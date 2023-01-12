ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Boys basketball statistical leaders: Cornerstone Christian sophomore Quinn ‘Turtle’ Kwasniak tops scoring charts

By Matt Goul, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Cleveland.com

Solon’s big weekend could be Comets’ coming of age moment: Boys basketball rewind

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The low point of Solon’s season prompted Caleb Walker to invite all of his teammates to his house. They watched film of their 31-point loss last week at Medina, assessed their deficiencies and took it to heart. Coach Tony DeCesare noticed a difference in his boys basketball team when they returned to practice from Walker’s house.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25: Gilmour Academy rises ahead of big matchups

CLEVELAND, Ohio — There are no major changes in the cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25, as the top seven teams all remain the same from last week. The biggest change is the continued fall of Solon, which was ranked as high as No. 2 but has suffered a few key injuries and has lost consecutive games to Archbishop Hoban and Medina. This week the Comets come in at No. 12.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Guardians run the arbitration table by signing all seven eligible players

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians reached one-year deals Friday with all seven of their players who were eligible for salary arbitration. Right-hander James Karinchak was the last to sign, agreeing to a one-year $1.5 million deal after making $714,000 last season. Right-hander Shane Bieber and shortstop Amed Rosario were the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Hustle Sports News

Vikings Use Big Runs to Take Down McKinley 58-42

In a game of runs, Hoover (6-5) made the most of theirs as they took down the Bulldogs (5-6) 58-42 Friday night at Canton Memorial Fieldhouse. Senior forward Hunter Ross was the games top scorer, finishing with 18 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter. After a layup from McKinley sophomore Keith Quincy
NORTH CANTON, OH
Ted Rivers

The Best TV Shows Set in Cleveland

Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for soul food, you should consider visiting this local restaurant. To start, patrons recommend the soul rolls (egg rolls filled with chicken, greens, black beans, and roasted corn and served with spicy remoulade sauce on the side), fried green tomatoes, or catfish fingers, which are coated with corn flour before being deep-fried. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the crispy honey glazed fried chicken or catfish, which you can get either deep-fried or blackened. As for sides, check out the baked candied yams, house potatoes (which are sliced and baked in a tasty cream sauce), or collard greens, which have a bit of a kick.
CLEVELAND, OH
Axios

Inside Cleveland's plan to become an 18-hour city

Cleveland wants to become an 18-hour city, but transforming into a second-tier market with major growth potential won't be easy. Driving the news: Last week, real estate firm Bedrock Enterprises announced plans to buy 3.17 acres of land in downtown's Gateway District. The site is part of Cleveland's $3.5 billion...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Avon Lake seeking citizen, project of the year nominations: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Now is your chance to recognize someone or a project that is making an impact on the Avon Lake community. Applications for the 2023 Avon Lake Community Council’s Citizen of the Year and Project of the Year are now being accepted. Both nominations are for individuals or groups that have shown significant involvement in and dedication to the community of Avon Lake, according to a press release.
AVON LAKE, OH

