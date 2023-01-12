ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Justin Rogers commits to the Auburn Tigers

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20YARr_0kChM30q00

The former Kentucky defensive lineman has chosen Auburn football.

Auburn football has added Kentucky defensive lineman Justin Rogers.

The former high-four star is the fourth defensive lineman to commit to the Tigers through the transfer portal in this cycle. Auburn now has the No. 4 transfer portal recruiting class in the nation.

Per a tweet from his personal account, Rogers said, "Now it’s time for me to open a new chapter and with that being said, I want to thank Auburn University’s staff for me this opportunity. PS #5 #WDE #WarEagle #auburnnation #auburnfootball #DetroitvsEverybody #Detroit "

Rogers appeared in 26 games over the course of three seasons for the Wildcats, playing all 13 this past season, primarily starting at nose guard. He accumulated 61 total tackles, five TFL, and 3.0 sacks, including a career-high 37 tackles this past season.

The 6-foot-3, 330-pound lineman is a valuable addition to the Tigers beefy defensive line. Rogers is the fourth 300-pound plus DL to choose Auburn in this cycle.

Rogers joins Maryland transfer Mosiah Nasili-Kite, Purdue transfer Lawrence Johnson, and Vanderbilt transfer Elijah McAllister on the defensive line through the portal.

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023

Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football

ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jameson Steward

The Auburn Tigers' Challenging 2023 Football Schedule

The 2022 football season didn't go the way Auburn fans hoped. Auburn finished 5-7 on the year and 2-6 in SEC play. However, Auburn received a boost at the end of the season by the way Cadelic Williams reenergized the team and fan base. Also, Auburn hired Hugh Freeze as its next football coach following the conclusion of the 2022 football season.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Longstanding recruiting myth debunked by Auburn football reporter

It’s been a longstanding belief that you should never tweet at recruits. After all, these are high school-aged (though in some cases, college-aged) student-athletes. Re-think what you know though — Auburn football beat reporter Cole Pinkston has revealed that tweetin’ at croots has actually helped the Tigers land a key target before.
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Walk-On’s Tiger Town Bound, Now Hiring

OPELIKA — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is coming to Tiger Town. The “place to be” on game day, Walk-On’s is looking to hire up to 200 local team members for all positions — including chefs, servers, hosts, bartenders and bussers. The fun and inviting atmosphere makes Walk-On’s the ideal spot to work, while still being a part of the game.
OPELIKA, AL
wrtv.com

Deadly storms rake across Georgia, Alabama creating tornadic activity

A massive storm system that moved across the South created a destructive tornado that was powerful enough to rips apart homes and uproot trees in historic Selma, Alabama. A coroner in Alabama said at least four people were dead after the storm system hit the South, the Associated Press reported. The emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama said he had confirmed at least six fatalities. He said at least 12 people were injured severely, and were taken to local hospitals.
SELMA, AL
livability.com

8 Reasons to Move to Columbus, GA, Right Now

Affordability, career opportunities, community support, abundant outdoor activities and vibrant arts and cuisine scene are among the benefits of working and living in Columbus. More people are finding the life they love in Columbus, GA, a place where all feel welcome to leverage their potential and create something worthwhile. From...
COLUMBUS, GA
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy