Transferring is hard. Sure, in the era of the transfer portal, it’s easier than ever to find a new home. But going through the actual process? It can take a toll. Fortunately for Arkansas, Saylor Poffenbarger chose right the second time, transferring to the Razorbacks from UConn. And she hasn’t looked back. Poffenbarger has already earned four SEC Freshman of the Week honors, and has her eyes set on being the league’s freshman of the year. And she has plenty of motivation to achieve those goals. Saylor plays in honor of her late brother, who passed away tragically at age 4.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO