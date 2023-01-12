ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in California

If you live in California and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely check them out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in California

Most people outside of California view the state primarily through the lens of Los Angeles or one of the other coastal metropolises. However, anyone living in California knows that their state is much more diverse than that! In fact, California has one of the most ecologically diverse climates of any state in the US. From the deserts in the south to the snowy mountains in the north, this beautiful state has it all. Today, we are going to take a look at the lesser-known side of California – the snowier side. Let’s discover the snowiest place in California!
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California gets more rain and snow, but dry days are ahead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns along a swollen river near Sacramento. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs

OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Surfline

The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California

Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Ranked Best Place to Live in California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - Forbes released an article listing Sacramento as the best place to live in California. The article considered the city size, crime rates, diversity, cost of living, and community amenities to determine the ranking."We love it here," says Sacramento resident Robert Didonato.Sacramento is number one, according to Forbes, the magazine considered data including crime rates cost of living, and available activities from major cities statewide and Sac-Town is on top."it is easy to live here," says Didonato, who moved from the bay area in the '90s."The education is good for our kids. The traffic isn't bad. The weather...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

In California, a drought turned to floods. Forecasters didn't see it coming.

Coming into this winter, California was mired in a three-year drought with forecasts offering little hope for relief anytime soon. Fast forward to today, and the state is waterlogged with as much as 10 to 20 inches of rain and up to 200 inches of snow in some locations in the past three weeks. The drought isn't over, but parched farmland and declining reservoir levels have been supplanted by raging rivers and deadly flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Disney revises pricing at its parks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Disney has revised its pricing and announced new discounts to look forward to. Self-parking will be free to guests staying at Disney World Resort Hotels, and annual pass holders will be able to visit theme parks after 2 p.m. on most days without reservations. At Disney Land in California, there will be more days that adult tickets will sell for $104 instead of $179.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy