashion. There was no interception from Germaine Pratt to...
Former Cleveland 2B Carlos Baerga goes from hits to scoops: The week in baseball
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Carlos Baerga always had time for reporters when he played for the Indians. Now he’s become one. Baerga, who spent 14 years in the big leagues, hosts a popular podcast in Puerto Rico called “I Love Sports with Carlos Baerga and Friends.”. During the winter...
Cavaliers big men provide a boost in Portland: Behind the Numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers built their comeback win Thursday in Portland from the inside out, getting strong contributions from the frontcourt tandem of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley in a 119-113 victory against the Blazers. Allen tied his season high with 24 points and grabbed a team-high 10...
The return of Ricky Rubio and Caris LeVert’s future with the Cleveland Cavaliers: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- When we last saw Ricky Rubio in a Cavaliers uniform, he was playing some of the best basketball of his career. A torn ACL took Rubio away from Cleveland last season, but he’s now back with the team, making his debut on Thursday night in a win over Portland.
‘We started moving and cutting and things broke loose’: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Minnesota Timberwolves withstood a physically and emotionally spent Cavaliers team to gut out a 110-102 victory at the Target Center on Saturday night. The Timberwolves have won six of their last seven games and five straight at home. The Cavaliers were riding the tail end of...
Bengals vs. Ravens prediction: Lamar Jackson’s absence will loom large in wild card round
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Lamar Jackson ain’t walking through that door. Jackson took to social media earlier this week to explain why he wouldn’t be suiting up for the Ravens wild card game against the Bengals this weekend. That leaves their playoff fate in the hands of Tyler...
Anderson Varejao hired by Cleveland Cavaliers as player development consultant and global ambassador, sources say
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Anderson Varejao has rejoined the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sources tell cleveland.com that Varejao, who played 13 of his 14 NBA seasons in Cleveland, has been hired as a player development consultant and global ambassador. While the longtime center and fan favorite had been making periodic visits to the team’s practice facility and lending a hand in any way he could, Varejao is back with the organization in a full-time capacity after officially retiring from basketball at any level.
