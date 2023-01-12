Known perhaps more for its luxury than off-roading capability, the Jeep Wagoneer received a custom Dakar treatment from the French lubrication specialist Motul, which turned the three-row SUV into a dirt-seeking beast. With 2023 marking the 45th edition of the Dakar Rally, Motul decided to commemorate their relationship with the race through a special build. The custom Wagoneer epitomizes the famous race by overhauling the Wagoneer with various upgrades rivaling some cars competing in the Dakar Rally. The Wagoneer is a unique model within Jeep's lineup thanks to its large size, but it’s not the first Jeep you’d think about when it comes to off-roading considering its upscale appointments and three-rows of seating. But Motul's upgrades give it the kit it needs to handle all terrains.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO