4 Amazing Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely check them out.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in California
Most people outside of California view the state primarily through the lens of Los Angeles or one of the other coastal metropolises. However, anyone living in California knows that their state is much more diverse than that! In fact, California has one of the most ecologically diverse climates of any state in the US. From the deserts in the south to the snowy mountains in the north, this beautiful state has it all. Today, we are going to take a look at the lesser-known side of California – the snowier side. Let’s discover the snowiest place in California!
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped object
A California witness at Menifee reported watching a hovering blue-colored, disc-shaped object that moved away very fast at 2:36 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Looking ahead: when will relief arrive for California residents?
All eyes have been on the West Coast in recent weeks as round after round of rain and snow pummeled the region. Now, AccuWeather meteorologists say that a change in the weather pattern is on the way for the region - including some dry weather. The latest round of wet...
Two California Cities Named Among The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Travellers Worldwide put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
San Francisco got snubbed by Coachella, but 4 NorCal acts made the lineup
Four acts from the Bay Area and surrounding regions made the lineup.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in California
California knows how to party, but what’s a party without great pizza?. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in California.
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the beautiful state of California were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Player who won California lottery to collect millions over 30 years
The person who won $2 billion dollars in the California Powerball in the United States, has the possibility of cashing out once a year. This option became effective, after the two-month term to claim the money with the one-time payment elapsed.
SFGate
California gets more rain and snow, but dry days are ahead
LOS ANGELES (AP) — More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns along a swollen river near Sacramento. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm...
Sierra Sun
Above the rim: Ongoing winter storms lead to rapid rise for Lake Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — California has been getting hit with consistent winter storms for the past several weeks. With plenty more precipitation on the way, Lake Tahoe’s ski resorts aren’t the only spot in the basin reaping the benefits of the rapid snowfall. Only 30 days ago,...
KTVU FOX 2
Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs
OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
‘Sharknado!' waterspout caught on video in Northern California gets laughs on Reddit
A man on the Northern California coast caught a waterspout on video, and his reaction has sparked tons of laughter on Reddit.
Surfline
The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California
Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
Sacramento Ranked Best Place to Live in California
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - Forbes released an article listing Sacramento as the best place to live in California. The article considered the city size, crime rates, diversity, cost of living, and community amenities to determine the ranking."We love it here," says Sacramento resident Robert Didonato.Sacramento is number one, according to Forbes, the magazine considered data including crime rates cost of living, and available activities from major cities statewide and Sac-Town is on top."it is easy to live here," says Didonato, who moved from the bay area in the '90s."The education is good for our kids. The traffic isn't bad. The weather...
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
SFGate
In California, a drought turned to floods. Forecasters didn't see it coming.
Coming into this winter, California was mired in a three-year drought with forecasts offering little hope for relief anytime soon. Fast forward to today, and the state is waterlogged with as much as 10 to 20 inches of rain and up to 200 inches of snow in some locations in the past three weeks. The drought isn't over, but parched farmland and declining reservoir levels have been supplanted by raging rivers and deadly flooding.
NBC Los Angeles
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Three More Stores in Los Angeles, Orange Counties
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties. The company...
dakotanewsnow.com
Disney revises pricing at its parks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Disney has revised its pricing and announced new discounts to look forward to. Self-parking will be free to guests staying at Disney World Resort Hotels, and annual pass holders will be able to visit theme parks after 2 p.m. on most days without reservations. At Disney Land in California, there will be more days that adult tickets will sell for $104 instead of $179.
