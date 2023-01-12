Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Brew 1/16: So Much Speed
Good morning. There’s starting your week well… and then there’s Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira winning the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship with a 23-under par score and receiving invitations to play in The Masters Tournament, the Open Championship, the U.S. Open, the Amateur Championship and the U.S. Amateur Championship later this year. Congrats, Mateo!
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shamar Easter, one-time Arkansas commit, clarifies future with Hogs
Shamar Easter is back in the fold at Arkansas. The 2023 tight end prospect originally committed to the Razorbacks but then backed off that pledge last month after Arkansas tight end coach Dowell Loggains left to take the offensive coordinator position at South Carolina. On Sunday, however, Easter announced via...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Episode 190: Saylor Poffenbarger
Transferring is hard. Sure, in the era of the transfer portal, it’s easier than ever to find a new home. But going through the actual process? It can take a toll. Fortunately for Arkansas, Saylor Poffenbarger chose right the second time, transferring to the Razorbacks from UConn. And she hasn’t looked back. Poffenbarger has already earned four SEC Freshman of the Week honors, and has her eyes set on being the league’s freshman of the year. And she has plenty of motivation to achieve those goals. Saylor plays in honor of her late brother, who passed away tragically at age 4.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Seniors Led the Way to a Hogs Win
Fayetteville, Ark. – Arkansas Swimming and Diving won 13 events as a team on Saturday afternoon to score a victory over Little Rock in the Razorback’s first meet of 2023. Razorback divers Regan Caufield, Gaby Bortnick, and Malea Martinez all scored personal-bests in one-meter and three-meter dive events, while grad students Kobie Melton, Alessia Feraguti, and Andrea Sansores all won multiple swimming events.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Vanderbilt Run Too Much for Razorbacks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt used a 20-3 run midway through the second half, including a 12-0 spurt, to take a 97-84 victory from #15/16 Arkansas Saturday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium. Vanderbilt led by as many as 14 (73-59) with 7:43 left. The Razorback worked their deficit to seven (78-71)...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Britton Wilson breaks 600m collegiate record at Arkansas Invite
FAYETTEVILLE – Razorback Britton Wilson opened the indoor track season with a collegiate record as runner-up in the 600m on Friday evening during the Arkansas Invitational held at the Randal Tyson Track Center. Wilson posted a time of 1:25.16 over the distance, breaking the previous collegiate record of 1:25.80...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Start Spring Season 2-0
SAN DIEGO – The Arkansas men’s tennis team went 2-0 on the day to start the spring season, earning Head Coach Jay Udwadia his first win as the coach of the Razorbacks. Arkansas started the day out with a tough matchup against the San Diego State Aztecs. The Razorbacks got the early 1-0 lead taking the doubles point. In the top slot, Melvin Manuel and Stefanos Savva defeated their opponents 6-4 followed by a 6-3 win on court two from the duo of Adrien Burdet and Alan Sau Franco.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Falls to Alabama in Barnhill Debut
Arkansas kicked off its home slate on Friday night and despite a big push in the final two rotations, the Hogs fell to the Crimson Tide, 195.525-196.525. While the team didn’t pull out a victory, the Hogs did outscore Alabama on three events: vault (49.150), beam (49.325) and floor (49.350).
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks speed on display at Arkansas Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE – Speed was on display with new Razorbacks during the Arkansas Invitational as a trio of sprinters set all-time top five marks in the 300m and 600m. In the mile, a sub-4-minute time was the award for Lexington Hilton in register a victory. Over 300m, the Razorback pair...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Three Razorbacks in the Top 5 at Latin America Amateur
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico – All four Razorbacks at the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship will be playing the weekend and three of those are among the top five after 36 holes. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira is second at -9 and one stroke back and Julian Perico is third...
KTLO
Lewis ‘Brant’ Barnes, 43, formerly of Mountain Home (Nelson-Berna)
The State of Arkansas lost its second most ambitious entrepreneur on Friday, January 6th. Lewis “Brant” Barnes, 43, of Tontitown, AR was born on June 28th, 1979 in Little Rock, AR to Marvin Lewis Barnes and Jana (Love) Barnes. Brant loved life, loved his family, and loved helping...
Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges
BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
fox5ny.com
Arkansas landowner stumbles upon hundreds of deer carcasses, prompting investigation
A landowner reportedly made a nightmarish discovery on his property in northwestern Arkansas when he encountered a pile of hundreds of deer carcasses along with an assortment of other animal bones. Not knowing if it was something supernatural or just plain freaky, the man contacted the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office...
Clarksville man faces jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses
A Clarksville man is facing jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses.
Fort Smith couple found dead by murder-suicide in Illinois
A Fort Smith couple was found dead in Illinois after what appears to be a murder-suicide on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Lawsuit filed over Arkansas jail inmate’s malnutrition death
The family of a man who died from dehydration and malnutrition while being held in a west Arkansas jail filed a federal lawsuit Friday claiming jail staff ignored his medical and mental health needs.
KHBS
Fayetteville police investigating "human remains" found behind home
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville death scene investigators combed the woods behind a home Wednesday after a person's dog discovered what appeared to be a human jawbone. That discovery led Fayetteville death scene investigators behind this home in a residential neighborhood near UAMS. "I think they have located other items,"...
Centerton parents react after two students hit by cars
Centerton parents are devasted to hear the news that two students were hit at school crosswalks in less than a week in Centerton.
KHBS
Centerton police investigating hit and run of Bentonville students
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The students were both hit during the morning commute at around 7 a.m. On Monday, a car hit a student when trying to cross between two other vehicles at Bentonville West High School. Then on Wednesday, a student on a bicycle was hit on Gamble Road...
House fire leaves one dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Wedington Fire Department (WFD) responded to a house fire in Wedington Woods on Saturday, Jan. 14, morning that left one person dead. WFD responded to the fire at around 6:15 a.m. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames blocking them from entering.
Comments / 0