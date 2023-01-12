Boys basketball statistical leaders: Cornerstone Christian sophomore Quinn ‘Turtle’ Kwasniak tops scoring charts

Read full article on original website
Solon’s big weekend could be Comets’ coming of age moment: Boys basketball rewind
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The low point of Solon’s season prompted Caleb Walker to invite all of his teammates to his house. They watched film of their 31-point loss last week at Medina, assessed their deficiencies and took it to heart. Coach Tony DeCesare noticed a difference in his boys basketball team when they returned to practice from Walker’s house.
Season’s best times as two Titans make the finals at Ohio State University High School Qualifer
January 14, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio – Your Lorain Titan track team was back in action on a cold Saturday in Columbus at Ohio State Universities’ French Field House. A contingent of 12 student athletes left Lorain at 7 am for the long journey south to Columbus to meet up with some of the top talent in central Ohio.
Cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25: Gilmour Academy rises ahead of big matchups
CLEVELAND, Ohio — There are no major changes in the cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25, as the top seven teams all remain the same from last week. The biggest change is the continued fall of Solon, which was ranked as high as No. 2 but has suffered a few key injuries and has lost consecutive games to Archbishop Hoban and Medina. This week the Comets come in at No. 12.
Guardians run the arbitration table by signing all seven eligible players
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians reached one-year deals Friday with all seven of their players who were eligible for salary arbitration. Right-hander James Karinchak was the last to sign, agreeing to a one-year $1.5 million deal after making $714,000 last season. Right-hander Shane Bieber and shortstop Amed Rosario were the...
See Lebron James and family celebrate his son, Bronny, at ‘Senior Night’
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- When Lebron James isn’t making buckets on the basketball court, he’s sitting courtside watching his eldest son Bronny, play. Most recently, James and his wife Savannah, their daughter, Zhuri, 8, and his other son Bryce, 15, supported Bronny for his “senior night” at Sierra Canyon High School.
Dozens attend the 1st Annual Eastside Chess Tournament in East Cleveland
Progress with Chess and the East Cleveland Public Library organized the event to help encourage and promote tournament chess in the community.
Some may not like it, but Progressive Field renovations are a good idea – Terry’s Talkin’ Guardians
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I still think of Progressive Field as “the new ballpark.”. When the renovations of what once was Jacobs Field are finished by 2025, it will seem like new. But the fact is the ballpark was opened in 1994. That’s 29 years ago. It’s the 11th oldest stadium among MLB’s 30 franchises.
Vikings Use Big Runs to Take Down McKinley 58-42
In a game of runs, Hoover (6-5) made the most of theirs as they took down the Bulldogs (5-6) 58-42 Friday night at Canton Memorial Fieldhouse. Senior forward Hunter Ross was the games top scorer, finishing with 18 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter. After a layup from McKinley sophomore Keith Quincy
Ted Rivers
The Best TV Shows Set in Cleveland
Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years.
Akron man sentenced for shooting at kids playing basketball
An Akron man was sentenced to prison for shooting at two children as they played basketball in the street.
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
Mega Millions: Winning numbers drawn for massive $1.35B jackpot
Feeling lucky on this Friday the 13th? Mega Millions just drew tonight's winning numbers for the massive $1.35 billion jackpot.
Missing mother from Barberton found safe in Jackson, Tenn., police confirm
The 25-year-old missing mother from Barberton was located in Jackson, Tenn. on Sunday by the Jackson Police Department, according to a news release from the Barberton Police Department.
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for soul food, you should consider visiting this local restaurant. To start, patrons recommend the soul rolls (egg rolls filled with chicken, greens, black beans, and roasted corn and served with spicy remoulade sauce on the side), fried green tomatoes, or catfish fingers, which are coated with corn flour before being deep-fried. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the crispy honey glazed fried chicken or catfish, which you can get either deep-fried or blackened. As for sides, check out the baked candied yams, house potatoes (which are sliced and baked in a tasty cream sauce), or collard greens, which have a bit of a kick.
Free Things to Do on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Akron & Cleveland, Ohio
There are many free things to do on Sunday and Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Akron and Cleveland, Ohio with your family this year. Free Things to Do on Sunday, Jan 15th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Akron. Akron-Summit County Public Library for an MLK...
The Nauti Mermaid shuts down in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Nauti Mermaid has shut down. The Warehouse District restaurant posted on its website its final day was this past Sunday, Jan. 8.
‘One of the hardest goodbyes’: Nauti Mermaid in Cleveland’s Warehouse District closes
The restaurant opened in 2004 and its owners took over in 2010. Its last day was Sunday, Jan. 8.
Win Tickets to the Legendz of the Streetz: Reloaded Tour!
Legendary hip-hop acts are coming to Cleveland and we want to send someone for free!. Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, T.I., Trina and more are all coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, March 3!. For your chance to go for free, this weekend only, text 93TICKETS to 23845!. “LEGENDZ...
Inside Cleveland's plan to become an 18-hour city
Cleveland wants to become an 18-hour city, but transforming into a second-tier market with major growth potential won't be easy. Driving the news: Last week, real estate firm Bedrock Enterprises announced plans to buy 3.17 acres of land in downtown's Gateway District. The site is part of Cleveland's $3.5 billion...
Avon Lake seeking citizen, project of the year nominations: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Now is your chance to recognize someone or a project that is making an impact on the Avon Lake community. Applications for the 2023 Avon Lake Community Council’s Citizen of the Year and Project of the Year are now being accepted. Both nominations are for individuals or groups that have shown significant involvement in and dedication to the community of Avon Lake, according to a press release.
