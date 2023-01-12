Justin Rogers commits to the Auburn Tigers

The former Kentucky defensive lineman has chosen Auburn football.

Auburn football has added Kentucky defensive lineman Justin Rogers.

The former high-four star is the fourth defensive lineman to commit to the Tigers through the transfer portal in this cycle. Auburn now has the No. 4 transfer portal recruiting class in the nation.

Per a tweet from his personal account, Rogers said, "Now it’s time for me to open a new chapter and with that being said, I want to thank Auburn University’s staff for me this opportunity. PS #5 #WDE #WarEagle #auburnnation #auburnfootball #DetroitvsEverybody #Detroit "

Rogers appeared in 26 games over the course of three seasons for the Wildcats, playing all 13 this past season, primarily starting at nose guard. He accumulated 61 total tackles, five TFL, and 3.0 sacks, including a career-high 37 tackles this past season.

The 6-foot-3, 330-pound lineman is a valuable addition to the Tigers beefy defensive line. Rogers is the fourth 300-pound plus DL to choose Auburn in this cycle.

Rogers joins Maryland transfer Mosiah Nasili-Kite, Purdue transfer Lawrence Johnson, and Vanderbilt transfer Elijah McAllister on the defensive line through the portal.

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023

Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football

ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch