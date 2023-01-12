Most people outside of California view the state primarily through the lens of Los Angeles or one of the other coastal metropolises. However, anyone living in California knows that their state is much more diverse than that! In fact, California has one of the most ecologically diverse climates of any state in the US. From the deserts in the south to the snowy mountains in the north, this beautiful state has it all. Today, we are going to take a look at the lesser-known side of California – the snowier side. Let’s discover the snowiest place in California!

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO