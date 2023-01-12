Read full article on original website
6 Cool Cars Up For Grabs At Mecum's Largest Collector Car Auction
The world's largest collector car auction kicked off today in Kissimmee, Florida. Mecum Auctions is hosting the occasion from today to 15 January, and the collection of cars up for grabs is insane. Several main attractions include a 1969 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar private jet and many examples of fine old-school...
The Reason Robbie Knievel Didn't Use A Harley-Davidson Like His Father
Robbie Knievel, son of the infamous 1970s daredevil Evel Knievel, passed away in a hospice on Friday following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Like his father, the younger Knievel built a career around performing dangerous stunts on a motorcycle — though there was one key difference between Robbie's bike and the one his father became a legend on.
First-Ever 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Sell For An Insane Amount Of Money
The seventh-generation Ford Mustang was revealed late last year, but excited fans of the iconic pony car will have to wait for the 2024 model year to get their hands on one. However, as early as January 28, you could claim to be the owner of VIN 001 of the 2024 Mustang GT, as the very first model to roll off the line is being auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.
Here's What Happened To Jim Morrison's 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500
A mystery surrounds the Mustang Shelby GT500 that The Doors lead singer Jim Morrison once loved and adored; it remains unsolved almost 52 years after his death. To understand it, we first have to jump back to January 4, 1967, when Elektra Records debuted the band's first self-titled album to the world (via RHINO).
The Jeep Grand Cherokee Officially Loses Its V8 Engine
Jeep has very quietly discontinued the optional 5.7-liter Hemi V8 for the Grand Cherokee two-row model, meaning the only optional powertrain is now the 4xe plug-in hybrid's turbocharged 2.0-liter engine paired to an electric motor. The base 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 remains. Motor Authority was the first to spot the change on the online configurator.
hypebeast.com
Here's an Exclusive First Look at the FW23 Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4
Martine Rose and are back together with another round of Shox MR4 sneakers. The London-based designer takes to Pitti Immagine as Pitti Uomo 103‘s Guest Designer, delivering her Fall/Winter 2023 runway show in a grand Florentine loggia that’s been given an Italo house makeover. And while the clothes stole the hearts of the showgoers in attendance, it was the shoes on their feet that brought the collection together in harmony.
conceptcarz.com
2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction to Feature Highly Coveted Supercars and Performance Vehicles, Including 1989 Ferrari F40 Selling with No Reserve
Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will offer several of the most exclusive and desirable supercars and performance vehicles with No Reserve during its 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, January 21-29. Among the most anticipated supercars on the docket is an early-production 1989 Ferrari F40 (Lot #1405.1) with a final output between 700hp and nearly 1,000hp based on the setup and extensive period racing history with David Hart and Michel Oprey in the Ferrari/Porsche Challenge series, as well as a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Lot #1405), one of just 644 examples sold new in the United States.
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car Had A Big Feature Similar To The Mazda RX-8
The Pontiac Rageous was an uncompromising American muscle car which had a signature design element that embodies the phenomenon of retrofuturism.
Top Speed
Motul Has Turned A Three-Row Luxury SUV Into A Massive Off-Road Conqueror
Known perhaps more for its luxury than off-roading capability, the Jeep Wagoneer received a custom Dakar treatment from the French lubrication specialist Motul, which turned the three-row SUV into a dirt-seeking beast. With 2023 marking the 45th edition of the Dakar Rally, Motul decided to commemorate their relationship with the race through a special build. The custom Wagoneer epitomizes the famous race by overhauling the Wagoneer with various upgrades rivaling some cars competing in the Dakar Rally. The Wagoneer is a unique model within Jeep's lineup thanks to its large size, but it’s not the first Jeep you’d think about when it comes to off-roading considering its upscale appointments and three-rows of seating. But Motul's upgrades give it the kit it needs to handle all terrains.
Get to Know Jelly Roll: Age, Height, Net Worth, and More
Life often gives us many challenges and obstacles to face for us to reflect on ourselves and discover what our true purposes are. Rapper-turned-country-artist, Jelly Roll, proved that despite the lows in life, you can still get up and face the world with your chin up and high hopes. In...
Hypebae
Here's A First Look at Beyoncé and adidas' New IVY PARK Top Ten 2000 Shoe
Adidas is seemingly shifting its focus to its other, less problematic partnerships this year, one of which is Beyoncé‘s dynamic IVY PARK range. The design duo are continuing their successful 2022 with the release of an all-new sneaker silhouette, dubbed the adidas IVY PARK Top Ten 2000. Seemingly taking inspiration from outdoor hiking boots, the refreshed silhouette features all of the classic basketball sneaker’s signature detailing, reimagined with futuristic design details.
Jayda Cheaves Oozes Glamour At Her ‘Grind Pretty’ Magazine Cover Dinner
2023 is off to a great start for the 25-year-old entrepreneur, and we're loving it!
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj “Pinkprint” Air Jordan 6 Low Sample Hits The Internet
This Nicki Minaj Air Jordan 6 Low will get collectors excited. Nicki Minaj is one of the biggest stars in the world. Her music is certainly iconic, and the imagery that goes along with her art is just as popular. Whenever Minaj drops a music video or some sort of visual, fans subsequently go nuts. Overall, her vision and talent are what have gotten her so far.
MotorAuthority
The Porsche badge came from a business dinner
The Porsche crest is as much a part of the automaker's identity as rear-engine sports cars and three-digit internal model codes.Yet it almost didn't happen. Porsche recently released an official explanation of how the crest came to be, and it all comes down to a 1951 business dinner. The automaker was already selling cars at that time, having launched the 356 in 1948, but with only Porsche lettering to identify them.
Cheap Alternatives To Your Expensive Dream Car
For those of us without car-buying budgets in the range of royals, there are options. These are the cheap alternatives to your expensive dream car.
Autoblog
Porsche North America sets a delivery record in 2022
Global demand for luxury cars increased significantly in 2022. After Bentley, BMW M, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce, Porsche has announced that its North American division set a new delivery record in 2022, while its global deliveries increased by 3% compared to 2021. Porsche delivered a record-breaking 70,065 cars in the...
MotorAuthority
2023 Lexus RC starts at $45,470
The 2023 Lexus RC carries over mostly unchanged for the new model year. The only notable updates for the luxury coupe are a new appearance package and the return of the RC F Track Edition performance grade after a brief hiatus. The lineup once again starts with the base RC...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” Coming Soon: Best Look Yet
Fans have wanted this retro for a while. One of the best Jumpman silhouettes to ever hit the market is the Air Jordan 4. This model has always been beloved by fans, and that isn’t going to change, anytime soon. Overall, this is a shoe that has received a ton of great colorways, and Jumpman is always looking to create more.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air More Uptempo Surfaces in "Industrial Blue"
Continues to add to its Air More Uptempo lineup with a new colorway slated to arrive later this year. Following the reveal of the “Starfish” and “Coconut Milk” colorway, the shoe makes an appearance in stone grey with teal accents. “Industrial Blue” arrives dressed in a...
Milltek Sport Exhaust System Makes Porsche 911 Carrera S Sound Even Better Than Stock
There are few things better in the world of cars than the howl of a Porsche flat-six motor, especially when it has two turbochargers slapped to the side, and there's one company specializing in making these motors sound even better: Milltek Sport. This exhaust system specialist, based in the United...
