Conserve water notice lifted for Meridian Twp., East Lansing

EAST LANSING - A conserve water notice for East Lansing-Meridian Water & Sewer Authority customers was lifted Thursday afternoon.

ELMWSA customers can now resume normal water consumption in East Lansing and Meridian Township, according to press releases from the municipalities.

ELMWSA issued the conserve water notice to customers Wednesday morning after one of the main transmission water lines was damaged during construction at the water treatment plant Tuesday.

A Wixom contractor was brought in to make the emergency repair for the damaged pipe. This caused ELMWSA to not be able to treat water for local residents, according to the release.

Water from the Lansing Board of Water & Light was supplied during repairs while ELMWSA's water supply was limited. The water supply remained safe for consumption throughout this notice and to avoid pressure loss in the system it was important for ELMWSA customers to conserve water.

ELMWSA Manager Joel Martinez said Wednesday there were no health risks at all during the notice, which was put out to ensure the safety of the distribution system itself, and BWL uses the same water treatment techniques as ELMWSA.

"Most people wouldn't even be able to tell the difference between drinking East Lansing or Meridian water or Lansing water," he said. "They are very similar water qualities. So hopefully most people didn't even realize anything was happening.”

People can contact Martinez for more information at 517-337-7535 or jmartinez@elmwsa.com.

