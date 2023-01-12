ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Cleveland.com

Ravens vs Bengals props & same-game parlay

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. All six NFL Wild Card Weekend games feature teams that have played this season. In some cases, three of them include...
BALTIMORE, MD
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers run out of gas at end of long road trip, lose to Minnesota Timberwolves 110-102

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Cleveland Cavaliers still haven’t figured out the winning road formula. Despite leading by a game-high 14 points early in the second half, the exhausted, road-weary Cavs capped their five-game cross-country road trip with a 110-102 loss to the streaking Minnesota Timberwolves. Cleveland went 2-3 on this roadie. It is 9-13 away from the friendly confines of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cleveland.com

Why did Franmil Reyes fall so fast with the Guardians? Hey, Hoynsie

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: With all the improvements the Guardians made last year with...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Anderson Varejao hired by Cleveland Cavaliers as player development consultant and global ambassador, sources say

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Anderson Varejao has rejoined the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sources tell cleveland.com that Varejao, who played 13 of his 14 NBA seasons in Cleveland, has been hired as a player development consultant and global ambassador. While the longtime center and fan favorite had been making periodic visits to the team’s practice facility and lending a hand in any way he could, Varejao is back with the organization in a full-time capacity after officially retiring from basketball at any level.
CLEVELAND, OH

